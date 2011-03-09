Didnt they say in their statement there was a chance people would not be covered during this process? I dont understand why there seems to be this shift on here that all the seats HAVE to be covered when they already addressed that this might happen



I am not sitting here saying they will go ahead with the plans as I don't know and while it doesn't look concrete this idea that fans HAVE to be protected from weather is ludicrous when the club literally admitted not everyone might be during the process



Interesting. From that link:This hugely significant milestone in the build, which will see the capacity of Anfield rise by 7,000 to 61,000 seats in total and is on course to be completed for the start of next season, will take place throughout the pause in mens football during the upcoming World Cup.The next scheduled work will include removal of the old truss and demolition of the existing roof, revealing the new roof high above the existing stand.The roof tips are already in place, following the installation of the new, 300-tonne truss back in July, using two 600-tonne crawler cranes.In order to carry out this operation, two mobile cranes will travel into the stadium between the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop and position themselves on the pitch.The turf will be protected, with rigorous testing carried out earlier this year at Anfield and on pitches at the clubs AXA Training Centre in order to ensure best practice and factor in full recovery time.Paul Cuttill, vice-president of stadium operations at LFC, said: There may be no games at Anfield during the World Cup, but theres no pause in our ambitious Anfield Road expansion plan.Were really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand-new one.When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, theyll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfields exciting new future.I think it would be more than just a few fans unless they get a move on with the front section of the new roof.