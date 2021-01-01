Poor scouser Tommy was about WW2 (under the Arabian/Libyan sun) and wasnt related to the boer war which was 40 years before in 1900. But you are correct in that during the battle of spioen kop the brits took a false summit and were then cut down when they realised the boers were still above them on another hill



As I said, the dates may be all wrong but the Mausers were pretty widespread and used for a long time. Perhaps the guns used on the original spying hill were the same type used under the (radiant) sun - to reopen an old argument - and yes, I recall singing Poor Bastard Tommy (as in not fatherless but meaning wretched).On the other hand, if it is radiant (and bastard), the song could fit the battle. The men on the original Kop were pinned down and exposed to the blistering sun the next day. In the open they couldnt move or get water - being picked off one by one. Not nice and not nice language to go with it but perhaps the words used then give a clearer picture of events.Historian Thomas Pakenham wrote the book on the Boer (South African) Wars (if anybody wants to know..,)