I'd like to hope that they'll dish more than 1k seasies out but won't hold my breath. As I could go the game whenever I wanted, I didn't go on the list until 20 years ago, I'm low 3.000s now. Other than that gotta hope a couple of thousand above me don't want one anymore 😁
Mate of mine registered for the waiting list in 2003, currently 2974. Hes got married, had a kid, moved twice, got qualified in his trade & changed to another one, done the London Marathon since.
Quote from: Alan_X on May 10, 2023, 01:15:18 pm
For when you fly in by helicopter?

Yes, when im in my helicopter with my FSG out banners
Quote from: Alf on May 13, 2023, 12:44:40 pm
Mate of mine registered for the waiting list in 2003, currently 2974. Hes got married, had a kid, moved twice, got qualified in his trade & changed to another one, done the London Marathon since.


Same here. Registered in 2001 and last comms from the club said i was 2013 on the list. i'll be collecting my pension by the time i qualify for a season ticket.  Too much to hope that the club would try to find a more equitable balance between the corporate seats, waiting list, members and public sale.
Quote from: Alf on May 13, 2023, 12:44:40 pm
Mate of mine registered for the waiting list in 2003, currently 2974. Hes got married, had a kid, moved twice, got qualified in his trade & changed to another one, done the London Marathon since.

My life has been very close to that. I passed my HGV, lost my Mum, moved 3 times, startting working for Stobart, got married, had two kids and went on loads of holidays.

Quote from: unusg on Yesterday at 10:12:14 am


Same here. Registered in 2001 and last comms from the club said i was 2013 on the list. i'll be collecting my pension by the time i qualify for a season ticket.  Too much to hope that the club would try to find a more equitable balance between the corporate seats, waiting list, members and public sale.

Yeah, its not as if we've only been on the list for a couple of seasons, it's a quarter of a lifetime. £15k they've taken in total as well from those in the top 3,000.

57 this year, so not far off taking my pension.
Brickwork looking good.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/r288Olq3e5A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/r288Olq3e5A</a>
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.

Looks like council offices
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:04:09 pm
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.

Looks like council offices

Weird, as it's one of the main things I like :D
Weird, as it's one of the main things I like :D
Weird, as it's one of the main things I like :D

And me if it was covered in cladding it would look like B&Q
Weird, as it's one of the main things I like :D
Weird, as it's one of the main things I like :D
Me too, it fits the history of Anfield and the surrounding area.
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.



Belongs in the 'unpopular opinions' thread  :)

Seriously, I love it, looks classy and gives the structure a warm, solid homely look.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:04:09 pm
The brickwork is the one thing I don't like about Anfield.

Looks like council offices

Haha, I love it!
 
Whats your prefered stand exterior? Whenever I think about it all I can come up with are the Leitch ones at Villa and Rangers. Or Fulham. Can't really think of any modern ones that float my boat. Maybe Real's new one but that is megabucks. Think our's is going to look really nice.
