The update vids have been comparatively quite dull of late. With the superstructure basically in place weve been treated to glazing and a few courses of brickwork. With the occasional flirtatious vid from inside.

Expect Monday to be go go go. Theyll need that roof off the old structure asap so Id expect a flurry of activity over this week just preparing the protection of the pitch for the cranes to access.

There is a lot to do still and I said months ago I thought it would be tight.

Suppose there is a difference to the stand being open and fully operational

Open could mean the bottom tier only, or 25% of the new tier or pick any scenario where fans are allowed in.

Fully operational is as it says. Full capacity.

I think we will be somewhere in between these two scenarios for the start of the season.

I suspect that construction teams will be targeting the essential elements of large scale projects where crowds are managed. Exits, lighting, signage, lifts, fire fighting equipment, toilets etc to enable opening. It maybe that kitchens / bars (non essential, depending on your point of view!), follow later.

If you have 50% of the essentials ready you can admit 50% of the people. A graduated opening.

Interestingly i note that I havent seen a full crowd at the new Fulham stand by the river. That structure has been in place for a good while and I dont recall seeing that fully operational. Or perhaps they canny shift the tickets! Who knows?