Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 3, 2022, 04:02:57 pm
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online red1977

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 8, 2022, 04:53:19 pm
Whats blagging my head is that the corner of the SKD stand roof looks like its going to obstruct the view. I know it wont, but it really looks like it will
Online LOHAG

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 9, 2022, 08:43:32 pm
Is Mr Drone at the WC? Or got Strep A? Im concerned
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 9, 2022, 08:48:39 pm
LOHAG
Is Mr Drone at the WC? Or got Strep A? Im concerned
He did a night time video of Anfield yesterday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U</a>
Online LOHAG

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 9, 2022, 09:19:32 pm
Thank the lord.
Was worried hed been using his rainbow encrusted drone in Qatar, or his GP had ran out of penicillin.
My favourite bitter.
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 9, 2022, 10:59:17 pm
LOHAG
Thank the lord.
Was worried hed been using his rainbow encrusted drone in Qatar, or his GP had ran out of penicillin.
My favourite bitter.
He's fine. Just been for a haircut I think.

He's his daytime footage from Tuesday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XQGPoyxANOU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XQGPoyxANOU</a>
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
December 9, 2022, 11:30:31 pm
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate
He did a night time video of Anfield yesterday.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U</a>
Man, that could have been so good because he's right, Anfield does look seriously boss at night, esp at Christmas, and nighttime cityscapes are always wonderful. But instead it's just short shots, bad editing and really shite music. Proper fucked off with Mr Drone these days. Someone called Drone King. His time is now.

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 06:09:26 pm
Droney from a snowy Anfield this morning.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oEKyJtteWvw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oEKyJtteWvw</a>
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:24:48 am
Seems a really sound fella for a blue does Droney.
