When my dad first took me to the game as a 7yr old we used to get into The Annie Road early so we could stand at the front. Remember the eerie sight of the setting winter sun shining through the Kop windows.



I started off in the Road End too, in 1971. The Spion Kop amazed me. The size, the sound, the colour and the overall aesthetic of it was something to behold. It was fantastic to be part of when on the Kop, but also fantastic to look at and watch if you were in other parts of the ground. Those little windows were sort of iconic. My god, I loved that terrace.Time moves on, and I'm loving the new Main Stand and the way the ARE is shaping up. Hopefully one day we also get a new Spion Kop that is as iconic in its own way as the original was.Sorry, I'm pissed on a bottle of Bailey's and getting all nostalgic.