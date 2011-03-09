« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 590825 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,033
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:27:45 am
This is speculation, but since he's not wearing a mask I think it's just a general wash to make sure the bricks are breathable - so moisture can get out through openings, and isn't trapped which leads to rapid erosion (PSA never paint your brick! - and not clogged with dust and dirt from from the works.

I think it's just a wash - a bit of efflorescence and you often get a bit of marking/staining at the level of each scaffolding lift. One of the videos (Mr Drone?) said the brickwork is being prepped for the big liverbird. 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3721 on: Today at 02:49:55 am »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 