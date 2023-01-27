As much as I like the idea of LFC buying the plot of land for expanding the match day experience the reality is this plot of land wont be cheap as house builders will be falling over themselves for this. Also if FSG did buy and used for community purposes, theyd be accused of not investing every penny in the 1st team to remain competitive by some - so cant really win. Personally Id love to see it developed into a fan zone with decent music and drinks for match days (before and after the match) . Yes it would only be used 20 or so days a year but imagine the long term income from attracting an extra 5-10k supporters every game for drinks and food