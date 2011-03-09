« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 478437 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2920 on: December 16, 2022, 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on December 15, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Cant wait for the Paul Frost video of that being lifted in to place!! Thanks for posting. Who took that photo btw?

Video of the lift:

https://youtu.be/_IKRP25TC-Q
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2921 on: December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Logged

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,511
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2922 on: December 16, 2022, 10:33:39 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Yeah, if they do ever redo the Kop they should try and recreate that look
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2923 on: December 17, 2022, 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Edit:
That looks like it’s been colourised so the signage colour might not be correct.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2924 on: December 17, 2022, 09:38:43 am »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2925 on: December 17, 2022, 06:02:41 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,387
  • The first five yards........
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2926 on: December 17, 2022, 06:09:02 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .

Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2927 on: December 17, 2022, 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2022, 06:09:02 pm
Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.

The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2928 on: December 17, 2022, 10:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.

When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
« Last Edit: December 17, 2022, 10:21:57 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,720
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2929 on: December 17, 2022, 11:33:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2930 on: December 18, 2022, 02:13:56 am »
^
Thanks for that picture. I was looking for it online earlier but couldn't find it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,850
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2931 on: December 18, 2022, 02:25:55 am »
Quote from: andy07 on December 17, 2022, 10:19:38 pm
When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
I started off in the Road End too, in 1971. The Spion Kop amazed me. The size, the sound, the colour and the overall aesthetic of it was something to behold. It was fantastic to be part of when on the Kop, but also fantastic to look at and watch if you were in other parts of the ground. Those little windows were sort of iconic. My god, I loved that terrace.

Time moves on, and I'm loving the new Main Stand and the way the ARE is shaping up. Hopefully one day we also get a new Spion Kop that is as iconic in its own way as the original was.

Sorry, I'm pissed on a bottle of Bailey's and getting all nostalgic.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2932 on: December 18, 2022, 04:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 14, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
I only went over the back of the kop to get out once. I remember touching about 1 step in 10. I never did it again.

Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,914
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2933 on: December 18, 2022, 05:00:51 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December 18, 2022, 05:00:51 pm
That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 05:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:11:03 pm
Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !

Better than piss on the steps! I got thrown out of Old Trafford once for having rolled up jeans (ok, they were flares... and I had a foot on the bar which I guess they weren't used to) - I guess the police thought I was a skinhead/bay city roller. As I was pushed out over the turnstile, someone outside shouted do you want a ticket (it was an FA Cup semi). So I bought it and went straight back in (to the same spot).


Quote from: Theoldkopite on December 18, 2022, 04:56:47 pm
Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.

Back in the days when you did just what you needed to do 'cos that's just the way it was.

Many will remember standing with a 'foot on the bar' for most of the match (if not two - you had to be 'match fit') and a gut full of bar if you got caught out by a breakaway into a corner flag - particularly on a day it wasn't quite full, rattling around like peas in a barrel. At the time, it was all part of the game. Mucking in, helping each other out, picking each other up - you never went down, or not for long. Nevertheless, I never felt unsafe (except when going going down those steps).  Of course the middle was the middle, other parts were not so rammed.

I went to the FSF safestanding roadshow and stood on the sample bit of terrace. I remember a larger citizen complaining how everyone was standing very close to each other. Durr for a person who stood on the Spion Kop I suppose but we didn't see many women on the Kop then but those there were, got looked after in the right way. As a minority, you have to appreciate the concern. Later on, the gaps in the barriers got closed so I suppose it got better (I was overseas by then).

All of that said, the basic configuration of the Kop is ok for standing per the Green Book. It's the right rake (less than 28deg), Can be the right step depth (half of the existing 560mm). Could have barriers a lot closer than they used to be (but at the end, what they used to be was ok also). A barrier every four rows (used to be about 20 - with gaps) would be considerably safer than the old kop and it could be steeper at that distance.

A steeper Kop, all standing, less up and down, better and safer than the old Kop. In fact, safe. Deep, higher, wider and more intimidating (and exciting). Getting on for 30k (?). What's not to like (apart from the cost)?


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,411
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm »
Peter, could the current configuration cope with the following?  1.  Structurally support the additional weight of how ever many thousand? 2.  Have sufficient turnstiles to cope with the extra capacity?  3.  Have the available concourse space without expansion?  4. Be able to fully evacuate within time limits?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 653
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 01:55:55 pm »
The crawler crane has moved into position to lift the shoulder span at the main stand end video taken this morning. 20th December 2022.

City Walks TV drone footage

https://youtu.be/92pDgul29mE
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,055
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 02:28:54 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 01:55:55 pm
The crawler crane has moved into position to lift the shoulder span at the main stand end video taken this morning. 20th December 2022.

City Walks TV drone footage

https://youtu.be/92pDgul29mE
Embedded.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/92pDgul29mE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/92pDgul29mE</a>
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,195
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 05:38:07 pm
Better than piss on the steps! I got thrown out of Old Trafford once for having rolled up jeans (ok, they were flares... and I had a foot on the bar which I guess they weren't used to) - I guess the police thought I was a skinhead/bay city roller. As I was pushed out over the turnstile, someone outside shouted do you want a ticket (it was an FA Cup semi). So I bought it and went straight back in (to the same spot).


Back in the days when you did just what you needed to do 'cos that's just the way it was.

Many will remember standing with a 'foot on the bar' for most of the match (if not two - you had to be 'match fit') and a gut full of bar if you got caught out by a breakaway into a corner flag - particularly on a day it wasn't quite full, rattling around like peas in a barrel. At the time, it was all part of the game. Mucking in, helping each other out, picking each other up - you never went down, or not for long. Nevertheless, I never felt unsafe (except when going going down those steps).  Of course the middle was the middle, other parts were not so rammed.

I went to the FSF safestanding roadshow and stood on the sample bit of terrace. I remember a larger citizen complaining how everyone was standing very close to each other. Durr for a person who stood on the Spion Kop I suppose but we didn't see many women on the Kop then but those there were, got looked after in the right way. As a minority, you have to appreciate the concern. Later on, the gaps in the barriers got closed so I suppose it got better (I was overseas by then).

All of that said, the basic configuration of the Kop is ok for standing per the Green Book. It's the right rake (less than 28deg), Can be the right step depth (half of the existing 560mm). Could have barriers a lot closer than they used to be (but at the end, what they used to be was ok also). A barrier every four rows (used to be about 20 - with gaps) would be considerably safer than the old kop and it could be steeper at that distance.

A steeper Kop, all standing, less up and down, better and safer than the old Kop. In fact, safe. Deep, higher, wider and more intimidating (and exciting). Getting on for 30k (?). What's not to like (apart from the cost)?




My Dad was all dressed up in the 60's for a night out in town after a game and someone pissed all down the back of his kecks :lmao

I got crushed against a barrier, it was v Ipswich, just before we scored. I was trying to celebrate while puking chicken soup all over the place like Regan in the Exorcist. Made sure we always stood backs to the barrier after that.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 07:44:45 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:33:18 pm
My Dad was all dressed up in the 60's for a night out in town after a game and someone pissed all down the back of his kecks :lmao

I got crushed against a barrier, it was v Ipswich, just before we scored. I was trying to celebrate while puking chicken soup all over the place like Regan in the Exorcist. Made sure we always stood backs to the barrier after that.

Before my time I'd say but I knew people who used to wear a tie to the match for going out later. Never actually saw someone piss into a rolled-up Echo but heard plenty of stories. I've never stood in front with my back to the barrier but again saw plenty who ducked under at the crucial moment. Then of course there were the flyers... or double-footers gone just a little bit wrong.


Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:16:34 pm
Peter, could the current configuration cope with the following?  1.  Structurally support the additional weight of how ever many thousand? 2.  Have sufficient turnstiles to cope with the extra capacity?  3.  Have the available concourse space without expansion?  4. Be able to fully evacuate within time limits?

1. Assuming for the sake of argument its double the weight, no - but then it's only money that would stop anyone adding structural strengthening. This might consist of wrapping more steel around existing columns or intermediate rows of columns and beams front to back plus foundations.

2. Adding turnstiles would be pretty straight forward with plenty of perimeter to go at.

3. Generally speaking it's a question of numbers of people per metre of escape width or part thereof. Not actually as straight forward as that and needs careful mathematics but needless to say the 'model' standing stand in the Green Book can work for a given area of stand with a number of people at a maximum density (from memory, 47 people per 10sqm - roughly double the existing density).

As I said, not easy but a man can dream; else what's a heaven for...?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:27 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online quasimodo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 08:39:53 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 07:44:45 pm
Never actually saw someone piss into a rolled-up Echo
But that was part of the experience. Sorry that you never saw it. Always a good plan to double tie the laces as well because if they came undone they could be rather wet when tying them back up!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 