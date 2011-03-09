Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !



Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.



Better than piss on the steps! I got thrown out of Old Trafford once for having rolled up jeans (ok, they were flares... and I had a foot on the bar which I guess they weren't used to) - I guess the police thought I was a skinhead/bay city roller. As I was pushed out over the turnstile, someone outside shouted do you want a ticket (it was an FA Cup semi). So I bought it and went straight back in (to the same spot).Back in the days when you did just what you needed to do 'cos that's just the way it was.Many will remember standing with a 'foot on the bar' for most of the match (if not two - you had to be 'match fit') and a gut full of bar if you got caught out by a breakaway into a corner flag - particularly on a day it wasn't quite full, rattling around like peas in a barrel. At the time, it was all part of the game. Mucking in, helping each other out, picking each other up - you never went down, or not for long. Nevertheless, I never felt unsafe (except when going going down those steps). Of course the middle was the middle, other parts were not so rammed.I went to the FSF safestanding roadshow and stood on the sample bit of terrace. I remember a larger citizen complaining how everyone was standing very close to each other. Durr for a person who stood on the Spion Kop I suppose but we didn't see many women on the Kop then but those there were, got looked after in the right way. As a minority, you have to appreciate the concern. Later on, the gaps in the barriers got closed so I suppose it got better (I was overseas by then).All of that said, the basic configuration of the Kop is ok for standing per the Green Book. It's the right rake (less than 28deg), Can be the right step depth (half of the existing 560mm). Could have barriers a lot closer than they used to be (but at the end, what they used to be was ok also). A barrier every four rows (used to be about 20 - with gaps) would be considerably safer than the old kop and it could be steeper at that distance.A steeper Kop, all standing, less up and down, better and safer than the old Kop. In fact, safe. Deep, higher, wider and more intimidating (and exciting). Getting on for 30k (?). What's not to like (apart from the cost)?