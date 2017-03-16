« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 27, 2023, 06:53:02 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 27, 2023, 06:14:16 pm
All this 'Anfield is traditionally four sided that's how it should be' talk is bollocks. We originally had corners.



For some reason the Kemlyn side makes me want to sing 'Ebony and Ivory'
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 27, 2023, 09:17:04 pm
It should just be all corners! That'll keep everyone happy.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 29, 2023, 09:40:48 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 27, 2023, 05:45:15 pm
Basically, a thank you to the area. But I think we all know now thats not what billionaires do.

And I don't think you'd do up the corner property for the 'public good' either!

There's nothing that could go on that land that only relies on 19-24 active days a year
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 07:58:38 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on January 29, 2023, 09:40:48 pm
And I don't think you'd do up the corner property for the 'public good' either!

There's nothing that could go on that land that only relies on 19-24 active days a year

I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch. A Sports or art education centre. Allotments. A bake school for homebaked. Affordable studio space for young start-up businesses. A fully funded community theatre and event space with weekend local sellers market. A boxing club.  Byker bloody grove.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
What's Geoff up to these days?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 12:17:31 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 30, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
What's Geoff up to these days?

Serving time for the paintballing tragedy I think.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 01:13:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on January 30, 2023, 12:15:13 pm
What's Geoff up to these days?

He scrubs up well does Geoff.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 02:03:38 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 30, 2023, 07:58:38 am
I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch. A Sports or art education centre. Allotments. A bake school for homebaked. Affordable studio space for young start-up businesses. A fully funded community theatre and event space with weekend local sellers market. A boxing club.  Byker bloody grove.

Affordable, Fully funded... aye, there's the rub. The money (and the people) to build it in the first place and then keep it going passed its first flush of enthusiasm. There's no money in it obviously. A cheap-to-build 'unprogrammed' flexible space that could accommodate any number of here today and gone tomorrow activities. But who would run it? Clearly council don't want or have the budget to do it. Some people think it's possible but this is a different place... https://www.nexudus.com/blog/1414936977/how-can-flexible-workspaces-engage-with-the-wider-community/

You could get a few houses on there. It goes to show the state of the market that that's not happening.

Oh, Right. Byker Grove. I knew that...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 08:54:46 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on January 27, 2023, 06:14:16 pm
All this 'Anfield is traditionally four sided that's how it should be' talk is bollocks. We originally had corners.




Does anyone gave access to any photos of the old Kemlyn pre early 60s?  I believe it was a relocation of the original main stand with a paddock in front.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 09:08:39 pm
Done quite a bit of searching of that period over the years and this is all the actual photos I have found. Would love to see more.

Old main stand on the left



Relocated to the Kemlyn side

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 09:31:00 pm
Not a photo unfortunately, but interesting nonetheless.

There are two pictures of a model or Anfield as it was between 1928 and 1956.

Link, just scroll down.  https://footballandmaterialculture.files.wordpress.com/2013/07/img_2732.jpg

Edit: I messed up. It's just one photo.

https://commons.m.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anfield_model_(1).jpg


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 30, 2023, 10:23:08 pm
Some good footage of it here. And the pre-mound wooden Kop.

https://m.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/this-is-anfield/10154687989432573/
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 31, 2023, 12:44:10 am
Quote from: meady1981 on January 30, 2023, 07:58:38 am
I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch ...

All great ideas, the cage football pitch would be great.

Nike, Standard chartered and the LFC foundation all have community programs that should concentrate a bit more on L4

Nike community pitches in London and Hong Kong





Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
January 31, 2023, 07:12:00 pm
As much as I like the idea of LFC buying the plot of land for expanding the match day experience the reality is this plot of land wont be cheap as house builders will be falling over themselves for this. Also if FSG did buy and used for community purposes, theyd be accused of not investing every penny in the 1st team to remain competitive by some - so cant really win. Personally Id love to see it developed into a fan zone with decent music and drinks for match days (before and after the match) . Yes it would only be used 20 or so days a year but imagine the long term income from attracting an extra 5-10k supporters every game for drinks and food
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 6, 2023, 03:52:31 pm
One of the regular Drone guys is saying today that one of the workers told him the work is 4 months behind schedule!

Obviously not confirmed, but it has looked pretty slow to my highly untrained eye since the mad rush to get the roof off before Christmas. Didn't think it was going that bad though.
Nothing would surprise me at the moment with this club to be honest.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 6, 2023, 04:38:30 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February  6, 2023, 03:52:31 pm
One of the regular Drone guys is saying today that one of the workers told him the work is 4 months behind schedule!

Obviously not confirmed, but it has looked pretty slow to my highly untrained eye since the mad rush to get the roof off before Christmas. Didn't think it was going that bad though.
Nothing would surprise me at the moment with this club to be honest.

https://youtu.be/MFBCNlqAUDw

Was just going to post that- seems like a front span doesn't fit at the moment too! Will be hard to see what happens if it is so far behind, do we open next season with just the lower tier being used?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 6, 2023, 07:05:40 pm
This was Feb 7th of the main stand. Looks pretty similar to be honest.






Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 6, 2023, 07:27:08 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February  6, 2023, 07:05:40 pm
This was Feb 7th of the main stand. Looks pretty similar to be honest.

Main stand wasn't 'finished' until quite a while after the start of the season. We didn't use the new dressing room until April.

I imagine there's probably similar internal bits that don't need to be done, but not having the upper tier open would be pretty poor.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 7, 2023, 07:33:04 pm
Mister Drone has posted his update video today and he got a lot of comments about the piece not fitting yesterday.

He reached out to some people he knows who claimed the piece does fit. The problem was with the crane. From where it is positioned it could not lift the structure into place. So, they are working on the flooring just outside the ANE/KD corner. The flooring has to be of certain strength before the crane can be moved there to complete the lift.

You can listen and see for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0A5zKoTtp0
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 7, 2023, 08:34:49 pm
One of the comments said that no brick work had been started, I passed yesterday and there are 6 brick columns in the lower middle section in place, not a lot in the grand scheme of things but the brickies are deffo on site.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 7, 2023, 09:11:47 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on February  6, 2023, 03:52:31 pm
One of the regular Drone guys is saying today that one of the workers told him the work is 4 months behind schedule!

Obviously not confirmed, but it has looked pretty slow to my highly untrained eye since the mad rush to get the roof off before Christmas. Didn't think it was going that bad though.
Nothing would surprise me at the moment with this club to be honest.

It doesnt look 4 months behind to be fair though, Id suggest based on the original roofing and cladding contractor going under there are elements that are behind the original programme- as noted the original plan was to have the roof up and sealed in November to allow current roof to come off- Id expect to see a huge difference by mid march in terms of the visuals as a lot of the cladding will be on and brick work well on the way

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 8, 2023, 06:33:50 am
Lots of internal work underway, dividing walls, HVAC installation well advanced, and the brickwork is moving at pace if you compare three weeks' worth of drone footage.

They are currently building a temporary platform for the crawler crane to complete the SKD Stand end lift today or tomorrow. The roof section was not fabricated incorrectly, the problem was related to the reach of the crawler crane, you can see the temporary platform in the latest Mr Drone video and he explains the problems they faced last week with the lift.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 9, 2023, 06:28:33 pm
SKD front span now attached with the crane in place to lift at the Main Stand end. Looks like they are really motoring with the roof cladding too, think if the concrete terracing is in the cladding will be finished in a few weeks

https://youtu.be/yV3kZFO7UMs

https://youtu.be/d61PRLvMgBQ
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 10, 2023, 04:30:50 am
Quote from: cdav on February  9, 2023, 06:28:33 pm
SKD front span now attached with the crane in place to lift at the Main Stand end. Looks like they are really motoring with the roof cladding too, think if the concrete terracing is in the cladding will be finished in a few weeks

https://youtu.be/yV3kZFO7UMs

https://youtu.be/d61PRLvMgBQ

Wind conditions stopped the lift last night according to Paul Frosthopefully they will get the right conditions today.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 10, 2023, 08:37:45 am
Was there something about one of the companies going bust?

I would have thought there would have been progress though, I mean with the world cup and all that

plus in 2023 we have only had about two home games and only about 2 in 7 weeks

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 10, 2023, 07:29:50 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on February 10, 2023, 08:37:45 am
Was there something about one of the companies going bust?

I would have thought there would have been progress though, I mean with the world cup and all that

plus in 2023 we have only had about two home games and only about 2 in 7 weeks


think the cladding company went bust but looking at the progress over the past few days Im guessing theyve found a new contractor /company to get this back in track
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 11, 2023, 11:32:42 am
https://youtu.be/cDivlO_1Bzc

Another big lift for the front span that is at the MS end, won't be long now before the terracing is finished and roof fully clad- maybe another fortnight
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 13, 2023, 07:54:07 am
Is the aim for the stand to be ready for the start of next season?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 13, 2023, 09:02:13 am
Yes, they will have it open with minor works and fit out to complete... just my guess being an old-arse construction lad. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 13, 2023, 01:12:42 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on February 13, 2023, 07:54:07 am
Is the aim for the stand to be ready for the start of next season?
That was the original aim.. I wonder if they will do the same as the Main and try to get the August league games away
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 13, 2023, 03:33:14 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on February 13, 2023, 07:54:07 am
Is the aim for the stand to be ready for the start of next season?
yes
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
February 14, 2023, 10:47:27 pm
This new video from Mr Drone is interesting

If you go to about 20 minutes, theres a video from inside the stand so you can see the internal works progressing
He then follows up with some video he took last night from high in the main stand

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jJjqekf8Rsw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jJjqekf8Rsw</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3072 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 pm »
Picture from last night. It's gonna be great when it's completed. The angled corners don't look as bad as I thought they'd be.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3073 on: Yesterday at 07:50:05 pm »
Yeah I think it looks great from inside. Really pleased. The sloping roofs really help bed the two stands together. Even the two smaller stands don't seem as dwarfed as I thought they would.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3074 on: Yesterday at 07:52:46 pm »
The increase in noise when the new main stand opened was really noticeable

Really hope we get the same again
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 09:37:51 am »
With the front of the roof almost fully in place you now getting a real idea of how imposing it is. Can't wait to see it for real on Tuesday.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 10:00:36 am »
Quote from: Matt S on Today at 09:37:51 am
With the front of the roof almost fully in place you now getting a real idea of how imposing it is. Can't wait to see it for real on Tuesday.

I think they'll probably see it for themselves.
