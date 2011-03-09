So you want to fill in the corners?
I know its not a cheap fix but either end of the KD stand are awful, even more so now you can see thru the size of the gap, I know it would mean a new roof, but if they did extend the KD stand upper tier and how many seats would that add, lets be honest it has always looked a mess.
Lots of space at either end going to waste, maybe 1500 seats could be added to the existing profile of the Upper but, and the big but, is its a no go without reworking the roof.
I know it wont be there but it still seems a bad design the factYou lose a fair bit of seating both ends of the top tier of the KD stand
Its all about winning shiny things.
