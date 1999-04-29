This might be a stupid question. I was wondering why the structure of the ARE is primarily concrete, while on the Main Stand, it's completely made of steel.



It's still mostly comprised of steel I would say. The stairwells and lift shafts have to be constructed within a concrete core to separate them from other areas and for fire safety reasons. The rest of the structure outside of these areas will be mainly made up of steel. Very similar to how they did the Main Stand I would think. The main difference from the Main Stand that I can see is that the new roof truss is integrated in to the side and roof structure of the build and is not an external feature like it is with the Main Stand.