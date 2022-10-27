« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 439751 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Which is symptomatic of what City have lost.  For all their shithouse fans they have plenty who will have attended Maine Road and still sing about being City from Maine Road.  A ground similar to ours in location with pubs and chippys on corners, and plenty of terraced streets.   Gone for ever along with Citys soul.  We are very fortunate.

Everton next.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,629
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
Everton next.

I actually think they might benefit from having a fresh start. So much anger ingrained into that ground.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,170
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 10:30:47 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:18:54 pm
I actually think they might benefit from having a fresh start. So much anger ingrained into that ground.
Anyone who believes in stone tape theory will seriously hate buying a house built on the old Goodison site once the Bitters move. Imagine the violent poltergeist activity. Toddlers getting lashed across bedrooms. Unexplained boos and anguished cries being heard. The smell of creosote in the air for no apparent reason.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 10:59:04 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on October 27, 2022, 07:31:31 am
Do you mean you dont like what theyve done with the space between the trusss or that they should have cantilevered and cornered it?

in all the iterations of Anfield over the years there wasn't a time before the new Kop was built when everyone couldn't see everyone else. It's part of being one crowd and feeds the atmosphere. The whole ground and the kop looses something without its full width. The side wall in the corners are ugly and they divide parts of the crowd up. It doesn't have look like a bowl but it shouldn't be sheds.

And if a mega stadium can be justified there's plenty of ways of skinning the cat. This was just one of them:




Another:



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm »
My dream now is we can do something with the kop, its the most famous stand in world football, I remember the first time I saw it as a terrace I was blown away. And although Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace the seated kop we have now has never been a great stand certainly not architecturally, and now with the two impressive new stands its looks even less impressive, looking down on the rusty roof from the main stand isnt the way the kop should be seen. I know its not an easy fix but I think its arguably the most important one.
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:05:41 pm
My dream now is we can do something with the kop, its the most famous stand in world football, I remember the first time I saw it as a terrace I was blown away. And although Ive had a season ticket on the kop since it was a terrace the seated kop we have now has never been a great stand certainly not architecturally, and now with the two impressive new stands its looks even less impressive, looking down on the rusty roof from the main stand isnt the way the kop should be seen. I know its not an easy fix but I think its arguably the most important one.

Just making it wider would make a huge difference (it's already deeper):

Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
Everton next.

I wonder if anyone's considered the playing conditions when it's blowing a hooligan off the Mersey?
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 11:26:31 pm
Just making it wider would make a huge difference (it's already deeper):



Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.

Dortmund started out as a four-stand stadium and they picked up the ends of the roof girders with mast structures in the corners. You can just about see them on the night sky:




It's no bowl - a proper football ground but all the corners are open:




Before 2006





After:



« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:35 am by Peter McGurk »
Logged

Online Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Ive never been a massive fan of the seated kop although Ive had a season ticket in it for longer than its been there, I got my season ticket around 1990ish, the best thing in the early days were having McDonalds in the kop lol, is it possible to make it wider Peter with the roof supports or the other stands there, and also could something like Tottenhams tree supports be used to make it go further back without encroaching the road much?. Something definitely needs to be done because its very underwhelming.

As for tree supports, just look at the back of the ARE.
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Unde
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 12:32:02 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Today at 12:24:43 am
As for tree supports, just look at the back of the ARE.

Cheers Peter, be nice if we could do something with the kop.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 