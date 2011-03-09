You might want to reread what he wrote before you (carry on)...





I have read what he said.He has stated that people need to get the train in, whilst stating that getting the train in is impossible because the train line is the branch line that he states is hideously expensive.He stated that people should drive in and then park a mile away from the ground and then walk. Who in their right mind is going to invest tens of millions in infrastructure costs for a car park with charging points that then requires a mile walk to the ground for a sport that takes place in the winter.He then talks about buses. This is great until you realise that buses for sporting events need to be subsidised. We have a council that struggles to pay the bills and then wants buses on demand when an EV bus costs around 500k a pop.