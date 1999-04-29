« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 09:57:01 pm
Quote from: andy07 on October 28, 2022, 09:48:55 pm
Which is symptomatic of what City have lost.  For all their shithouse fans they have plenty who will have attended Maine Road and still sing about being City from Maine Road.  A ground similar to ours in location with pubs and chippys on corners, and plenty of terraced streets.   Gone for ever along with Citys soul.  We are very fortunate.

Everton next.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 10:18:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 28, 2022, 09:57:01 pm
Everton next.

I actually think they might benefit from having a fresh start. So much anger ingrained into that ground.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 10:30:47 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October 28, 2022, 10:18:54 pm
I actually think they might benefit from having a fresh start. So much anger ingrained into that ground.
Anyone who believes in stone tape theory will seriously hate buying a house built on the old Goodison site once the Bitters move. Imagine the violent poltergeist activity. Toddlers getting lashed across bedrooms. Unexplained boos and anguished cries being heard. The smell of creosote in the air for no apparent reason.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 10:59:04 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October 27, 2022, 07:31:31 am
Do you mean you dont like what theyve done with the space between the trusss or that they should have cantilevered and cornered it?

in all the iterations of Anfield over the years there wasn't a time before the new Kop was built when everyone couldn't see everyone else. It's part of being one crowd and feeds the atmosphere. The whole ground and the kop looses something without its full width. The side wall in the corners are ugly and they divide parts of the crowd up. It doesn't have look like a bowl but it shouldn't be sheds.

And if a mega stadium can be justified there's plenty of ways of skinning the cat. This was just one of them:




Another:



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 11:05:41 pm
My dream now is we can do something with the kop, its the most famous stand in world football, I remember the first time I saw it as a terrace I was blown away. And although Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace the seated kop we have now has never been a great stand certainly not architecturally, and now with the two impressive new stands its looks even less impressive, looking down on the rusty roof from the main stand isnt the way the kop should be seen. I know its not an easy fix but I think its arguably the most important one.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 11:26:31 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on October 28, 2022, 11:05:41 pm
My dream now is we can do something with the kop, its the most famous stand in world football, I remember the first time I saw it as a terrace I was blown away. And although Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace the seated kop we have now has never been a great stand certainly not architecturally, and now with the two impressive new stands its looks even less impressive, looking down on the rusty roof from the main stand isnt the way the kop should be seen. I know its not an easy fix but I think its arguably the most important one.

Just making it wider would make a huge difference (it's already deeper):

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 28, 2022, 11:34:31 pm
Quote from: Fromola on October 28, 2022, 09:57:01 pm
Everton next.

I wonder if anyone's considered the playing conditions when it's blowing a hooligan off the Mersey?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
October 28, 2022, 11:46:44 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 28, 2022, 11:26:31 pm
Just making it wider would make a huge difference (it's already deeper):



Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
October 29, 2022, 12:10:00 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on October 28, 2022, 11:46:44 pm
Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.

Dortmund started out as a four-stand stadium and they picked up the ends of the roof girders with mast structures in the corners. You can just about see them on the night sky:




It's no bowl - a proper football ground but all the corners are open:




Before 2006





After:



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
October 29, 2022, 12:24:43 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on October 28, 2022, 11:46:44 pm
Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.

As for tree supports, just look at the back of the ARE.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
October 29, 2022, 12:32:02 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 29, 2022, 12:24:43 am
As for tree supports, just look at the back of the ARE.

Cheers Peter, be nice if we could do something with the kop.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 29, 2022, 02:51:23 pm
One of the very few clubs that still continues play at it's first and original ground. Great to be able to maintain that link.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 29, 2022, 03:25:09 pm
Quote from: sashraf1066 on October 29, 2022, 02:51:23 pm
One of the very few clubs that still continues play at it's first and original ground. Great to be able to maintain that link.
10 other teams still at original grounds, including Everton who will be moving to BMD.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 29, 2022, 03:27:09 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 29, 2022, 03:25:09 pm
10 other teams still at original grounds, including Everton who will be moving to BMD.
Goodison isnt their original ground!

Theyve moved once because they didnt pay the rent, and will move a second time because creosote prices were becoming crippling
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 29, 2022, 03:29:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 29, 2022, 03:27:09 pm
Goodison isnt their original ground!

Theyve moved once because they didnt pay the rent, and will move a second time because creosote prices were becoming crippling
I kind of forget or would rather not remember they ever played at Anfield.  ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 29, 2022, 03:40:57 pm
Some drone footage from yesterday by GreyBeard Droning. Roof panels going on now, by the look of it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MlaPwp2H79A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MlaPwp2H79A</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 08:48:28 am
Old photos of the away entrance to the Anfield Road






Old AR ticket window (no expense spared)



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 04:10:02 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1587104624024195072


"The next phase of our Anfield Road Stand expansion project will see the roof lifted off for good and replaced with a brand new one:"
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 04:14:24 pm
Don;t look at the comments. Dickheads want a new signing instead of wanting to have more available tickets to go an see the team they claim to support.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 06:56:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2022, 04:14:24 pm
Don;t look at the comments. Dickheads want a new signing instead of wanting to have more available tickets to go an see the team they claim to support.

We need both though Samie. In FSG's first season we played Bolton at home on New Years day with an attendance of 35,400.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 07:00:20 pm
Just when you thought this thread was a safe haven.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 07:01:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2022, 04:14:24 pm
Don;t look at the comments. Dickheads want a new signing instead of wanting to have more available tickets to go an see the team they claim to support.

These little pricks have more chance of having sexual intercourse with a human being than they have ever going to L4
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 07:03:21 pm
Free ponchos.......
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 07:08:23 pm
Interesting comparing the size/attendance of some grounds with teams in your same league. The Anfield Road end when completed will hold a few thousand more seats than Bournemouth's entire ground and it won't even be our biggest stand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 09:08:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October 31, 2022, 07:00:20 pm
Just when you thought this thread was a safe haven.
There are no safe havens here anymore - at least not any kind of football thread.

One of the basic laws of the universe is that twattery proliferates to fill any space available to it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 31, 2022, 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2022, 09:08:18 pm
One of the basic laws of the universe is that twattery proliferates to fill any space available to it.

Twatmosis
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
November 1, 2022, 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October 29, 2022, 12:10:00 am
Dortmund started out as a four-stand stadium and they picked up the ends of the roof girders with mast structures in the corners. You can just about see them on the night sky:




It's no bowl - a proper football ground but all the corners are open:




Before 2006





After:




Love this... Time to get the Germans in to get the corners done!!

If we got 3 quarters of the 14,000 seats they added to the westfalonstadion we'd have 71,500 on match days...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
Yesterday at 09:22:23 am
Quote from: DeeBarr10 on November  1, 2022, 04:04:04 pm
Love this... Time to get the Germans in to get the corners done!!

If we got 3 quarters of the 14,000 seats they added to the westfalonstadion we'd have 71,500 on match days...


The club did draw some plans up a few years ago, but it's gone pretty quiet.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 09:28:59 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:22:23 am

The club did draw some plans up a few years ago, but it's gone pretty quiet.



That's looks more like 72,000! Not that I'm complaining mind ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2709 on: Yesterday at 10:28:01 am »
I feel pretty stupid for dismissing the flying taxis out of hand. Of course theres room on the main roof for the heliport.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2710 on: Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm »
seen that picture quite a few times and never noticed the runway on the main stand - brilliant
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
« Reply #2711 on: Yesterday at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:22:23 am

The club did draw some plans up a few years ago, but it's gone pretty quiet.


I never understood why the club didn't push on with those plans. It's a real missed opportunity.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2712 on: Yesterday at 02:34:01 pm »
Because the roof runway couldnt accommodate the A380
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2713 on: Today at 02:21:27 am »
They've slipped up not sorting the corners there Meady.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2714 on: Today at 10:05:45 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:22:23 am

The club did draw some plans up a few years ago, but it's gone pretty quiet.


Still wouldn't be able to host Champions League finals.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2715 on: Today at 05:54:11 pm »
This might be a stupid question. I was wondering why the structure of the ARE is primarily concrete, while on the Main Stand, it's completely made of steel.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2716 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 05:54:11 pm
This might be a stupid question. I was wondering why the structure of the ARE is primarily concrete, while on the Main Stand, it's completely made of steel.

Cost of steel now?
I'm sure Alan will know.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2717 on: Today at 09:08:47 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 05:54:11 pm
This might be a stupid question. I was wondering why the structure of the ARE is primarily concrete, while on the Main Stand, it's completely made of steel.

It's still mostly comprised of steel I would say. The stairwells and lift shafts have to be constructed within a concrete core to separate them from other areas and for fire safety reasons. The rest of the structure outside of these areas will be mainly made up of steel. Very similar to how they did the Main Stand I would think. The main difference from the Main Stand that I can see is that the new roof truss is integrated in to the side and roof structure of the build and is not an external feature like it is with the Main Stand.
