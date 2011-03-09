« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:38:19 am
It's the perfect opportunity to extend the Kop and make a mega corner.




Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:38:19 am
It's the perfect opportunity to extend the Kop and make a mega corner.





No Dunkin Donuts sponsorship?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: stueya on Today at 08:00:41 am
Would you class those seats as a severely restricted view?

Best that way these days!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Sounds like its not just about buying it, they want the buyer to have a solid plan for the use of it. Not sure the club does currently but you never know they may well be making a bid.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:38:30 am
Sounds like its not just about buying it, they want the buyer to have a solid plan for the use of it. Not sure the club does currently but you never know they may well be making a bid.


If the club did buy it they could not on regenerate the area they could add to the days experience, restaurants bars entertainment it makes sense in every way, the club will only get one chance in doing this once its gone thats it, it really does make me think FSG are done with the club otherwise they surely would have snapped this up.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:14:22 pm
Buy it so the businesses and church on WBR behind the Kop can relocate there. Buy the land they are currently on and we have room to expand the Kop and move the road back in any future redevelopment.

My thoughts exactly.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 12:18:31 pm
My thoughts exactly.

To be honest the only thing that wouldnt make sense is if we didnt buy it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:41:54 am
If the club did buy it they could not on regenerate the area they could add to the days experience, restaurants bars entertainment it makes sense in every way, the club will only get one chance in doing this once its gone thats it, it really does make me think FSG are done with the club otherwise they surely would have snapped this up.

Possibly, but they'd have to make a good argument that what they plan is community focused, as very much seems this is the number one importance being placed on the land.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:12:30 pm
Possibly, but they'd have to make a good argument that what they plan is community focused, as very much seems this is the number one importance being placed on the land.


They could easily do that, bars restaurants etc, creating a large number of jobs and regenerating the area lets be honest that should be easily achieved
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: stueya on Today at 08:00:41 am
Would you class those seats as a severely restricted view?
You can see in the bathroom window of my grandads old house there
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:18:36 pm

They could easily do that, bars restaurants etc, creating a large number of jobs and regenerating the area lets be honest that should be easily achieved

Is there enough demand in the area for more bars and restaurants beyond 19 (guaranteed) home games a year?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:03:01 pm
Is there enough demand in the area for more bars and restaurants beyond 19 (guaranteed) home games a year?

Things like that create jobs and regenerate the area surely there is no downside
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 02:49:33 pm
Things like that create jobs and regenerate the area surely there is no downside

They only create jobs if there is demand beyond 19 matches a season though. Otherwise they're mothballed 95% of the time until a game day.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:55:51 pm
They only create jobs if there is demand beyond 19 matches a season though. Otherwise they're mothballed 95% of the time until a game day.

There must be some kind of retail area that can be created in conjunction with it
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
You can't just build things like that from a planning perspective though, especially so close to residential properties. Anything over the height of the current houses would likely be outright refused because of right to light etc.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
New Paul Frost video, another front span lift to join the SKD and they are assembling the one that joins the Main Stand roof

https://youtu.be/Ud625OH1Yp4
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:21:28 pm
You can't just build things like that from a planning perspective though, especially so close to residential properties. Anything over the height of the current houses would likely be outright refused because of right to light etc.


I dont think theres any issue there as they had planning permission for a 6 storey hotel.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Takes an awful lot of work, community included to regenerate an area. You dont just build a load of shops bars and restaurants in a place and expect people flock to it. Especially in that part of town. Anfield requires a much more sensitive approach, something akin to the Granby Four streets work. Id rather the club bought that space and turn it into a community hub, or training college for the local area.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:03:30 pm

I dont think theres any issue there as they had planning permission for a 6 storey hotel.

Why did that end up not happening?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:07:39 pm
Why did that end up not happening?


Im really not sure, it was all due to go ahead.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:04:53 pm
Takes an awful lot of work, community included to regenerate an area. You dont just build a load of shops bars and restaurants in a place and expect people flock to it. Especially in that part of town. Anfield requires a much more sensitive approach, something akin to the Granby Four streets work. Id rather the club bought that space and turn it into a community hub, or training college for the local area.

Im not saying exactly what could be done but Im sure if the club purchased the land something could be done that benefits the club and local community surely, its up for sale with no buyers surely it makes sense.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:41:54 am

If the club did buy it they could not on regenerate the area they could add to the days experience, restaurants bars entertainment it makes sense in every way, the club will only get one chance in doing this once its gone thats it, it really does make me think FSG are done with the club otherwise they surely would have snapped this up.

How could they 'snap it up' when it's not been available to buy? Did you read the report? And while you may think the best thing to do is build a hectare full of bars and cafes for matchdays, there's a local community that might prefer something for them?

The club has increased match day income with hospitality and improved concourses. That will improve again when the next phase opens. I;d prefer the club to focus on what it's best at, not building, fitting out and running 20-30 bars and restaurants.

Of course they could just buy the land and sit on it until they decide what to do. Which would be a c*ntish move in my view, blocking long-needed redevelopment in the area.

It's a long way from being a 'no-brainer'
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:04:53 pm
Takes an awful lot of work, community included to regenerate an area. You dont just build a load of shops bars and restaurants in a place and expect people flock to it. Especially in that part of town. Anfield requires a much more sensitive approach, something akin to the Granby Four streets work. Id rather the club bought that space and turn it into a community hub, or training college for the local area.

Or let someone else do it and get the benefit?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:11:43 pm
Im not saying exactly what could be done but Im sure if the club purchased the land something could be done that benefits the club and local community surely, its up for sale with no buyers surely it makes sense.

Anfield is a very deprived area, they need a hell of a lot more than some bars and shops associated with the club.

As meady says, if LFC we're to buy it, something for the community itself would be the best thing the club could do. Training for jobs for the kids, a community centre with heavily subsidised food and drink, gym/footy pitch, again heavily subsidised, that kind of thing
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Basically, a thank you to the area. But I think we all know now thats not what billionaires do.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:11 pm
Anfield is a very deprived area, they need a hell of a lot more than some bars and shops associated with the club.

As meady says, if LFC we're to buy it, something for the community itself would be the best thing the club could do. Training for jobs for the kids, a community centre with heavily subsidised food and drink, gym/footy pitch, again heavily subsidised, that kind of thing


Why does everybody on here take everything so bloody literal, theres many things that could be done, why is everything on this site at the moment a basis for the beginning of an argument, my point isnt building bars restaurants it that its chicken feed to the club and something for the club and the area could be done.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:48:50 pm

Why does everybody on here take everything so bloody literal, theres many things that could be done, why is everything on this site at the moment a basis for the beginning of an argument.


Im sorry
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:48:50 pm

Why does everybody on here take everything so bloody literal, theres many things that could be done, why is everything on this site at the moment a basis for the beginning of an argument.
Hey, Redric, you just spilled my pint... 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:52:10 pm
Hey, Redric, you just spilled my pint... 

Im to miserable to buy you another one lol
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:52:10 pm
Hey, Redric, you just spilled my pint... 

You got something to say about it???
COME ON THEN!!!!!
