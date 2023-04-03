« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 3, 2023, 02:35:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on April  3, 2023, 02:04:39 pm
How much would you say the new stand complete? 75% or more?

73.345%
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 3, 2023, 02:36:31 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on April  3, 2023, 02:35:14 pm
73.345%

I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 3, 2023, 02:59:13 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April  3, 2023, 02:36:31 pm
I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?

There hasn't been a drone update in 26 minutes so I may be slightly out of the loop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 04:50:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:06:48 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:50:56 pm
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Yeah, if it were grand designs, Klopp would be project managing it whilst having a nervous breakdown, it would be 18 months late, Ula would have give birth and theyd still be living in a caravan, Klopp would be doing much of the work himself to keep costs down

(This is genuinely the way Parry ran the club mind you)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:43:00 pm
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..

https://youtu.be/AAS4UdBUKuU

Going in very quickly going by this video, looks good and will have great views over the park
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm
Percentage of completion rate now lads?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm
Percentage of completion rate now lads?

Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:35:55 pm
https://youtu.be/AAS4UdBUKuU

Going in very quickly going by this video, looks good and will have great views over the park
loads done since the weekend!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%

 :D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:22:36 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:45:25 pm
Obviously it's hard to be accurate on the evidence of those pictures but, sticking my neck out a bit, I'd say somewhere in the region between 73.77654% and 73.78112%

The world of Quantity Surveying is a much poorer place for you choosing a different career path.
