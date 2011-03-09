« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Contrary to what Peter has stated the likelihood is that the move to cars for events like football matches will almost certainly be reversed. 

The massive change from the past is the shift from public transport to the car. If it takes a reversal of that trend then that's what's going to happen but instead of adding ridiculously expensive and impractical branch lines, people are just going to have to get out of their cars and a} get the train in b) get out of the car/ off the train and walk the last mile or so like they used to or c) get on a bus.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
We were actually talking about the economics of redeveloping the SKD, the cost of which might be light years away from standing on the kop.

I think you do it deliberately.

No you did your usual thing and jumped all over someone who raised the spectre of needing improved public transport to compensate for increased attendance.

Your answer is the increased use of cars. That simply isn't viable.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Your answer is the increased use of cars.

You might want to reread what he wrote before you (carry on)...

No you did your usual thing and jumped all over someone
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
New Mister Drone video- all front spans connected, more roof cladding and looks like all the terracing done at the Main Stand end

https://youtu.be/h26lPWQ3W-c
Towards the end hes looking to see if its glass going in.  Its nit, its insulated cladding.  If you look at the plans thats going to have brick and a huge liver bird over it with a narrow bit of glass either side. You can even see the gap in the cladding on the left.


(No one gives a fuck about the cars lads, start a different thread.  Construction porn only on here)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
You might want to reread what he wrote before you (carry on)...


I have read what he said.

He has stated that people need to get the train in, whilst stating that getting the train in is impossible because the train line is the branch line that he states is hideously expensive.

He stated that people should drive in and then park a mile away from the ground and then walk. Who in their right mind is going to invest tens of millions in infrastructure costs for a car park with charging points that then requires a mile walk to the ground for a sport that takes place in the winter.

He then talks about buses. This is great until you realise that buses for sporting events need to be subsidised. We have a council that struggles to pay the bills and then wants buses on demand when an EV bus costs around 500k a pop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
You could have just, for once, said you read it wrong Al but no worries.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
You could have just, for once, said you read it wrong Al but no worries.

I didn't read it wrong Peter was replying to a post about needing public infrastructure improvements.

Transport is not the issue. There is a Traffic Management Plan to satisfy any demand. It wouldn't involve Bootle branches or trams or highways in the sky. It would involve management. Clue's in the name.

What Peter basically said was that things were okay. Without realising that there are massive changes afoot. He thinks it just needs better management. Bless.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Spot on, but if you offered each of those home owners £500k for their property and offered to build them new homes a few hundred yards away on the piece of land originally set aside for the hotel the actual cost to the club is not huge. Only 62 homes on Skerries and the side of Wylva that a replica main stand would need. Capacity would rise to 69,000 overall and all 3 tiers would have much better leg room and excellent facilities so a win win for all.  Youre talking just £50-60m to buy the 3 rows of houses and build new homes for each homeowner plus they would all be £500k better off.  How many people do we honestly think would say no to that? 

So many things wrong with that. You can't do a 'replica Main Stand' on that side. The Main Stand added 8,000 seats by retaining the old stand as the lower tier. essentially the SKD is the same model as the Main Stand - using the old Kemlyn as the lower tier and adding hospitality and an upper tier.

You'd have to demolish the Upper SKD and Boxes (about 5,000 seats) to redevelop which would limit the additional capacity to half what you're suggesting. And a complete rebuild at modern seat spacing would probably need Skerries Road just to achieve the same capacity we have now. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
So many things wrong with that. You can't do a 'replica Main Stand' on that side. The Main Stand added 8,000 seats by retaining the old stand as the lower tier. essentially the SKD is the same model as the Main Stand - using the old Kemlyn as the lower tier and adding hospitality and an upper tier.

You'd have to demolish the Upper SKD and Boxes (about 5,000 seats) to redevelop which would limit the additional capacity to half what you're suggesting. And a complete rebuild at modern seat spacing would probably need Skerries Road just to achieve the same capacity we have now. 

Without safe standing increasing attendances then within the footprint then for me, we are at the sweet spot. We also have to consider the appalling transport links to Anfield that are extremely unlikely to improve.

Personally, I think an extended ARE is about the limits of what is possible.   
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Towards the end hes looking to see if its glass going in.  Its nit, its insulated cladding.  If you look at the plans thats going to have brick and a huge liver bird over it with a narrow bit of glass either side. You can even see the gap in the cladding on the left.


(No one gives a fuck about the cars lads, start a different thread.  Construction porn only on here)

Correct  - you can see the Metsec framing clearly with insulated panels fixed to it.

And they probably haven't finished the pre-cast seating to allow them to crane things in - there's a big opening in the slab to drop things through.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Correct  - you can see the Metsec framing clearly with insulated panels fixed to it.

And they probably haven't finished the pre-cast seating to allow them to crane things in - there's a big opening in the slab to drop things through.

How far do you think we are from the stand opening Al.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Correct  - you can see the Metsec framing clearly with insulated panels fixed to it.

And they probably haven't finished the pre-cast seating to allow them to crane things in - there's a big opening in the slab to drop things through.

Think that is for the precast concrete stairway (is it called a vomotory?) which you can see laid out on the floor outside, they are pretty quick to put up as the Main Stand side seemed to be completed in a week
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
... If you look at the plans thats going to have brick and a huge liver bird over it...
What's this about a huge liver bird? I'm not sure I've seen that. I'd certainly like to though.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
What's this about a huge liver bird? I'm not sure I've seen that. I'd certainly like to though.

It's just this section - same as on the main



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Couldn't see properly but were there brick columns behind the scaffolding?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Oh, I see. Thanks.

When a "huge Liver Bird" was mentioned my ears went up as I thought I might be getting what I've always wanted to see on the ground: a huge Liver Bird.  :)

I'd love to see us put a full sized LFC styled statue of the bird on one of our stands. Lit up in red light at night. It would look amazing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Couldn't see properly but were there brick columns behind the scaffolding?
There is. ☺️👍
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Could be the wrong thread but has anyone had any correspondence from the club regarding Season tickets (waiting list) for next season? Any update?
