« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 564992 times)

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,094
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3480 on: May 20, 2023, 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 20, 2023, 01:08:18 pm
Posted this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc</a>

He says he's been told the Upper won't be ready until a month into the season.
Wouldn't we just do what we did when the Main opened and ask for a few away games in a row if it's only a month delay?
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,440
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3481 on: May 20, 2023, 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 20, 2023, 01:08:18 pm
Posted this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc</a>

He says he's been told the Upper won't be ready until a month into the season.

Doom and gloom that bloke.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,793
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3482 on: May 20, 2023, 04:02:58 pm »
We've asked the fist game to be Away as to get it fully operational. If we thought it wouldn't be ready we'd have requested the first few games to be Away like we did with the Main Stand opening.
Logged

Offline LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 07:31:48 am »
The update vids have been comparatively quite dull of late. With the superstructure basically in place weve been treated to glazing and a few courses of brickwork. With the occasional flirtatious vid from inside.
Expect Monday to be go go go. Theyll need that roof off the old structure asap so Id expect a flurry of activity over this week just preparing the protection of the pitch for the cranes to access.
There is a lot to do still and I said months ago I thought it would be tight.
Suppose there is a difference to the stand being open and fully operational
Open could mean the bottom tier only, or 25% of the new tier or pick any scenario where fans are allowed in.
Fully operational is as it says. Full capacity.
I think we will be somewhere in between these two scenarios for the start of the season.
I suspect that construction teams will be targeting the essential elements of large scale projects where crowds are managed. Exits, lighting, signage, lifts, fire fighting equipment, toilets etc to enable opening. It maybe that kitchens / bars (non essential, depending on your point of view!), follow later.
If you have 50% of the essentials ready you can admit 50% of the people. A graduated opening.
Interestingly i note that I havent seen a full crowd at the new Fulham stand by the river. That structure has been in place for a good while and I dont recall seeing that fully operational. Or perhaps they canny shift the tickets! Who knows?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,511
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: LOHAG on Yesterday at 07:31:48 am
The update vids have been comparatively quite dull of late. With the superstructure basically in place weve been treated to glazing and a few courses of brickwork. With the occasional flirtatious vid from inside.
Expect Monday to be go go go. Theyll need that roof off the old structure asap so Id expect a flurry of activity over this week just preparing the protection of the pitch for the cranes to access.
There is a lot to do still and I said months ago I thought it would be tight.
Suppose there is a difference to the stand being open and fully operational
Open could mean the bottom tier only, or 25% of the new tier or pick any scenario where fans are allowed in.
Fully operational is as it says. Full capacity.
I think we will be somewhere in between these two scenarios for the start of the season.
I suspect that construction teams will be targeting the essential elements of large scale projects where crowds are managed. Exits, lighting, signage, lifts, fire fighting equipment, toilets etc to enable opening. It maybe that kitchens / bars (non essential, depending on your point of view!), follow later.
If you have 50% of the essentials ready you can admit 50% of the people. A graduated opening.
Interestingly i note that I havent seen a full crowd at the new Fulham stand by the river. That structure has been in place for a good while and I dont recall seeing that fully operational. Or perhaps they canny shift the tickets! Who knows?
Was the second Death Star completed?

No.

Was it fully armed and operational? 

Hell yes.

Hear endeth the lesson.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,793
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm »
Last pic of the current/old ARS.  :D


Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,736
  • @tharris113
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 15, 2023, 06:04:09 pm
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.

Looks like council offices
Think it looks brilliant myself
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,157
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 09:20:11 pm »
Hopefully it shouldn't be as complicated as sorting out the new Main Stand, where we had to sort changing rooms etc.

With a bit of luck all the heavy lifting will be done by the season's start. Perhaps the upper tier might remain closed for a few games but the lower tier might be open? Unless that makes things too complicated when it comes to finishing the work of course.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 10:23:24 pm »
Really flying up now
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 10:29:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2023, 03:43:21 pm
Kemlyn/Main/Paddock/Annie/Kop in that order for me as I progressed. 1979 was probably the first time I went in the Anny, stood on a milk crate at the back of the North with our kid.
My first game was in the Kemlyn, I was 18 months old. I went in the boys pen once when I was about 10, too feral for a delicate flower like me.  ;D
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 01:52:44 am »
Quite looking forward to the dismantling of the current upper and roof
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,408
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm
Think it looks brilliant myself
Seconded. Or should that be thirded?
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
Protection mats are being laid on the pitch at this moment.

https://youtu.be/3wFd1rFVSe4
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,189
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 03:16:26 pm »
The protection mats are really flying up now
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 03:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 15, 2023, 06:04:09 pm
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.

Looks like council offices

Isn't it sandstone brick, which has been chosen because of it's links to the local area? It's certainly not "municipal red" & has plenty of heritage and meaning.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 