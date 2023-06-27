« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: DangerScouse on June 26, 2023, 10:37:56 pm
They might look at the facilities in the Kop too with a bit of luck.

Bigger bogs are about all we need, my money gets spent in the local shops and pubs and not in the ground.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Will they look to switch the stage to the Kop end now for live events ? Seems logical given the extra hospo in the AR
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on June 27, 2023, 10:41:07 pm
The new kop has never been a great stand in comparison with the old one which definitely had an aura about it.

I'm not sure you know, they tried to replicate a new all seater stand that was as Kop like as possible. I think they did a good job, single tier, goes back as far as possible, with a low roof that carries the noise well and has that dark lmoody appearance the higher you look.

The new Kop is a no thrills seated area, with its main purpose to house as many Kopites as posible, that was exactly the job of the standing Kop.



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 08:47:43 am
I'm not sure you know, they tried to replicate a new all seater stand that was as Kop like as possible. I think they did a good job, single tier, goes back as far as possible, with a low roof that carries the noise well and has that dark lmoody appearance the higher you look.

The new Kop is a no thrills seated area, with its main purpose to house as many Kopites as posible, that was exactly the job of the standing Kop.

Would still be nice to buy a pint at half time
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 09:16:55 am
Would still be nice to buy a pint at half time

Over 60k in the expanded Anfield. I imagine trying to get a pint is bloody difficult enough.

They need old style usherettes like in the cinema walking down the aisles of the stands. But instead of hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream, they're selling cans of coke and Stella. Then you'd only need to leave your seat for the bog.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:25:01 am
Over 60k in the expanded Anfield. I imagine trying to get a pint is bloody difficult enough.

They need old style usherettes like in the cinema walking down the aisles of the stands. But instead of hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream, they're selling cans of coke and Stella. Then you'd only need to leave your seat for the bog.



They have those on the concourse and you're obviously not allowed to drink in the stands anyway.

I think The Kop is sound for what it's worth. Shame that expanding it is near-impossible but the fella doing those drone updates did a video where he speculated that we could potentially expand by making it steeper than it currently is. The stand itself is about the same width as the Main Stand which looks about twice as tall. Not sure whether the upheaval would be worthwhile monetarily though. Getting the rails in across all of the stand would be a nice addition in the interim.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
A steeper Kop would take up the same amount of space so that wouldnt work. The rows are already bad for legroom, new rows would be deeper so making it steeper wouldnt save us any space. A steeper stand would just be taller, but itd have no more additional seat capacity.

I love the drone guys for their footage but they chat a fair bit of nonsense really.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Add the safe standing railings all the way down, remove the seats, expand the concourses and add another 5,000 people. Easy.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:34:20 am
Add the safe standing railings all the way down, remove the seats, expand the concourses and add another 5,000 people. Easy.
This isnt what safe standing is Safe standing has seats, you dont increase capacity
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:34:09 pm
This isnt what safe standing is Safe standing has seats, you dont increase capacity

Exactly.

We're in 306 and there is no way I'd want any additional people in our row, its cramped now. Getting out takes ages too, I'd hate to have to evacuate the Kop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:34:09 pm
This isnt what safe standing is Safe standing has seats, you dont increase capacity

TBF it doesn't currently but think it does have the ability to do so.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
I know it's cramped, that's why I said remove the seats first.

As long as we never qualify for any European competition again we'll be grand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
40 ish days to get this done, as they have to have a test event - Not a prayer -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nhHmsbAp0W8

Go to 5.38 on here from Mr Drone and there's some guy saying they've already been in touch with Bournemouth
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on June 26, 2023, 09:59:50 am
And to think the club used to own all that side of Skerries and Parry sold them all for £1 each.
He was a terrible CEO.

Win CL in 2005 and the Carlsberg sponsorship was due to end a month later, does a new deal with them on the previous terms. :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 11:19:52 am
A steeper Kop would take up the same amount of space so that wouldnt work.

That's the whole point.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
It'll be complete to the point where its safe to have bums in seats for Premier League matches. Then they'll do minor works between home games and anything more substantial in the summer.

When the main stand opened the internals were still not finished to as they are now. They were completed the following summer.

See internals from the tunnel cam here:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hn35Orez0VI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hn35Orez0VI</a>

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:03:59 pm
That's the whole point.

Yea, but if the rows were the same depth as they are now then how exactly would it increase capacity? Itd only make a difference if we could magically make the row depths smaller which we couldnt.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Isn't the Kop already at the current maximum permitted rake anyway? I vaguely remember this being mentioned in the past. Either that, or I have confused the Kop with another stand.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 09:28:42 am
They have those on the concourse and you're obviously not allowed to drink in the stands anyway.

I think The Kop is sound for what it's worth. Shame that expanding it is near-impossible but the fella doing those drone updates did a video where he speculated that we could potentially expand by making it steeper than it currently is. The stand itself is about the same width as the Main Stand which looks about twice as tall. Not sure whether the upheaval would be worthwhile monetarily though. Getting the rails in across all of the stand would be a nice addition in the interim.

ah right, fair enough!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 07:43:21 am
Will they look to switch the stage to the Kop end now for live events ? Seems logical given the extra hospo in the AR

No I believe it will stay as it is as the location for the stage trucks etc will be at the Annie Rd end as theres no room to site them at the Kop end
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Not quite sure I follow that, what's different about the ends for something like that?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
While the vehicle access for concerts may be via the Annie Road end Im sure they could lead some boards down the SKD to allow the trucks to move down the kop end to setup. Would make sense to put the stage kop end now they have a bigger stand opposite - means more people paying more to the club for each concert
