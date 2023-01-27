All this 'Anfield is traditionally four sided that's how it should be' talk is bollocks. We originally had corners.
Basically, a thank you to the area. But I think we all know now thats not what billionaires do.
And I don't think you'd do up the corner property for the 'public good' either!There's nothing that could go on that land that only relies on 19-24 active days a year
What's Geoff up to these days?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch. A Sports or art education centre. Allotments. A bake school for homebaked. Affordable studio space for young start-up businesses. A fully funded community theatre and event space with weekend local sellers market. A boxing club. Byker bloody grove.
I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch ...
One of the regular Drone guys is saying today that one of the workers told him the work is 4 months behind schedule!Obviously not confirmed, but it has looked pretty slow to my highly untrained eye since the mad rush to get the roof off before Christmas. Didn't think it was going that bad though.Nothing would surprise me at the moment with this club to be honest.
This was Feb 7th of the main stand. Looks pretty similar to be honest.
