I was right in the middle of the Kop that night. Official attendance was 55,043 but it was heaving. More that 10,000 said to have been locked out too.
To this day, my favourite game.
Very lucky you
I was just a kid 200 miles away, but I can still recall the atmospheric Radio 2 commentary and then extended highlights on ITV? at 10:30.
Magical then and still now, 4 stands in unison creating some sound.
It was common knowledge then that clubs let too many folk through the turnstiles to rake in extra cash, plus fans found every which way to squeeze in to a match light that.
Can you remember the Fairclough winner and Kop reaction to it?