Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Thats why there were those weird empty bits at the back



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
That is where the name Spion Kop comes from.

The Spion Kop was a hill in South Africa that was the scene of a battle in 1900 during the Boer war. The word spioen in Afrikaans means spy or lookout, and kop means hill or outcropping.

Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Today at 05:30:13 pm
I'm surprised mate. Prior to the demolition I'd often heard/read about how the original hill was still beneath the stand, and that it had just been built right on top of it.

Totally passed me by, I was reading about other things back then  ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
It fascinates me that the old concreted terraces were basically plonked on top of a big hill.







Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.

You're shitting me? I never knew that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

Its the hill Evertons dreams died on
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yes mate, I'm Scouse, I know the origins of the name Spion Kop, I just never thought they'd left the original hill and just built over the top of it.

Totally passed me by, I was reading about other things back then  ;)

The lingerie section in Burlington's catalogue?  A fairly bland read, but the pictures were good. ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

Well if Wikipedia is to be believed, it was a purpose built embankment to watch the game from. I guess it was classed as the "cheap seats" back in the day. Probably didn't have to worry about obstructed views though.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
'Lobscouse', is a type of stew (Norwegian in origin), once popular among sailors, and is still eaten in Liverpool today. That's where the term Scouse comes from Rob.
Liverpool is a city in NW England which among other things is home of all that is boss in football, and also Everton. The name 'Liverpool' is of Old English origin and most probably derives from words describing a muddy creek or pool, although there is some dispute about this. Contrary to what my mate once convinced me of at school the name does not come from an incident in which a Roman centurion was killed by some ornery locals who carved out his liver and chucked it in a nearby pool.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Learning something new everyday here! So is that a natural hill or just a pile of rubble that the original Kop was built on?

It wasn't a hill, as there was a typical small wooden stand there before. I can't quite figure it out. This article from 1906 seems to indicate that it was ashes. Not sure if that refers to victorian ash piles - ie human-made mountains of ash, cinders and combustible domestic waste or soil.

https://playupliverpool.com/1906/08/11/season-preview-190607-liverpool-cricket-and-football-field/
'The banking up has necessitated hundreds of thousands of tons of ashes being deposited around the arena'.



But then again, like I mentioned earlier, Im sure I read once it was the earth extracted from one of the docks.
