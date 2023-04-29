« previous next »
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,251
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3360 on: April 29, 2023, 07:15:53 pm »
Anfield April 89 and April 23.  :D


Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3361 on: April 29, 2023, 08:32:10 pm »
^How lucky we are that Everton has built it for us ;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,347
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3362 on: April 29, 2023, 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April 29, 2023, 07:15:53 pm
Anfield April 89 and April 23.  :D




Rip the seats out the Anny and you could get more in the 80's version that the modern version
Fuck the Tories

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,840
  • The first five yards........
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3363 on: April 29, 2023, 11:28:26 pm »
As awe-inspiring as the new ground is, these photographs demonstrate that the most beautiful stand Anfield has ever seen is the old Spion Kop.

At 28,000 probably the biggest there will ever be too. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3364 on: April 30, 2023, 12:41:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 29, 2023, 08:32:10 pm
^How lucky we are that Everton has built it for us ;)
I was just thinking the same as I looked at the pictures.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3365 on: April 30, 2023, 12:43:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 29, 2023, 11:28:26 pm
As awe-inspiring as the new ground is, these photographs demonstrate that the most beautiful stand Anfield has ever seen is the old Spion Kop.

At 28,000 probably the biggest there will ever be too.
I was thinking this too.

I absolutely love the old Spion Kop.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,900
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3366 on: April 30, 2023, 01:05:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 30, 2023, 12:43:06 am
I was thinking this too.

I absolutely love the old Spion Kop.

Crazy how you can clearly see from the air how the built the Kop stand over the original hill that gave the stand its name. I never really noticed from ground level, but it's so obvious in that image!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,192
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3367 on: April 30, 2023, 01:41:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 29, 2023, 11:28:26 pm
As awe-inspiring as the new ground is, these photographs demonstrate that the most beautiful stand Anfield has ever seen is the old Spion Kop.

At 28,000 probably the biggest there will ever be too. 
I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,347
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3368 on: April 30, 2023, 08:25:56 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 30, 2023, 01:41:21 am
I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.

Our record attendance is probably nearer to or in excess of 70,000, rather than the stated 63,000
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3369 on: April 30, 2023, 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 30, 2023, 01:41:21 am
I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.
Same here. It was definitely over capacity on a number of occasions.

It's a pity the new ARE development still won't see us break our official record gate of 61,905 but it won't be too far off. That's great considering our new capacity will be all seated though.

I'd love to know what our record gate would be now if our ground was big enough to accommodate those who want to attend. I know we had over 80,000 ticket applications for a game against Roma a few years back and we had countless lockouts back when the Kop was standing only.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,635
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3370 on: April 30, 2023, 10:09:42 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 26, 2023, 07:01:33 pm
My first three visits to Anfield were in the very old Annie Rd with the 5 or 6 rows of different coloured seats. Looks a different beast now!

My first game in the Annie Road was the Juventus home game in 1965.

Went there straight from school and arsed abound our homework whilst the ground filled up.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,840
  • The first five yards........
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3371 on: April 30, 2023, 10:15:28 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 30, 2023, 01:41:21 am
I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.

Me too Terry. The last season before they put the fences up and widened the base of the roof supports to stop kids shimmying up into the roof was crazy. Us fighting on three fronts and the whole world, seemingly, wanting to be on the Kop to watch it. 
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,547
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3372 on: April 30, 2023, 10:04:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April 29, 2023, 10:12:35 pm
Rip the seats out the Anny and you could get more in the 80's version that the modern version

The old Road End terrace held around 13000, so not quite the capacity of the new stand, but if safe standing on the German model ever came into play (1:1.8 seated-standing ratio), we could get 10800 or so on the lower tier.  I hope they have factored this into the new concourses.

« Last Edit: April 30, 2023, 10:07:50 pm by andy07 »
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3373 on: April 30, 2023, 11:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 30, 2023, 01:41:21 am
I was in attendance on the old Spion Kop when there definitely more than 28,000 many times.

I wonder how many in The Kop and the stadium as a whole on this evening?

https://youtu.be/R9B26fXTj4c
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3374 on: May 1, 2023, 12:22:09 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on April 30, 2023, 11:34:38 pm
I wonder how many in The Kop and the stadium as a whole on this evening?

https://youtu.be/R9B26fXTj4c
I was right in the middle of the Kop that night. Official attendance was 55,043 but it was heaving. More that 10,000 said to have been locked out too.

To this day, my favourite game.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3375 on: May 1, 2023, 06:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 12:22:09 am
I was right in the middle of the Kop that night. Official attendance was 55,043 but it was heaving. More that 10,000 said to have been locked out too.

To this day, my favourite game.

Very lucky you  :).

I was just a kid 200 miles away, but I can still recall the atmospheric Radio 2 commentary and then extended highlights on ITV? at 10:30.

Magical then and still now, 4 stands in unison creating some sound.

It was common knowledge then that clubs let too many folk through the turnstiles to rake in extra cash, plus fans found every which way to squeeze in to a match light that. 

Can you remember the Fairclough winner and Kop reaction to it? 
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3376 on: May 1, 2023, 06:45:34 pm »
Yes, I remember the Fairclough winner and the resulting bedlam on the Kop.

I count myself very lucky to have been there.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,286
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3377 on: May 1, 2023, 07:23:01 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 06:45:34 pm
Yes, I remember the Fairclough winner and the resulting bedlam on the Kop.

I count myself very lucky to have been there.

have the bruises healed yet?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,512
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3378 on: May 1, 2023, 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May  1, 2023, 07:23:01 pm
have the bruises healed yet?
Yes, but I'm still looking for my left Adidas Kick trainer.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3379 on: May 2, 2023, 05:03:04 pm »
https://youtu.be/wURDnXWoC40

More nice shots from Paul Frost from this weekend, its going to be great when a lot of the scaffolding is removed so we can see the true scale of it
Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,547
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3380 on: May 2, 2023, 10:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 12:22:09 am
I was right in the middle of the Kop that night. Official attendance was 55,043 but it was heaving. More that 10,000 said to have been locked out too.

To this day, my favourite game.

I am fortunate to have been at many great games including Chelsea 2005 and Barca 2019.  The roar after the winning goal that night is the loudest I have ever heard at Anfield.  I used to stand on a stool at that time bust lost it never to be seen after after the goal.  Feet didnt touch the ground though as I was wedged in.  Defo 60-65000 in the ground that night.  Happy memories.
« Last Edit: May 2, 2023, 10:54:18 pm by andy07 »
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3381 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 12:22:09 am
I was right in the middle of the Kop that night. Official attendance was 55,043 but it was heaving. More that 10,000 said to have been locked out too.

To this day, my favourite game.

Quote from: andy07 on May  2, 2023, 10:08:29 pm
I am fortunate to have been at many great games including Chelsea 2005 and Barca 2019.  The roar after the winning goal that night is the loudest I have ever heard at Anfield.  I used to stand on a stool at that time bust lost it never to be seen after after the goal.  Feet didnt touch the ground though as I was wedged in.  Defo 60-65000 in the ground that night.  Happy memories.

We had it timed to the last minute to get that extra round in every game. Yep... got locked out.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:04:52 am by Peter McGurk »
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,131
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3382 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 08:02:23 am
We had it timed to the last minute to get that extra round in every game. Yep... got locked out.

Id imagine everyone that got locked out stood around discussing phase 7&8 of the Spion Kop expansion. Or analysing some below-par pointing of the original brick work.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3383 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  1, 2023, 07:32:25 pm
Yes, but I'm still looking for my left Adidas Kick trainer.
The Kop did you a favour mate,  :D they'd have fallen to bits by the end of the week. Truss lasted longer as PM than the typical pair of Kick.
Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,802
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3384 on: Yesterday at 03:25:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:29:26 am
Id imagine everyone that got locked out stood around discussing phase 7&8 of the Spion Kop expansion. Or analysing some below-par pointing of the original brick work.

As I recall, we were more interested in discussing the relative merits of our leader and his supposedly superior experience and planning capabilities.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,251
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3385 on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 pm »
Echo Journos out an about this evening before the game taking pics.







« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:38:54 pm by Samie »
Online CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 06:34:33 am »
I am assuming it is close to on schedule? They have 12 weeks from after Villa to First week (Aug 12) but if first two games are away then 14 weeks?''
