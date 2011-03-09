« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 528169 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3240 on: March 10, 2023, 10:22:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is

As I have already suggested, any extension of the upper tier of the SKD stand would need to include a completely new roof, similar to the ones at the Main stand and the ARE stand. However, it seems that the angle of the upper tier is not permitting any extension ...
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3241 on: March 10, 2023, 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 10, 2023, 10:08:49 pm
The Centenary Upper is very steep and the view from the back rows is shite, the roof means you can't properly see the far touchline. Everytime the ball goes high you play the guess where that will re-appear game. It's like climbing a mountain as it is
Yep. worst view in the whole ground. I've sat there once. Never will again
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3242 on: March 11, 2023, 03:47:56 pm »
https://youtu.be/5JmstQwvYfg

New Paul Frost video from yesterday, looks very wintery still
Offline Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3243 on: March 12, 2023, 05:02:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 10:22:13 pm
As I have already suggested, any extension of the upper tier of the SKD stand would need to include a completely new roof, similar to the ones at the Main stand and the ARE stand. However, it seems that the angle of the upper tier is not permitting any extension ...

Don't get me wrong, anything can be done - almost nothing is impossible but you are supposed to be able to see a ball in flight 18m above the centre spot, so ANY kind of extension means a new roof.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on March 10, 2023, 10:06:01 pm
Thanks, mate. Although it would be nice to know if we can extend the upper tier under the same (permitted) angle, and what would that mean for the wieving lines ...

The even bigger problem is the view of the near touchline. The further back you go at the same angle the worse the view gets. Any extension would need to be at a steeper angle to get over the issue but the existing angle is about or under one degree below the maximum and one degree is unlikely to be enough (the max used to be 34 degrees, it's now 35 degrees).

I worked this all out a few years ago but it was based on a combinations of certain assumptions, a 3D model I had and measuring off pdf. I think it was close enough. At the end of the day, if the existing stand is at the max then anything new is going to be an issue in terms of sightlines - even without touching a calculator.

After distance and angle, the other factor is height (the higher it is for a given angle, the worse the view). The 'answer' would be to demolish the upper tier, reduce the height by getting rid of or putting the boxes under the stand, build a new upper tier at an angle (say 30 degrees) between the lower centenary (25 degrees? - I can't remember) and the new extension at the new maximum of 35 degrees and then angle a new roof to give you the 18m clearance.

Also, because it's actually taking out a tier, it's next to impossible to do this out at the back before demolishing the existing upper tier (like the ARE) - so there's at least a season of lost income to think about (and most hospitality seats at that). In terms of cash flow, it's a season or more of income lost forever.

And then, you are dumping the good-earning hospitality seats in the upper tier, (maybe) losing the boxes income, then re-building them at significant cost for no extra income, then adding less income-generating seats at maximum cost at the back. It's a completely different financial model from both Main and ARE and most likely just doesn't work from that point of view (and that's without thinking about houses to buy etc - or buses).

It could happen. I'd really like to see it happen (all things and people being satisfied with the outcome) but I can't currently think of a way it can happen especially since I suspect the club is in financially recovery mode post Covid (even after the record breaking financial year last year).

Even new money coming in is unlikely to change anything. If it came, who ever it came from would want their money looking after just like anyone else would - no such thing as a free lunch.
Offline Graeme

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3244 on: March 12, 2023, 06:53:10 pm »
Thread needs splitting off. I come here for the construction money shots.
Offline stueya

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3245 on: March 12, 2023, 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on March 10, 2023, 12:14:55 pm
From a few posts up:


Add to that the bonus they have had with way the CL draw has fallen, lack of progress in cup competitions and the unexpected postponement of the Fulham game means they have had a 5 week window with no games gifted to them which will should allow them to push on without having to demob and remob around games
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline koptommy93

  • @tharris113
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 am »
4,000 actual seats out of 7k, a joke and it will do fuck all to help demand.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online RedBec1993

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:16:19 am
4,000 actual seats out of 7k, a joke and it will do fuck all to help demand.

3000 hospitality?
Offline daindan

  • lyin clock......
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 10:42:58 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 10:22:55 am
3000 hospitality?

 1800 seasonal hospitality and 1200 offsite match day?
Offline stueya

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 10:47:13 am »
3000 for hospo is a joke, add to that youll notice that they are all across the front 10-15 rows of the upper tier so the new STs and members are back towards the gods, this club gives zero fucks to ordinary fans
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 am »
I think someone said a while ago there was going to be no new hospo overall, they were just moving it all to one place in the stand. So have we actually got more than 4000 extra seats available, as the hospo that was in the lower tier is now GA I think
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 12:00:51 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:49:58 am
I think someone said a while ago there was going to be no new hospo overall, they were just moving it all to one place in the stand. So have we actually got more than 4000 extra seats available, as the hospo that was in the lower tier is now GA I think

Let's hope that's the case. If it's not and they're adding a few thousand more hospo seats it's fucking poor, especially with so few going to the waiting list.

I think the re-development of the ARE should be an opportunity to evaluate how the general experience and atmosphere can be improved. The lower Anfield Road would be a nice place to start, getting new ticket holders in there and younger people.
Offline jwilstroplfc

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3252 on: Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm »
The club stated this when talking about the Anfield Road extension, I quote .The changes will add 7000 additional seats, made up of around 5200 general admission seats and around 1800 seats with sports bar lounge / hospitality facilities
Wheres the 5200 gone then?
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3253 on: Yesterday at 12:15:33 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 10:47:13 am
3000 for hospo is a joke, add to that youll notice that they are all across the front 10-15 rows of the upper tier so the new STs and members are back towards the gods, this club gives zero fucks to ordinary fans

Unfortunately, ordinary fans arent paying for the upgrade.
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm »
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm »
Doing the same with SKD extension
