We're going to be owned by a bluenose?
He doesn't come across as a bitter bluenose, to be fair.
Nah he's a proper sound lad from watching his videos.Its the fucking other loons I worry about
New drone lad saying roof lift happening on Monday. Mr Drone may be getting cancelled.
So it's Frosty and Mr. D. vs the club and this new lad. Isn't this so exciting?! I can't wait to see who wins!
Its all about winning shiny things.
Who's this new lad?
Drone King
?
No roof removing action at Anfield. Mr Drone is vindicated. Remove cancellation.
