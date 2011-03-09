« previous next »
How much would you say the new stand complete? 75% or more?

73.345%
73.345%

I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?
I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?

There hasn't been a drone update in 26 minutes so I may be slightly out of the loop
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Yeah, if it were grand designs, Klopp would be project managing it whilst having a nervous breakdown, it would be 18 months late, Ula would have give birth and theyd still be living in a caravan, Klopp would be doing much of the work himself to keep costs down

(This is genuinely the way Parry ran the club mind you)
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..

https://youtu.be/AAS4UdBUKuU

Going in very quickly going by this video, looks good and will have great views over the park
Percentage of completion rate now lads?
Percentage of completion rate now lads?

Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%
https://youtu.be/AAS4UdBUKuU

Going in very quickly going by this video, looks good and will have great views over the park
loads done since the weekend!
Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%

 :D
Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%

The world of Quantity Surveying is a much poorer place for you choosing a different career path.
There, thats that quantity surveyed  :D
Nice


Not too sure how given the lower tier remains.
I knew I'd read about potentially changing the pitch dimensions somewhere. Was the below quote from the original application?

And an interesting note: the app references ... "widening the use of the pitch for other team sports (such as American Football and Gaelic games)". UEFA comps are played on pitches of 105m x 68m. Anfield is currently 101m x 68m. Could this widening also extend to future bids?

https://twitter.com/lovefutebol/status/1334464563815866369

Nice




I have to say, I do like all that glass overlooking the park
seeing this in person last weekend - wow! It's quite an effort.
Is it just me or is that a very tight corridor for access? From 3:06 in the video


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ipmnZEkZqyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ipmnZEkZqyo</a>
Nice




Oh fck!!! The glazier's have arrived.
Oh fck!!! The glazier's have arrived.
#glaziersout
Oh fck!!! The glazier's have arrived.
Get the green and gold scarves out!
Is it just me or is that a very tight corridor for access? From 3:06 in the video
I keep hearing people making the same comment regarding the seemingly narrow access corridors. There are concerns about potential congestion with it's associated issues.
I keep hearing people making the same comment regarding the seemingly narrow access corridors. There are concerns about potential congestion with it's associated issues.

They look like they're at the very front of the top tier - is there any corp seating there? Or disabled?

If you look in the background higher up the stand the exits there look much wider.
They look like they're at the very front of the top tier - is there any corp seating there? Or disabled?

If you look in the background higher up the stand the exits there look much wider.

Correct - those are for access from the hospitality lounges. The upper vomitories for GA are wider.

Thanks for the clarification, Craig and Alan. It makes sense now.

 :thumbup
I think that's vomitory VU04.



Lounges



Detail. VU04 goes up behind the Executive Lounge and across (dotted line on the plan).
These arent stairs that any of us will be using ;D

Deal with it folks!
Thanks for posting plans. Do they confirm that there are in fact 1800 hospitality as originally planned, and not the 3000 figure that was assumed a few weeks ago?
I think that's vomitory VU04.




Not sure I'd noticed that the (upper?) away concourse would be on a different level to the home. Do the away fans in the lower tier have another concourse? Wonder what an FA away will allocation look like.

(assuming these plans are still accurate anyway, I know there was some confusion about hospitality being offered all across the upper tier)
Thanks for posting plans. Do they confirm that there are in fact 1800 hospitality as originally planned, and not the 3000 figure that was assumed a few weeks ago?

The plans Alan posted show 173 exec lounge, and 1,627 hospitality suite. Not sure if these have been revised since whenever they were produced though.
These arent stairs that any of us will be using ;D

Deal with it folks!

We get to vomit in much less salubrious surroundings than those vomitories :P
The plans Alan posted show 173 exec lounge, and 1,627 hospitality suite. Not sure if these have been revised since whenever they were produced though.

Think they have as they werent selling any executive lounge unless that whole lounge will be sold match by match
