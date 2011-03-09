« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 604030 times)

Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3800 on: June 15, 2023, 12:28:40 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 13, 2023, 11:56:28 pm
Going to drop one of these in:



Ha ha all very well in our current mid twenties summer weather but wouldn't fancy sitting in one of those freezing my balls off during the middle of the season!
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline Anthony

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3801 on: June 15, 2023, 03:54:45 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on June 15, 2023, 12:28:40 am
Ha ha all very well in our current mid twenties summer weather but wouldn't fancy sitting in one of those freezing my balls off during the middle of the season!

Why do you think they've installed so many Solar Panels...? ;)
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3802 on: June 15, 2023, 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 14, 2023, 08:31:14 am
I was up there Monday. Seems an awful lot of work still to do.

I've only managed to get to Anfield twice this year, once in January and once in March and the difference between the two dates was huge.

Can't wait to see it finished
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3803 on: June 16, 2023, 11:46:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on June 14, 2023, 08:31:14 am
I was up there Monday. Seems an awful lot of work still to do.
There does, but now the really big stuff is out of the way it will progress quite rapidly. I was there yesterday and it was very busy. Two months is a long time with so many hands on the job.

It was interesting looking around. I parked in the main car park on Priory Road then walked up the grass  hill towards the Anny. It looked smaller than I thought it would as I approached. It's only when you get right up to it the scale becomes apparent. So, I think they have done a good job in not having it dominate the park. Personally, I'd like it towering above everything and dominating the skyline, but I don't have to live nearby. I believe the originally planned external truss was turned into an encapsulated truss to avoid the build being too overbearing.

Seeing where the old ARE was is incredible. It looks such a tiny area compared to the construction around it. I walked around the ground a number of times, and the Main Stand still looks amazing to me. I love it. I really do.

I still didn't fully appreciate just how big the new developments are until driving back through towards Bootle. Goodison looked genuinely tiny in comparison. I'd love to see the Kop get done after this. Yes, I know the problems involved, but the ground is developing into a monster, and I love it. A similar sized single tiered Spion Kop would be sensational.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3804 on: June 16, 2023, 11:57:36 am »
It's hard to gauge on all these videos how quickly some individual bits get done as you're too busy looking at the overall picture.
There have been smaller bits, like a wall, or some cladding or steel along the way that I've paid attention to and it's incredible how quickly they can do the smaller things.

I think one thing to remember is the bottom tier is still fully operational and accessible. I seem to remember one of the droners specualtion that the top tier might not be fully ready, could see that happening if there is any delay. They'll probably concentrate on the corporate bit at the top of the bottom tier so at least they're flogging those asap.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3805 on: June 16, 2023, 02:14:46 pm »
The last few videos show the cantilever steels for the front of the upper tier going in and the concrete precast is on the pitch ready to go in. I'd expect that all to be in place in the next couple of days. They can crack on with installing seats once the roof soffit works are finished.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3806 on: June 16, 2023, 11:30:47 pm »
Kev from KC Imageworks latest including LFC crest.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GdfnVoQ7cX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GdfnVoQ7cX8</a>
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 12:19:44 am »
I wonder how much a crest of that size costs.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 12:25:20 am »
Personally, I'd prefer it if it were just the Liver Bird.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 12:30:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:25:20 am
Personally, I'd prefer it if it were just the Liver Bird.

I was the same when we first started changing it but I've grown to love it & all it stands for.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 12:42:12 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:25:20 am
Personally, I'd prefer it if it were just the Liver Bird.
Same here, although I still think the full crest in aluminum on the stadium walls looks amazing.

Personally, I've always wanted us to put our own Liver Bird statue on the stadium. A massive 20 foot one, maybe on the ledge on the Main Stand, looking out over the City. What a sight that would be.

With such an iconic symbol it's a no brainer. Even Spurs have their chicken on their roof.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).

Offline rojo para la vida

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:30:22 am
I was the same when we first started changing it but I've grown to love it & all it stands for.
Got to agree with you. I hated it when it first came out, it was too elaborate for me but so much has happened since and it would almost be a sin to revert back.
It looks pretty special on the new Annie
Offline TAA66

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:42:12 am
Same here, although I still think the full crest in aluminum on the stadium walls looks amazing.

Personally, I've always wanted us to put our own Liver Bird statue on the stadium. A massive 20 foot one, maybe on the ledge on the Main Stand, looking out over the City. What a sight that would be.

With such an iconic symbol it's a no brainer. Even Spurs have their chicken on their roof.


A massive Liver Bird perched on the main stand truss  8)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 12:11:50 pm »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Yesterday at 07:45:11 am
Got to agree with you. I hated it when it first came out, it was too elaborate for me but so much has happened since and it would almost be a sin to revert back.
A 'sin' I'd find very easy to forgive

Simplicity will always beat that kind of corporate overelaborate busyness. Put a flame either side of a Liver Bird. That's perfect: smart, iconic, understated, meaningful. Beautiful.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline mikeb58

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 04:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:11:50 pm
A 'sin' I'd find very easy to forgive

Simplicity will always beat that kind of corporate overelaborate busyness. Put a flame either side of a Liver Bird. That's perfect: smart, iconic, understated, meaningful. Beautiful.

Totally agree...hate that crest, it's too fussy, it's trying to say too much in my opinion.

A Liver Bird flanked by 2 flames, says it all I reckon.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm »
Get rid of the Liverpool Football Club bit.

Make the Liverbird twice as big.

Replace Est 1892 with LFC.

Jobs a good un.
Offline andy07

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 07:33:32 pm
Get rid of the Liverpool Football Club bit.

Make the Liverbird twice as big.

Replace Est 1892 with LFC.

Jobs a good un.

Spot on.  Simple and effective.
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3817 on: Today at 02:06:47 am »
There was some work involved in this and the swiftness is /was staggering.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6juQwYJzTE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6juQwYJzTE</a>
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3818 on: Today at 09:52:22 am »
What a reflected Annie 'kop' might look like

Online Draex

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3819 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:52:22 am
What a reflected Annie 'kop' might look like



But as a single tier right? That would be a sight to behold!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3820 on: Today at 10:45:58 am »
Oh yes. I'd love to see it done. Single tier, of course.
Bitters Are Gobshites (who put middle aged women in headlocks).
