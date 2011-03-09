I still dont understand why you think they wouldnt be doing it now.



Not sure what you are asking me, I am not a construction worker. I dont know their process, the club put out a statement that it will be removed during this break. They havent put a new statement saying its delayed. So until its literally impossible why would I believe it wouldnt happen?I am not sitting here saying it will %100 happen but to sit here and say it %100 wont happen is a bit daft isnt it? People may end up being right and it doesnt get removed, and I could careless if thats the case. But there is no information from the club stating yet that it wont be so why not believe that it will? Whats the harm in that?