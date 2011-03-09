« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 454743 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,769
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2760 on: November 9, 2022, 04:46:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  9, 2022, 04:37:40 pm
We're going to be owned by a bluenose?
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,405
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2761 on: November 9, 2022, 04:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  9, 2022, 04:46:09 pm
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.

Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.

Its the fucking other loons I worry about
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,469
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2762 on: November 9, 2022, 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  9, 2022, 04:48:31 pm
Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.

Its the fucking other loons I worry about
Droney is great. If most Blues were like him then the derby would be a pleasure.

His coverage of the build, alongside that of Paul Frost, has been excellent.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2763 on: November 10, 2022, 01:03:05 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMLi6u2bRYw

Another Frost video uploaded just now with footage from yesterday
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2764 on: November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm »
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,769
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2765 on: November 11, 2022, 05:29:54 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
He does a lot of guesswork but he tries his best.
Logged

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2766 on: November 11, 2022, 10:49:26 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.

So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2767 on: November 11, 2022, 11:42:49 pm »
Looking forward to monday morning when one of the bosses comes into the office, and spits his tea out as he sees a massive crane on the grass and half the roof off.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2768 on: November 13, 2022, 10:47:15 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on November 11, 2022, 10:49:26 pm
So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!


Mr D was down there yesterday and there is no sign of any extra cranes or floor covering materials so he's probably right.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,360
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2769 on: November 13, 2022, 11:22:17 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 11, 2022, 03:42:50 pm
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday.

Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.

Who's this new lad?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,127
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2770 on: November 13, 2022, 12:45:26 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2771 on: November 13, 2022, 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 13, 2022, 12:45:26 pm
Drone King?

Drone of Contention, I think..
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2772 on: November 14, 2022, 05:51:33 pm »
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 03:31:22 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on November 14, 2022, 05:51:33 pm
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.

Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 06:57:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 03:31:22 am
Because 1 day after our last game they havent started to remove it? Ill believe it when its end of next week and nothing has happened

Well, it seems pretty unlikely. Given the massive time-sensitive job there is to be done. They pretty much started on the main as they kicked the last person out of the ground. Looking at drone footage from yesterday, there was zero evidence of any extra cranes, resource or pitch coverings even readying for an imminent roof assault. In fact I'd go as far to say that general work on the stand has slowed down considerably since around the time Mr Drone 'announced' that the club had 'announced' it was cancelled. If they're nonchalantly starting at the end of the week, then maybe it's not a big a job as we all thought.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,360
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 08:09:19 am »
For the old roof to come down, enough of the new roof has to be finished to protect the existing seats. On Saturday, it looked like there are still two or three bays of precast and supports to go in at each end before the remaining roof trusses can be installed. Only three of the cantilevered supports for the front part of the roof have been installed and this part of the roof is directly above the lower Anny Road. The area of roofing that has been started is over the new seating and not the existing seats.









If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,074
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 09:01:19 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:09:19 am


If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.
Pitch is springing a few leaks in the last photo too.  Need to sort that out during the break.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • * * * * * *
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:09:19 am
If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.

Could they conceivably finish the roof before our next home game in 6 weeks?
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 pm »
Its looking very impressive. Anfield will be even more amazing when completed!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,730
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:09:19 am
For the old roof to come down, enough of the new roof has to be finished to protect the existing seats. On Saturday, it looked like there are still two or three bays of precast and supports to go in at each end before the remaining roof trusses can be installed. Only three of the cantilevered supports for the front part of the roof have been installed and this part of the roof is directly above the lower Anny Road. The area of roofing that has been started is over the new seating and not the existing seats.




If they took the old roof down I cant see how there would be enough of the new roof complete to provide adequate protection going into the winter.

Once you start taking the old roof down, you're more or less committed to getting it all down and a new roof in to cover all the seats before it re-opens. Otherwise, any and every seat that is not 'covered' cannot be sold or occupied.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 10:00:33 pm »
Are there more roof supports still to be added at the front (further forward)?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
Once you start taking the old roof down, you're more or less committed to getting it all down and a new roof in to cover all the seats before it re-opens. Otherwise, any and every seat that is not 'covered' cannot be sold or occupied.

Didnt they say in their statement there was a chance people would not be covered during this process? I dont understand why there seems to be this shift on here that all the seats HAVE to be covered when they already addressed that this might happen

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/next-phase-anfield-road-stand-expansion-begin

I am not sitting here saying they will go ahead with the plans as I don't know and while it doesn't look concrete this idea that fans HAVE to be protected from weather is ludicrous when the club literally admitted not everyone might be during the process
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,360
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 08:29:34 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 12:57:30 am
Didnt they say in their statement there was a chance people would not be covered during this process? I dont understand why there seems to be this shift on here that all the seats HAVE to be covered when they already addressed that this might happen

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/next-phase-anfield-road-stand-expansion-begin

I am not sitting here saying they will go ahead with the plans as I don't know and while it doesn't look concrete this idea that fans HAVE to be protected from weather is ludicrous when the club literally admitted not everyone might be during the process

Interesting. From that link:

This hugely significant milestone in the build, which will see the capacity of Anfield rise by 7,000 to 61,000 seats in total and is on course to be completed for the start of next season, will take place throughout the pause in mens football during the upcoming World Cup.

The next scheduled work will include removal of the old truss and demolition of the existing roof, revealing the new roof high above the existing stand.

The roof tips are already in place, following the installation of the new, 300-tonne truss back in July, using two 600-tonne crawler cranes.

In order to carry out this operation, two mobile cranes will travel into the stadium between the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop and position themselves on the pitch.

The turf will be protected, with rigorous testing carried out earlier this year at Anfield and on pitches at the clubs AXA Training Centre in order to ensure best practice and factor in full recovery time.

During this ongoing work, there is a possibility that a very small section of home and away fans located at either end of the stand could be exposed to any inclement weather for a brief period of time. Fans in those areas will be provided with some wet weather ponchos by the club.

Paul Cuttill, vice-president of stadium operations at LFC, said: There may be no games at Anfield during the World Cup, but theres no pause in our ambitious Anfield Road expansion plan.

Were really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand-new one.

When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, theyll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfields exciting new future.

I think it would be more than just a few fans unless they get a move on with the front section of the new roof.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,405
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 10:19:47 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
Once you start taking the old roof down, you're more or less committed to getting it all down and a new roof in to cover all the seats before it re-opens. Otherwise, any and every seat that is not 'covered' cannot be sold or occupied.

We used to sit row 3 of the Kemlyn and we'd get soaked some games, water used to piss off the roof all over us, so the fucking fannies can get a bit wet. Should count themselves lucky they can get to see the Mighty Reds ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,133
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 01:20:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:19:47 am
We used to sit row 3 of the Kemlyn and we'd get soaked some games, water used to piss off the roof all over us, so the fucking fannies can get a bit wet. Should count themselves lucky they can get to see the Mighty Reds ;)

Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Can't they put a bit of tarp over the gaps for a matchday?
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 02:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 01:20:20 pm


I was sat in the paddock right where this happened ( v Newcastle 1-1 draw Suarez brilliant goal )  and staff brought out a roll of blue tissue to dry things. Maybe theyve ordered more blue tissue.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,657
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:35:09 pm
Can't they put a bit of tarp over the gaps for a matchday?

It's not getting done, it's moot!
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,205
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 03:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:17:15 pm
I was sat in the paddock right where this happened ( v Newcastle 1-1 draw Suarez brilliant goal )  and staff brought out a roll of blue tissue to dry things. Maybe theyve ordered more blue tissue.
That happened in the Irish league this season. Was hilarious, fella out with a bucket and all
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 