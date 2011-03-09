« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 461491 times)

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2800 on: November 21, 2022, 04:38:56 pm »
Is that another front span they are making or a back span that will across to the (to be constructed) side of the stand?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2801 on: November 21, 2022, 04:45:56 pm »
Looks like a back span to me.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2802 on: November 22, 2022, 10:47:30 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 20, 2022, 07:28:36 am
What a nice set of vids.
Always good to reference this from Alan (or was it Peter - sorry) for what exactly they are constructing with the roof.



So according to this only spans missing for the roof are 1 & 12 if im correct? Pretty sure 2 - 11 have been done.

Also the front spans there needs to be 3 more on each side of the 5 there done in the center with 11 total.

So not sure its a back span being built since there is only two beams of the back spans missing not 4.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2803 on: November 23, 2022, 07:57:05 am »
I think theyre building the remaining grey side parts (1&12) in two pieces each that join together. Im pretty sure theyll leave the front as it is for access points when theyre taking the truss down.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2804 on: November 23, 2022, 07:57:44 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 21, 2022, 04:45:56 pm
Looks like a back span to me.

Its a side span  ;)
Logged

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2805 on: November 23, 2022, 08:22:57 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on November 17, 2022, 09:24:20 pm
It doesn't make sense. There's no way people won't get wet in the lower section of any stand but that's what the regulations say. The theory is that it prevents people moving about to to get to empty seats higher up to get out of the rain or bunching/ clogging up alleyways and creating a safety hazard.

I imagine you could argue that 'management measures' could prevent that happening but we all know how that goes (see standing in all-seater stadiums).

Ah. Just seen the note about ponchos - there you go, management measures!!
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2806 on: November 23, 2022, 11:06:51 am »
Something along these lines

Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2807 on: November 23, 2022, 01:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 21, 2022, 04:45:56 pm
Looks like a back span to me.
Quote from: meady1981 on November 23, 2022, 07:57:44 am
Its a side span  ;)
Let's agree to call it a backside span. ;D
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,390
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2808 on: November 23, 2022, 05:15:19 pm »
It's a Steeleye Span
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,390
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2809 on: November 23, 2022, 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 23, 2022, 11:06:51 am
Something along these lines



That's what I was thinking.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2810 on: November 23, 2022, 05:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 23, 2022, 05:21:57 pm
That's what I was thinking.

Pointy bits possibly the bit jutting out from the current upright
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,390
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 08:07:07 am »
OK - I've had another look and I think this is what's about to go up.

Redis what's completed. The cross members on blue section of truss are slanted and the green sections are of different lengths to allow for the angle of the stand at the corners.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:15:29 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:07:07 am
OK - I've had another look and I think this is what's about to go up.

Redis what's completed. The cross members on blue section of truss are slanted and the green sections are of different lengths to allow for the angle of the stand at the corners.





Yup seems like they are adding parts of 1 & 12 which is exciting, will really start to feel close when those side truss are in place as the framework of the new roof will be in place barring the front spans to be completed
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 03:28:33 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
Yup seems like they are adding parts of 1 & 12 which is exciting, will really start to feel close when those side truss are in place as the framework of the new roof will be in place barring the front spans to be completed
I assume that they still need the space to crane all the concrete/steel in before they can put 1 and 12 on.
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,765
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm »
Any confirmation on when they are removing the current roof.. got tickets today in the current upper.. so looking forward to February showers
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 09:39:38 pm
Any confirmation on when they are removing the current roof.. got tickets today in the current upper.. so looking forward to February showers

Nope but they have 5 weeks to remove it as we don't play at Anfield until the 30th of Dec and the club hasn't put a statement out saying its been delayed until the end of the season

I would say if nothing has happened in the next two weeks then id assume the plans are delayed and what Mister Drone heard is correct
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 06:14:12 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:15:54 pm
Nope but they have 5 weeks to remove it as we don't play at Anfield until the 30th of Dec and the club hasn't put a statement out saying its been delayed until the end of the season

I would say if nothing has happened in the next two weeks then id assume the plans are delayed and what Mister Drone heard is correct

I still dont understand why you think they wouldnt be doing it now.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,390
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 07:13:05 am »
I haven't seen any sign of the cantilevers for the front section of the roof in any of the videos. They'll be needed to protect the existing seats when the roof comes off. There are three bays to go up on either side of the five that are there now and then all need to have the roof finish installed.

Removing the existing roof is not impossible in five weeks but there's a lot to do.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,613
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
It's a few days old, but the latest from the excellent Paul Frost.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lE3m9nwKs0I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lE3m9nwKs0I</a>
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 09:29:18 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 06:14:12 am
I still dont understand why you think they wouldnt be doing it now.

Not sure what you are asking me, I am not a construction worker. I dont know their process, the club put out a statement that it will be removed during this break. They havent put a new statement saying its delayed. So until its literally impossible why would I believe it wouldnt happen?

I am not sitting here saying it will %100 happen but to sit here and say it %100 wont happen is a bit daft isnt it? People may end up being right and it doesnt get removed, and I could careless if thats the case. But there is no information from the club stating yet that it wont be so why not believe that it will? Whats the harm in that?
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,674
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 10:25:42 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 09:29:18 pm
Not sure what you are asking me, I am not a construction worker. I dont know their process, the club put out a statement that it will be removed during this break. They havent put a new statement saying its delayed. So until its literally impossible why would I believe it wouldnt happen?

I am not sitting here saying it will %100 happen but to sit here and say it %100 wont happen is a bit daft isnt it? People may end up being right and it doesnt get removed, and I could careless if thats the case. But there is no information from the club stating yet that it wont be so why not believe that it will? Whats the harm in that?

Theres no harm in that. You just seem quite convinced that its possible! And I cant understand why they wouldnt be cracking on if they were doing it. Nothing really matters. This is all a simulation.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:06 pm by meady1981 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 