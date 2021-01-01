« previous next »
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2880 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Thats why there were those weird empty bits at the back



Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2881 on: Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
That is where the name Spion Kop comes from.

The Spion Kop was a hill in South Africa that was the scene of a battle in 1900 during the Boer war. The word spioen in Afrikaans means spy or lookout, and kop means hill or outcropping.

Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 05:30:13 pm
I'm surprised mate. Prior to the demolition I'd often heard/read about how the original hill was still beneath the stand, and that it had just been built right on top of it.

Totally passed me by, I was reading about other things back then  ;)
Fuck the Tories

Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2882 on: Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm
Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.
Offline mattD

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2883 on: Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:06:22 pm
It fascinates me that the old concreted terraces were basically plonked on top of a big hill.







Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2884 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.

You're shitting me? I never knew that.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2885 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

Its the hill Evertons dreams died on
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2886 on: Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:36:23 pm
Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

Totally passed me by, I was reading about other things back then  ;)

The lingerie section in Burlington's catalogue?  A fairly bland read, but the pictures were good. ;)
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2887 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

Well if Wikipedia is to be believed, it was a purpose built embankment to watch the game from. I guess it was classed as the "cheap seats" back in the day. Probably didn't have to worry about obstructed views though.
Offline kavah

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm »
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 09:16:16 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:58:24 pm
'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.
Liverpool is a city in NW England which among other things is home of all that is boss in football, and also Everton. The name 'Liverpool' is of Old English origin and most probably derives from words describing a muddy creek or pool, although there is some dispute about this. Contrary to what my mate once convinced me of at school the name does not come from an incident in which a Roman centurion was killed by some ornery locals who carved out his liver and chucked it in a nearby pool.

Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2890 on: Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

It wasn't a hill, as there was a typical small wooden stand there before. I can't quite figure it out. This article from 1906 seems to indicate that it was ashes. Not sure if that refers to victorian ash piles - ie human-made mountains of ash, cinders and combustible domestic waste or soil.

https://playupliverpool.com/1906/08/11/season-preview-190607-liverpool-cricket-and-football-field/
'The banking up has necessitated hundreds of thousands of tons of ashes being deposited around the arena'.



But then again, like I mentioned earlier, Im sure I read once it was the earth extracted from one of the docks.
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2891 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm »


That tiny little wooden thing on the left was the original stand. Unsurprisingly built by Everton.
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2892 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm


That tiny little wooden thing on the left was the original stand. Unsurprisingly built by Everton.
I notice there's no trophy room marked...
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2893 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
The lingerie section in Burlington's catalogue?  A fairly bland read, but the pictures were good. ;)

Freemans catalogue for me, right uo until a mate showed us where his Dad stashed his mags ;D
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2894 on: Yesterday at 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm
Freemans catalogue for me, right uo until a mate showed us where his Dad stashed his mags ;D

Some great articles in Mayfair back in the day. I remember one, "Stuka - Hitler's Voice of Terror". Fascinating stuff. ;)
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2895 on: Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:15:55 pm
great photo
It is. I'm not even sure why, but it just is.
Offline kavah

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2896 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
It is. I'm not even sure why, but it just is.

Yes, we need Filler  ;D

Could have been an album cover
Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2897 on: Yesterday at 11:35:58 pm »
Scousers mock lecturing each other is fun boss...
Offline emitime

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 07:05:45 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:45 pm
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

As someone said earlier and was mentioned in that Lawro documentary, they built a tram line down Walton Breck Road and obviously had to flatten it a bit first, so that's where it came from.
Offline meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 08:06:42 am »
Im pretty sure they dug up the corners and used them. Thats why we dont have corners to this day.
Offline reddazforever

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
That is where the name Spion Kop comes from.

The Spion Kop was a hill in South Africa that was the scene of a battle in 1900 during the Boer war. The word spioen in Afrikaans means spy or lookout, and kop means hill or outcropping.

I actually grew up in Ladysmith, Natal about 20 mile away from the Spioen Kop and remember visiting as part of a school trip. Theres a small cemetery at the bottom of the hill from where the British tried to attack and not a surprise they lost so many men when you look at the surrounding terrain. No where to hide from the boers using their superior German rifles.
Online Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 09:13:39 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 03:23:05 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that it was earth/rubble dug from a dock.

A great site for the stadiums early history here
https://playupliverpool.com/anfield-liverpool-f-c-football-ground/

I thought it was left over ash (in the concrete mix?) or spoil from the tram line works. I went to the original once. A dark and brooding kind of place but then the history probably affected how I looked at it. There's a bit of a visitor centre I seem to recall.

Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 08:25:12 am
I actually grew up in Ladysmith, Natal about 20 mile away from the Spioen Kop and remember visiting as part of a school trip. Theres a small cemetery at the bottom of the hill from where the British tried to attack and not a surprise they lost so many men when you look at the surrounding terrain. No where to hide from the boers using their superior German rifles.

Actually it wasn't right (it was a long time before WW2) but I often wondered about Poor Bastard Tommy and those 'old nazi guns' (German Mausers)... apparently they took the hill in the fog and it was only when it lifted they realised it was overlooked by surrounding hills and Mausers. Pinned down in plain sight and slaughtered.
Offline Lycan

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 10:30:28 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 09:13:39 am
I thought it was left over ash (in the concrete mix?) or spoil from the tram line works. I went to the original once. A dark and brooding kind of place but then the history probably affected how I looked at it. There's a bit of a visitor centre I seem to recall.

Actually it wasn't right (it was a long time before WW2) but I often wondered about Poor Bastard Scouser Tommy and those 'old nazi guns' (German Mausers)... apparently they took the hill in the fog and it was only when it lifted they realised it was overlooked by surrounding hills and Mausers. Pinned down in plain sight and slaughtered.
Offline reddazforever

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 10:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 09:13:39 am

Actually it wasn't right (it was a long time before WW2) but I often wondered about Poor Bastard Tommy and those 'old nazi guns' (German Mausers)... apparently they took the hill in the fog and it was only when it lifted they realised it was overlooked by surrounding hills and Mausers. Pinned down in plain sight and slaughtered.

Poor scouser Tommy was about WW2 (under the Arabian/Libyan sun) and wasnt related to the boer war which was 40 years before in 1900.  But you are correct in that during the battle of spioen kop the brits took a false summit and were then cut down when they realised the boers were still above them on another hill
Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 10:37:42 pm »
While we're on the topic of the old Kop stand here's a short video from 1972 showing crowds leaving at the end of a match. The stairway looks so steep and high here.

https://youtu.be/0MWMNlQzlFA
Online Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 10:45:50 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Today at 10:12:11 pm
Poor scouser Tommy was about WW2 (under the Arabian/Libyan sun) and wasnt related to the boer war which was 40 years before in 1900.  But you are correct in that during the battle of spioen kop the brits took a false summit and were then cut down when they realised the boers were still above them on another hill

As I said, the dates may be all wrong but the Mausers were pretty widespread and used for a long time. Perhaps the guns used on the original spying hill were the same type used under the (radiant) sun - to reopen an old argument - and yes, I recall singing Poor Bastard Tommy (as in not fatherless but meaning wretched).

On the other hand, if it is radiant (and bastard), the song could fit the battle. The men on the original Kop were pinned down and exposed to the blistering sun the next day. In the open they couldnt move or get water - being picked off one by one. Not nice and not nice language to go with it but perhaps the words used then give a clearer picture of events.

Historian Thomas Pakenham wrote the book on the Boer (South African) Wars (if anybody wants to know..,)
Online Peter McGurk

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 10:37:42 pm
While we're on the topic of the old Kop stand here's a short video from 1972 showing crowds leaving at the end of a match. The stairway looks so steep and high here.

https://youtu.be/0MWMNlQzlFA

I only went over the back of the kop to get out once. I remember touching about 1 step in 10. I never did it again.
