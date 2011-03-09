We're going to be owned by a bluenose?
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.
Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.Its the fucking other loons I worry about
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday. Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Who's this new lad?
Drone King
?
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.
Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened
If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
For the old roof to come down, enough of the new roof has to be finished to protect the existing seats. On Saturday, it looked like there are still two or three bays of precast and supports to go in at each end before the remaining roof trusses can be installed. Only three of the cantilevered supports for the front part of the roof have been installed and this part of the roof is directly above the lower Anny Road. The area of roofing that has been started is over the new seating and not the existing seats. If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
Once you start taking the old roof down, you're more or less committed to getting it all down and a new roof in to cover all the seats before it re-opens. Otherwise, any and every seat that is not 'covered' cannot be sold or occupied.
Didnt they say in their statement there was a chance people would not be covered during this process? I dont understand why there seems to be this shift on here that all the seats HAVE to be covered when they already addressed that this might happenhttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/next-phase-anfield-road-stand-expansion-beginI am not sitting here saying they will go ahead with the plans as I don't know and while it doesn't look concrete this idea that fans HAVE to be protected from weather is ludicrous when the club literally admitted not everyone might be during the process
We used to sit row 3 of the Kemlyn and we'd get soaked some games, water used to piss off the roof all over us, so the fucking fannies can get a bit wet. Should count themselves lucky they can get to see the Mighty Reds
Can't they put a bit of tarp over the gaps for a matchday?
I was sat in the paddock right where this happened ( v Newcastle 1-1 draw Suarez brilliant goal ) and staff brought out a roll of blue tissue to dry things. Maybe theyve ordered more blue tissue.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
That happened in the Irish league this season. Was hilarious, fella out with a bucket and all
They ended up turning a wheel barrow upside down to try cover it. https://twitter.com/nathanrjohns/status/1498452240549523458?s=46&t=Nf-IoiwsZjb2dvL5Ss3CuA Stopped that one and the next one down went off https://twitter.com/nathanrjohns/status/1498452289626980353?s=46&t=Nf-IoiwsZjb2dvL5Ss3CuA
Made me laugh anyway. Think that must be in the League of Ireland, doesnt look like any Irish League (Northern Ireland) ground
I think it was UCD vs Shelbourne
It doesn't make sense. There's no way people won't get wet in the lower section of any stand but that's what the regulations say. The theory is that it prevents people moving about to to get to empty seats higher up to get out of the rain or bunching/ clogging up alleyways and creating a safety hazard.I imagine you could argue that 'management measures' could prevent that happening but we all know how that goes (see standing in all-seater stadiums).
Thats the one. Out in the Belfield Bowl.
