It's the perfect opportunity to extend the Kop and make a mega corner.
Would you class those seats as a severely restricted view?
Sounds like its not just about buying it, they want the buyer to have a solid plan for the use of it. Not sure the club does currently but you never know they may well be making a bid.
Buy it so the businesses and church on WBR behind the Kop can relocate there. Buy the land they are currently on and we have room to expand the Kop and move the road back in any future redevelopment.
My thoughts exactly.
If the club did buy it they could not on regenerate the area they could add to the days experience, restaurants bars entertainment it makes sense in every way, the club will only get one chance in doing this once its gone thats it, it really does make me think FSG are done with the club otherwise they surely would have snapped this up.
Possibly, but they'd have to make a good argument that what they plan is community focused, as very much seems this is the number one importance being placed on the land.
They could easily do that, bars restaurants etc, creating a large number of jobs and regenerating the area lets be honest that should be easily achieved
Is there enough demand in the area for more bars and restaurants beyond 19 (guaranteed) home games a year?
