I meant more community based projects. Make it into a 5 aside power-league all weather pitch. A Sports or art education centre. Allotments. A bake school for homebaked. Affordable studio space for young start-up businesses. A fully funded community theatre and event space with weekend local sellers market. A boxing club. Byker bloody grove.



Affordable, Fully funded... aye, there's the rub. The money (and the people) to build it in the first place and then keep it going passed its first flush of enthusiasm. There's no money in it obviously. A cheap-to-build 'unprogrammed' flexible space that could accommodate any number of here today and gone tomorrow activities. But who would run it? Clearly council don't want or have the budget to do it. Some people think it's possible but this is a different place... https://www.nexudus.com/blog/1414936977/how-can-flexible-workspaces-engage-with-the-wider-community/ You could get a few houses on there. It goes to show the state of the market that that's not happening.Oh, Right. Byker Grove. I knew that...