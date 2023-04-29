I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.



Same here. It was definitely over capacity on a number of occasions.It's a pity the new ARE development still won't see us break our official record gate of 61,905 but it won't be too far off. That's great considering our new capacity will be all seated though.I'd love to know what our record gate would be now if our ground was big enough to accommodate those who want to attend. I know we had over 80,000 ticket applications for a game against Roma a few years back and we had countless lockouts back when the Kop was standing only.