Over 60k in the expanded Anfield. I imagine trying to get a pint is bloody difficult enough.



They need old style usherettes like in the cinema walking down the aisles of the stands. But instead of hotdogs, popcorn and ice cream, they're selling cans of coke and Stella. Then you'd only need to leave your seat for the bog.







They have those on the concourse and you're obviously not allowed to drink in the stands anyway.I think The Kop is sound for what it's worth. Shame that expanding it is near-impossible but the fella doing those drone updates did a video where he speculated that we could potentially expand by making it steeper than it currently is. The stand itself is about the same width as the Main Stand which looks about twice as tall. Not sure whether the upheaval would be worthwhile monetarily though. Getting the rails in across all of the stand would be a nice addition in the interim.