Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3760 on: Yesterday at 11:27:45 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3761 on: Yesterday at 11:34:04 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3762 on: Yesterday at 11:35:08 am »
Still thinks theres tons of potential to widen and extend the KD stand on the current footprint.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3763 on: Yesterday at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:35:08 am
Still thinks theres tons of potential to widen and extend the KD stand on the current footprint.

The outlay required for such a small number of extra seats probably doesn't make economic sense.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3764 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 am »
Fill in the corner!!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3765 on: Yesterday at 11:43:46 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:37:40 am
Fill in the corner!!!

Behave Craig Im in a good mood although Im stuck in a cupboard between my night shifts
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3766 on: Yesterday at 11:57:32 am »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3767 on: Yesterday at 12:14:43 pm »
Really flying up now
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3768 on: Yesterday at 12:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:35:08 am
Still thinks theres tons of potential to widen and extend the KD stand on the current footprint.

The SKD roof support is by the "C" of "CE1" so extending further would mean a new roof or heavily restriced view seats.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3769 on: Yesterday at 12:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:44:13 pm
The SKD roof support is by the "C" of "CE1" so extending further would mean a new roof or heavily restriced view seats.

I know replacing the roof is costly so it wont happen but it would be nice if in the future all four stands were done AL
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3770 on: Yesterday at 01:46:57 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Yesterday at 11:27:45 am

Dreadful stuff.

I mean, 'Know You Can' is one of the most meaningless advertising slogan I've ever heard, and as you can imagine that's a field with a lot of competition.

Know you can what, exactly, AXA?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3771 on: Yesterday at 06:16:22 pm »

From early this morning - https://twitter.com/KanwardLfc/status/1668529483291189249?




and a couple of short videos from late this afternoon...

https://twitter.com/KanwardLfc/status/1668639366321782786

https://twitter.com/KanwardLfc/status/1668640058654507009?


'Crest starting to go up at Liverpool F.Cs Anfield Road Expansion' - from KC Imageworks:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0ui3vrtrx-I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0ui3vrtrx-I</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0ui3vrtrx-I

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3772 on: Yesterday at 08:47:42 pm »
Cheers, I love that still shot.

The upper tier looks magnificent already, with a few more rows to be added at the bottom and executive lounges below that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3773 on: Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm »
Gonna look amazing when it's done, already coming along nicely. Feels weird not having that tiny upper tier anymore though  ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3774 on: Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:44:13 pm
The SKD roof support is by the "C" of "CE1" so extending further would mean a new roof or heavily restriced view seats.

Im assuming that cost out weighs the benefits a fair bit?

My ocd means Id love the roofs to all match, I appreciate thats not the best reason mind.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3775 on: Yesterday at 11:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:45:37 pm
Im assuming that cost out weighs the benefits a fair bit?

My ocd means Id love the roofs to all match, I appreciate thats not the best reason mind.


Im exactly the same as you my OCD is the same I think the two new stands are superb but they make the other two look crap. The first time I went to anfield I sat in the main stand and watched in awe at the kop (it was a terrace then) now its just underwhelming which is a shame as it is without doubt the most famous stand in world football. But thats just like you my OCD.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3776 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
Yeah, they're adding ~100 seats to the left of the stairs if you look at AL9 here: https://map.3ddigitalvenue.com/liverpool

Being sad and bored I added those seats up and looks like 152 new seats
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3777 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:58:57 am
Any idea what they are going to do with this corner, where they removed the roof support theres a fair whack of space to ad more seats, its really hard to make out on the new pictures, anyone know?

Going to drop one of these in:

