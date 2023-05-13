Mate of mine registered for the waiting list in 2003, currently 2974. Hes got married, had a kid, moved twice, got qualified in his trade & changed to another one, done the London Marathon since.







Same here. Registered in 2001 and last comms from the club said i was 2013 on the list. i'll be collecting my pension by the time i qualify for a season ticket. Too much to hope that the club would try to find a more equitable balance between the corporate seats, waiting list, members and public sale.



My life has been very close to that. I passed my HGV, lost my Mum, moved 3 times, startting working for Stobart, got married, had two kids and went on loads of holidays.Yeah, its not as if we've only been on the list for a couple of seasons, it's a quarter of a lifetime. £15k they've taken in total as well from those in the top 3,000.57 this year, so not far off taking my pension.