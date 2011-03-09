« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 486665 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2960 on: January 4, 2023, 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: RichyCran on January  4, 2023, 10:31:48 am
The roofing and cladding subbie has got into trouble.

Wonder what knock on impact this will have - guessing quite significant if there isnt someone lined up to step in.

https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/01/04/cladding-contractor-files-administration-notice/
Just phone they Ev. They should have the number for a quick fix cladder
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2961 on: January 4, 2023, 05:23:45 pm »
I'm no financial expert but isn't £185,589 pre-tax profit from £14.9m turnover ridiculously low?

The liability will be on Buckingham to find a new cladding contractor.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2962 on: January 4, 2023, 07:38:14 pm »
Jesus I come in here to get away from the misery of the teams troubles!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,987
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2963 on: January 5, 2023, 06:12:46 pm »
Also mentioned on Mister Drones midweek update video. He supplies other links as well in his description below the vid.


https://www.constructionenquirer.com/2023/01/04/cladding-contractor-files-administration-notice/

Cladding subcontractor goes under while working on Liverpool FC stand
05 JAN 2023 BY JOSHUA STEIN

The cladding subcontractor working on Liverpool FCs new Anfield Road stand has filed for administration before completing the work, Construction News can reveal.

Essex-based cladding contractor SD Samuels (Special Projects) Ltd submitted a notice of intention to appoint administrators in December, after losing a key funder at short notice.

The struggles at the £15m-turnover firm were amplified by complications on a number of projects, Construction News understands, some of which it lost adjudications over.

CN also understands that SD Samuels made a six-figure loss on a single project it was working on.

SD Samuels was subcontracted by Buckingham Group to work on the newly expanded Anfield Road stand at Liverpool FCs Anfield stadium and CN understands that it had not completed its work on the stadium when it filed the administration notice in December.

SD Samuels has previously worked with major contractors including Kier and ISG, cladding buildings ranging from supermarkets to stadiums, schools and hospitals.

Buckingham Group declined to comment when asked whether it had appointed a replacement sub-contractor or whether the collapse could cause delays at the stadium.

Last month, CN reported that Buckingham Groups shock pre-tax loss last year was caused partly by the collapse of another cladding subcontractor. Kaicer Building Envelope Solutions had been appointed by Buckingham to install cladding on Fulham FCs Craven Cottage stadium. The firms collapse cost Buckingham £14.2m, according to Buckinghams annual report.

SD Samuels has faced problems since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profit shrinking by nearly 80 per cent in the year to 31 December 2021, according to its most recent accounts.

Some of the 26 staff at SD Samuels (Special Projects) Ltd are now set to join its smaller sister company, SD Samuels Ltd, although others will be made redundant, according to a source close to the situation. The sister company does not need to disclose full accounts due to its size, so details on its turnover and profit are unavailable.

CN understands SD Samuels is in discussions with its clients about passing on some of its jobs to its sister company, but the Anfield job is not among them.

Buckingham Group declined to comment. CN approached Liverpool FC for comment.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 755
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 06:11:17 am »
I wonder if that was part of the reason to move the existing roof removal from during the recent World Cup to the post season, if there was a lack of confidence in the roofing contractor to complete the work because of potential financial issues then maybe they felt it best to change the programme and give themselves time to get someone else in
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,518
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 05:53:26 pm »
It was noticable that there had been no progress on the roof cladding for quite a while.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 08:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:53:26 pm
It was noticable that there had been no progress on the roof cladding for quite a while.

Do you get involved with cladding companies in your line of work? I was womdering if there is a good range of companies out there doing the cladding to this kind of standard, that the main contractors can use, or will it be something they will struggle with?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 09:13:40 pm »
Cant they just use some corrugated iron
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 pm »
Don't worry, Kloppo's buying 3 more backspans. We can cope with the roof as it is until next summer.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:21 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 05:31:37 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:13:40 pm
Cant they just use some corrugated iron

Use asbestos panelling. My old grandads garage was sturdily built with corrugated asbestos panelling. Looked great.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 