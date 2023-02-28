« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 519772 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,397
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3160 on: February 28, 2023, 08:44:19 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 28, 2023, 08:40:37 pm
how did you spend the 125k he paid you to move out of anfield area in case they need the land to build another main stand tier in 2045

I've donated that to the WBR Kop wormhole portal fund.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3161 on: March 2, 2023, 06:09:46 pm »
https://youtu.be/csbcx60IFmI

New Paul Frost video, some nice detail as ever
Logged

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 08:44:42 am »
I think one point being missed in the discussion around how any further expansion could be achieved is the issue of the area travel infrastructure, if I remember rightly back in the heady days of H&G and the 70K monstrosity they proposed was that any proposal beyond 65K would mean major investment by the club and local authority into how they would managed the movement of people into and out of the area- Im certain without it then it would never have gained planning permission
Im sure the potential proposal involved the rebuilding and reopening of the old Bootle line with a couple of new stations built(one was proposed to be on Utting Ave)- the issue then even in the noughties was the cost could be anything up to £200m which totally rules out an expansion given it would push total costs to in excess of £400m just for an extra 6-7k seats- a number that would take years and years to recover costs
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 09:16:34 am »
What is the official line from the club on the opening of the new ARE?
Opening for the 23/24 season is what i remember? The key words missing from that is the 'start of'.
So have they given themselves flexibility for it to be opened at some point within the season?
Obviously we don't get a good look inside, other than Drone's footage from a week or so ago, but fitting out a building of that size is going to take a long time. Plus all the facades to make it water tight. Add to that the removal of the old and tieing in.
An early shout for me is that i cannot see the stand ready for August 12th, but perhaps that was never the plan.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,636
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3164 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 am »
The Main Stand opened in September when we played Leicester didnt it? We swapped that home game with Burnley to away so played the first 3 (I think?) away from home that season. Could we do something similar assuming itll be easy close to the start of the season?
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3165 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 am »
Being open and fully completed are two different things I guess, all the club will care about is being able to put bums on seats for the game
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,989
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3166 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:36:38 am
Being open and fully completed are two different things I guess, all the club will care about is being able to put bums on seats for the game

Weren't the players still getting changed in the car park for about 6 months after the main opened
Logged

Offline Matt S

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,845
    • MattShaw
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3167 on: Yesterday at 11:31:07 am »
Quote from: stueya on Yesterday at 08:44:42 am
I think one point being missed in the discussion around how any further expansion could be achieved is the issue of the area travel infrastructure, if I remember rightly back in the heady days of H&G and the 70K monstrosity they proposed was that any proposal beyond 65K would mean major investment by the club and local authority into how they would managed the movement of people into and out of the area- Im certain without it then it would never have gained planning permission
Im sure the potential proposal involved the rebuilding and reopening of the old Bootle line with a couple of new stations built(one was proposed to be on Utting Ave)- the issue then even in the noughties was the cost could be anything up to £200m which totally rules out an expansion given it would push total costs to in excess of £400m just for an extra 6-7k seats- a number that would take years and years to recover costs

Easiest thing to do is knock all the houses down and make a giant car park. Problem solved no?
Logged

Online kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 09:38:42 am »
Mr Drone has just released his latest drone footage, first part of the facade has been installed at the KDS end. Terracing close to completion Main-stand end also

https://youtu.be/dNQsbylmyZQ
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 