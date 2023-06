Impressive work getting the grass that brown in such a short space of time. Takes me months to fuck my back garden up to that standard



I heard it mentioned last week that the pitch is grown on 98% sand so it drains exceptionally well. So unless it's watered every day it dries out extremely quickly, hence it going so brown so soon.I'm always amazed at the job they do with pitches these days. By the end of August the pitch will have been completely relaid and will look like a billiard table again. We're already a week into June.