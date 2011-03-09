Still thinks theres tons of potential to widen and extend the KD stand on the current footprint.
Fill in the corner!!!
Don't want to derail the thread
Its all about winning shiny things.
The SKD roof support is by the "C" of "CE1" so extending further would mean a new roof or heavily restriced view seats.
Im assuming that cost out weighs the benefits a fair bit?My ocd means Id love the roofs to all match, I appreciate thats not the best reason mind.
Yeah, they're adding ~100 seats to the left of the stairs if you look at AL9 here: https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool
Any idea what they are going to do with this corner, where they removed the roof support theres a fair whack of space to ad more seats, its really hard to make out on the new pictures, anyone know?
