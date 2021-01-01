'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.



Liverpool is a city in NW England which among other things is home of all that is boss in football, and also Everton. The name 'Liverpool' is of Old English origin and most probably derives from words describing a muddy creek or pool, although there is some dispute about this. Contrary to what my mate once convinced me of at school the name does not come from an incident in which a Roman centurion was killed by some ornery locals who carved out his liver and chucked it in a nearby pool.