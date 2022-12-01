He did a night time video of Anfield yesterday.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dz2lNC4zb6U</a>



Man, that could have been so good because he's right, Anfield does look seriously boss at night, esp at Christmas, and nighttime cityscapes are always wonderful. But instead it's just short shots, bad editing and really shite music. Proper fucked off with Mr Drone these days. Someone called Drone King. His time is now.