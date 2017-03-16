Lots of internal work underway, dividing walls, HVAC installation well advanced, and the brickwork is moving at pace if you compare three weeks' worth of drone footage.
They are currently building a temporary platform for the crawler crane to complete the SKD Stand end lift today or tomorrow. The roof section was not fabricated incorrectly, the problem was related to the reach of the crawler crane, you can see the temporary platform in the latest Mr Drone video and he explains the problems they faced last week with the lift.