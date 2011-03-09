From intense YouTube watching and chatting bollocks on this thread, Ive decided that the Kop will be completely rebuilt within 10 years and the SKD will never be expanded. Possibly remodelled for internal upgrades and better hospitality. At least It wont look wonky. Any further expansion will be new ground in Stanley Park. The end.

A few pics from Tuesday night. Had a spare for the SKD. The game can fuck off but good to see how the stand looks from inside and outside.Outside - it's a fucking beast.The crawler crane under the lights.The new roof overhanging the old roof and upper tier.I agree about the SKD - can't see the point in rebuilding now - but I don't think the Kop will becompletely rebuilt. I was looking at it and of course it's smaller than the Main (and the SKD) but what's there still has a compactness (is that a word?) because the seating is on the old spacings that you can't build to now. My gut reaction is they'll find a way to cantilever back and get more seats that way. Can you extend the Kop to the same height as the new Main Stand, or even the SKD? Not without adding a new tier.On three sides of the ground, the redevelopment has maximised seating by extending an older stand, retaining the benefit of the old seat spacing. It would be a shame to diute what's still good about the Kop (yes I know it's a pale imitation of the standing Kop) just to make an architectural statement.