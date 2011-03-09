« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 16, 2022, 12:21:28 pm
Quote from: kopdude81 on December 15, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Cant wait for the Paul Frost video of that being lifted in to place!! Thanks for posting. Who took that photo btw?

Video of the lift:

https://youtu.be/_IKRP25TC-Q
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 16, 2022, 10:33:39 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Yeah, if they do ever redo the Kop they should try and recreate that look
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 09:19:57 am
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Edit:
That looks like it’s been colourised so the signage colour might not be correct.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 09:38:43 am
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 06:02:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 06:09:02 pm
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .

Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2022, 06:09:02 pm
Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.

The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 10:19:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.

When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 17, 2022, 11:33:41 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 18, 2022, 02:13:56 am
^
Thanks for that picture. I was looking for it online earlier but couldn't find it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 18, 2022, 02:25:55 am
Quote from: andy07 on December 17, 2022, 10:19:38 pm
When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
I started off in the Road End too, in 1971. The Spion Kop amazed me. The size, the sound, the colour and the overall aesthetic of it was something to behold. It was fantastic to be part of when on the Kop, but also fantastic to look at and watch if you were in other parts of the ground. Those little windows were sort of iconic. My god, I loved that terrace.

Time moves on, and I'm loving the new Main Stand and the way the ARE is shaping up. Hopefully one day we also get a new Spion Kop that is as iconic in its own way as the original was.

Sorry, I'm pissed on a bottle of Bailey's and getting all nostalgic.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 18, 2022, 04:56:47 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 14, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
I only went over the back of the kop to get out once. I remember touching about 1 step in 10. I never did it again.

Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 18, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 19, 2022, 05:11:03 pm
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 18, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 19, 2022, 05:38:07 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on December 19, 2022, 05:11:03 pm
Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !

Better than piss on the steps! I got thrown out of Old Trafford once for having rolled up jeans (ok, they were flares... and I had a foot on the bar which I guess they weren't used to) - I guess the police thought I was a skinhead/bay city roller. As I was pushed out over the turnstile, someone outside shouted do you want a ticket (it was an FA Cup semi). So I bought it and went straight back in (to the same spot).


Quote from: Theoldkopite on December 18, 2022, 04:56:47 pm
Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.

Back in the days when you did just what you needed to do 'cos that's just the way it was.

Many will remember standing with a 'foot on the bar' for most of the match (if not two - you had to be 'match fit') and a gut full of bar if you got caught out by a breakaway into a corner flag - particularly on a day it wasn't quite full, rattling around like peas in a barrel. At the time, it was all part of the game. Mucking in, helping each other out, picking each other up - you never went down, or not for long. Nevertheless, I never felt unsafe (except when going going down those steps).  Of course the middle was the middle, other parts were not so rammed.

I went to the FSF safestanding roadshow and stood on the sample bit of terrace. I remember a larger citizen complaining how everyone was standing very close to each other. Durr for a person who stood on the Spion Kop I suppose but we didn't see many women on the Kop then but those there were, got looked after in the right way. As a minority, you have to appreciate the concern. Later on, the gaps in the barriers got closed so I suppose it got better (I was overseas by then).

All of that said, the basic configuration of the Kop is ok for standing per the Green Book. It's the right rake (less than 28deg), Can be the right step depth (half of the existing 560mm). Could have barriers a lot closer than they used to be (but at the end, what they used to be was ok also). A barrier every four rows (used to be about 20 - with gaps) would be considerably safer than the old kop and it could be steeper at that distance.

A steeper Kop, all standing, less up and down, better and safer than the old Kop. In fact, safe. Deep, higher, wider and more intimidating (and exciting). Getting on for 30k (?). What's not to like (apart from the cost)?


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 19, 2022, 10:16:34 pm
Peter, could the current configuration cope with the following?  1.  Structurally support the additional weight of how ever many thousand? 2.  Have sufficient turnstiles to cope with the extra capacity?  3.  Have the available concourse space without expansion?  4. Be able to fully evacuate within time limits?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 01:55:55 pm
The crawler crane has moved into position to lift the shoulder span at the main stand end video taken this morning. 20th December 2022.

City Walks TV drone footage

https://youtu.be/92pDgul29mE
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 02:28:54 pm
Quote from: kopite321 on December 20, 2022, 01:55:55 pm
The crawler crane has moved into position to lift the shoulder span at the main stand end video taken this morning. 20th December 2022.

City Walks TV drone footage

https://youtu.be/92pDgul29mE
Embedded.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/92pDgul29mE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/92pDgul29mE</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 07:33:18 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 19, 2022, 05:38:07 pm
Better than piss on the steps! I got thrown out of Old Trafford once for having rolled up jeans (ok, they were flares... and I had a foot on the bar which I guess they weren't used to) - I guess the police thought I was a skinhead/bay city roller. As I was pushed out over the turnstile, someone outside shouted do you want a ticket (it was an FA Cup semi). So I bought it and went straight back in (to the same spot).


Back in the days when you did just what you needed to do 'cos that's just the way it was.

Many will remember standing with a 'foot on the bar' for most of the match (if not two - you had to be 'match fit') and a gut full of bar if you got caught out by a breakaway into a corner flag - particularly on a day it wasn't quite full, rattling around like peas in a barrel. At the time, it was all part of the game. Mucking in, helping each other out, picking each other up - you never went down, or not for long. Nevertheless, I never felt unsafe (except when going going down those steps).  Of course the middle was the middle, other parts were not so rammed.

I went to the FSF safestanding roadshow and stood on the sample bit of terrace. I remember a larger citizen complaining how everyone was standing very close to each other. Durr for a person who stood on the Spion Kop I suppose but we didn't see many women on the Kop then but those there were, got looked after in the right way. As a minority, you have to appreciate the concern. Later on, the gaps in the barriers got closed so I suppose it got better (I was overseas by then).

All of that said, the basic configuration of the Kop is ok for standing per the Green Book. It's the right rake (less than 28deg), Can be the right step depth (half of the existing 560mm). Could have barriers a lot closer than they used to be (but at the end, what they used to be was ok also). A barrier every four rows (used to be about 20 - with gaps) would be considerably safer than the old kop and it could be steeper at that distance.

A steeper Kop, all standing, less up and down, better and safer than the old Kop. In fact, safe. Deep, higher, wider and more intimidating (and exciting). Getting on for 30k (?). What's not to like (apart from the cost)?




My Dad was all dressed up in the 60's for a night out in town after a game and someone pissed all down the back of his kecks :lmao

I got crushed against a barrier, it was v Ipswich, just before we scored. I was trying to celebrate while puking chicken soup all over the place like Regan in the Exorcist. Made sure we always stood backs to the barrier after that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 07:44:45 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 07:33:18 pm
My Dad was all dressed up in the 60's for a night out in town after a game and someone pissed all down the back of his kecks :lmao

I got crushed against a barrier, it was v Ipswich, just before we scored. I was trying to celebrate while puking chicken soup all over the place like Regan in the Exorcist. Made sure we always stood backs to the barrier after that.

Before my time I'd say but I knew people who used to wear a tie to the match for going out later. Never actually saw someone piss into a rolled-up Echo but heard plenty of stories. I've never stood in front with my back to the barrier but again saw plenty who ducked under at the crucial moment. Then of course there were the flyers... or double-footers gone just a little bit wrong.


Quote from: andy07 on December 19, 2022, 10:16:34 pm
Peter, could the current configuration cope with the following?  1.  Structurally support the additional weight of how ever many thousand? 2.  Have sufficient turnstiles to cope with the extra capacity?  3.  Have the available concourse space without expansion?  4. Be able to fully evacuate within time limits?

1. Assuming for the sake of argument its double the weight, no - but then it's only money that would stop anyone adding structural strengthening. This might consist of wrapping more steel around existing columns or intermediate rows of columns and beams under the terracing front to back plus foundations.

2. Adding turnstiles would be pretty straight forward with plenty of perimeter to go at.

3. Generally speaking it's a question of numbers of people per metre of escape width or part thereof. Not actually as straight forward as that and needs careful mathematics but needless to say the 'model' standing stand in the Green Book can work for a given area of stand with a number of people at a maximum density (from memory, 47 people per 10sqm - roughly double the existing density).

As I said, not easy but a man can dream; else what's a heaven for...?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 08:39:53 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 20, 2022, 07:44:45 pm
Never actually saw someone piss into a rolled-up Echo
But that was part of the experience. Sorry that you never saw it. Always a good plan to double tie the laces as well because if they came undone they could be rather wet when tying them back up!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 20, 2022, 10:52:48 pm
A few photos taken today by Paul Frost showing the second steel roof shoulder structure being lifted in to place.

https://twitter.com/Paul_Scouser_F/status/1605316707949723648?s=20&t=oOazcIKJcwboDkcWkY3NGA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 09:16:17 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fFxOx4nU4n0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fFxOx4nU4n0</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:35:29 am
Not been this excited to see shoulders at Anfield since Salah scored against United.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
Is this still the Kop history thread? Just kidding lads ;-) Be worthwhile setting up a new thread, some interesting posts.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 12:18:54 pm
Was up around the ground on Sunday night to watch the Xmas tractors, parked up in the club car park on Stanley Park. The stand is amazing already, absolutely massive. Can't wait for it to be finished. These updates have been great and the old pics of the Kop are unreal
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 01:33:09 pm
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:35:29 am
Not been this excited to see shoulders at Anfield since Salah scored against United.

;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 01:44:26 pm
Quote from: kopite321 on Yesterday at 11:47:20 am
Is this still the Kop history thread? Just kidding lads ;-) Be worthwhile setting up a new thread, some interesting posts.

Memories from those who used to go in the Anny Rd South would be a laugh.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 09:16:47 pm
So did FSG not provide a loan for the Anfield Road extension? It's being paid for from cash coming in/credit facility?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:16:47 pm
So did FSG not provide a loan for the Anfield Road extension? It's being paid for from cash coming in/credit facility?
Correct
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm
Correct

I don't know whether that's what happened or not but I dare say that's the advice they had back in the day (the extra income from the main stand could at least in part pay for the second phase once the first phase was paid off) - as a cash flow thing.

If I recall right, the loan back to FSG for the Main was five years, which in part might explain the 'delay' in starting the ARE (that and the fact it won't make as much money).

The five year loan thing was a pretty bold move on the club/FSG's part but I guess it's paid off fairly handsomely. Minimal/no interest, a good-sized tax allowance somewhere in the mix and a better than expected increase in income.

One of the things about Anfield as it was, was it was a low performer but had no debt. So the nett earnings weren't so bad (just operating costs to consider).  Getting back to that position so quickly and with better income would be a major coup.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:50:34 pm
21st Dec update from Droney.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m-vvS76Gu9w&amp;t=95s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m-vvS76Gu9w&amp;t=95s</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:33:29 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 11:18:03 pm
I don't know whether that's what happened or not but I dare say that's the advice they had back in the day (the extra income from the main stand could at least in part pay for the second phase once the first phase was paid off) - as a cash flow thing.

If I recall right, the loan back to FSG for the Main was five years, which in part might explain the 'delay' in starting the ARE (that and the fact it won't make as much money).

The five year loan thing was a pretty bold move on the club/FSG's part but I guess it's paid off fairly handsomely. Minimal/no interest, a good-sized tax allowance somewhere in the mix and a better than expected increase in income.

One of the things about Anfield as it was, was it was a low performer but had no debt. So the nett earnings weren't so bad (just operating costs to consider).  Getting back to that position so quickly and with better income would be a major coup.

The ROI for the Main Stand was said to be about 5 years. But, as of the last accounts anyway, FSG had only taken around £40m back out. The rest has stayed within the club - or at least had as of June 21.

Can't recall who it was  thinking Andy Hughes  but I definitely remember one executive at the club saying the reason for the 'delay' was they didn't want to run more than one big capital project at a time. They discussed internally and decided to prioritise Kirkby over the Annie Rd so did that first. In that timeline the first team squad moved to the AXA in November, they secured planning permission to for the expansion the following June and a spade was in the ground in September. Fairly efficient.     
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:47:48 pm
Quote from: roots99 on Today at 06:33:29 pm
The ROI for the Main Stand was said to be about 5 years. But, as of the last accounts anyway, FSG had only taken around £40m back out. The rest has stayed within the club - or at least had as of June 21.

Can't recall who it was  thinking Andy Hughes  but I definitely remember one executive at the club saying the reason for the 'delay' was they didn't want to run more than one big capital project at a time. They discussed internally and decided to prioritise Kirkby over the Annie Rd so did that first. In that timeline the first team squad moved to the AXA in November, they secured planning permission to for the expansion the following June and a spade was in the ground in September. Fairly efficient.   

There were lots of reasons for the gap or delay between one and the other. The cashflow thing would have been one of them. Of course at the time, nobody was thinking about Kirkby particularly.

The logic of redevelopment in phases works well from an exposure to risk, cash and income point of view and a really good other reason for not building a new stadium. With a new stadium, the financial hit is bigger and you take that hit on cost from day one and you don't see any money back until it's finished. With a redevelopment, the income keeps on trucking on while you build at a much reduced hit on cost.

On the basis of equal income for both (new and redeveloped), you never ever catch up on what you lose during construction of a new stadium, especially when the costs are so much higher.
