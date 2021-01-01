« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 563625 times)

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 01:21:41 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
Posted this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc</a>

He says he's been told the Upper won't be ready until a month into the season.
Wouldn't we just do what we did when the Main opened and ask for a few away games in a row if it's only a month delay?
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,436
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:08:18 pm
Posted this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RsDyi1f5MEc</a>

He says he's been told the Upper won't be ready until a month into the season.

Doom and gloom that bloke.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,750
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 04:02:58 pm »
We've asked the fist game to be Away as to get it fully operational. If we thought it wouldn't be ready we'd have requested the first few games to be Away like we did with the Main Stand opening.
Logged

Online LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 07:31:48 am »
The update vids have been comparatively quite dull of late. With the superstructure basically in place weve been treated to glazing and a few courses of brickwork. With the occasional flirtatious vid from inside.
Expect Monday to be go go go. Theyll need that roof off the old structure asap so Id expect a flurry of activity over this week just preparing the protection of the pitch for the cranes to access.
There is a lot to do still and I said months ago I thought it would be tight.
Suppose there is a difference to the stand being open and fully operational
Open could mean the bottom tier only, or 25% of the new tier or pick any scenario where fans are allowed in.
Fully operational is as it says. Full capacity.
I think we will be somewhere in between these two scenarios for the start of the season.
I suspect that construction teams will be targeting the essential elements of large scale projects where crowds are managed. Exits, lighting, signage, lifts, fire fighting equipment, toilets etc to enable opening. It maybe that kitchens / bars (non essential, depending on your point of view!), follow later.
If you have 50% of the essentials ready you can admit 50% of the people. A graduated opening.
Interestingly i note that I havent seen a full crowd at the new Fulham stand by the river. That structure has been in place for a good while and I dont recall seeing that fully operational. Or perhaps they canny shift the tickets! Who knows?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 