That is where the name Spion Kop comes from.
The Spion Kop was a hill in South Africa that was the scene of a battle in 1900 during the Boer war. The word spioen in Afrikaans means spy or lookout, and kop means hill or outcropping.
Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.
I'm surprised mate. Prior to the demolition I'd often heard/read about how the original hill was still beneath the stand, and that it had just been built right on top of it.
Totally passed me by, I was reading about other things back then