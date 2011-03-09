I was up there Monday. Seems an awful lot of work still to do.



There does, but now the really big stuff is out of the way it will progress quite rapidly. I was there yesterday and it was very busy. Two months is a long time with so many hands on the job.It was interesting looking around. I parked in the main car park on Priory Road then walked up the grass hill towards the Anny. It looked smaller than I thought it would as I approached. It's only when you get right up to it the scale becomes apparent. So, I think they have done a good job in not having it dominate the park. Personally, I'd like it towering above everything and dominating the skyline, but I don't have to live nearby. I believe the originally planned external truss was turned into an encapsulated truss to avoid the build being too overbearing.Seeing where the old ARE was is incredible. It looks such a tiny area compared to the construction around it. I walked around the ground a number of times, and the Main Stand still looks amazing to me. I love it. I really do.I still didn't fully appreciate just how big the new developments are until driving back through towards Bootle. Goodison looked genuinely tiny in comparison. I'd love to see the Kop get done after this. Yes, I know the problems involved, but the ground is developing into a monster, and I love it. A similar sized single tiered Spion Kop would be sensational.