Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: kopdude81 on December 15, 2022, 05:02:31 pm
Cant wait for the Paul Frost video of that being lifted in to place!! Thanks for posting. Who took that photo btw?

Video of the lift:

https://youtu.be/_IKRP25TC-Q
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .
Yeah, if they do ever redo the Kop they should try and recreate that look
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



Edit:
That looks like it’s been colourised so the signage colour might not be correct.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AzqRIIrcTC0&amp;t=107s</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on December 16, 2022, 08:51:06 pm
Loved the outside look of the old Kop , no other stand like it . Ornate. Should have been listed .

Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2022, 06:09:02 pm
Memories.

I agree with you. It was monumental and unique. The way it announced itself from distance. This is Anfield, indeed.

There are features of the new Main Stand that refer to the old Spion Kop I feel, especially in the colour of the bricks. But what a pity none of our architects have gestured to those distinctive windows at the back of the old terrace.

The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 17, 2022, 06:21:36 pm
The sight of the Spion Kop roof coming into view as you walked up Walton Breck Road always gave me spine tingles.

I was going to comment on the windows last night. I loved the way shafts of light used to come through them. If/when the Kop ever gets redeveloped I hope a nod can be given to them in the design. Oh, and the stand should officially revert to its proper name of the Spion Kop, not the Kop Grandstand.

When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
^
Thanks for that picture. I was looking for it online earlier but couldn't find it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: andy07 on December 17, 2022, 10:19:38 pm
When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front.  Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.
I started off in the Road End too, in 1971. The Spion Kop amazed me. The size, the sound, the colour and the overall aesthetic of it was something to behold. It was fantastic to be part of when on the Kop, but also fantastic to look at and watch if you were in other parts of the ground. Those little windows were sort of iconic. My god, I loved that terrace.

Time moves on, and I'm loving the new Main Stand and the way the ARE is shaping up. Hopefully one day we also get a new Spion Kop that is as iconic in its own way as the original was.

Sorry, I'm pissed on a bottle of Bailey's and getting all nostalgic.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Peter McGurk on December 14, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
I only went over the back of the kop to get out once. I remember touching about 1 step in 10. I never did it again.

Yeah, it was pretty scary and exhilarating at the same time. Youd come out of a dark Kop into daylight and plunge downwards and it was like a human waterfall! Amazing that there were no major tragedies there.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: meady1981 on December 16, 2022, 10:23:46 am
Apparently 1926.

This is from the 50's. Grass and bushes growing on the mound before they paved it over. Interesting that all the signage was green too.
The voice over is Shankly talking about Anfield (the ground) being a complete dump when he took over and one of his missions was to modernise it.



That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 05:00:51 pm
That reminds me of those slate lined pissoirs at the back of the Kop.
Thank Christ they're not around anymore......with the rivers of piss streaming out the exits !
