« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 536824 times)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3280 on: April 3, 2023, 02:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on April  3, 2023, 02:04:39 pm
How much would you say the new stand complete? 75% or more?

73.345%
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,587
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3281 on: April 3, 2023, 02:36:31 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on April  3, 2023, 02:35:14 pm
73.345%

I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3282 on: April 3, 2023, 02:59:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on April  3, 2023, 02:36:31 pm
I had it at 73.348% - did you include the render work Clive had done in the SW corner?

There hasn't been a drone update in 26 minutes so I may be slightly out of the loop
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,641
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 02:43:00 pm »
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,149
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:43:00 pm
First glass seems to have gone in folks!

Exciting times ..
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,641
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:50:56 pm
Up to 74.18% complete then.

Unless this is like those Grand Design episodes when they realise they did the measurements all wrong or the truck bringing all them in topples over and Kevin McCloud gives his worried spiel to camera.
Yeah, if it were grand designs, Klopp would be project managing it whilst having a nervous breakdown, it would be 18 months late, Ula would have give birth and theyd still be living in a caravan, Klopp would be doing much of the work himself to keep costs down

(This is genuinely the way Parry ran the club mind you)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 