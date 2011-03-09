« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 10:36:02 am
Further brilliant vid by Paul Frost of the terrace columns going in...first time I have seen the installation process; they sit on
angled floor plates to provide the correct angle for the terrace seating ...love that as a construction lad. 

https://youtu.be/QC9Daugv-1g
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.
Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 650
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 11:17:34 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

That's it in one lad! I love it.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,609
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:15:54 am
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.
Offline Peter McGurk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,710
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:04:58 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:15:54 am
Im fascinated to see how theyre going to take the roof down. And what theyre going to do with the back of the upper stand when its gone. Theres a dense bit of scaffolding being erected on the new terrace to help do the roof, will that be used as some kind of covered wall, boxing in the old upper once the roof has gone? Also do they need to have the whole roof finished/water tight for the resumption of the season, or just the (relatively) small front part that covers the current stand. That would help with timing.

Any occupied seat has to have a roof over it to get a Safety Certificate.

Quote from: kopite321 on Yesterday at 11:17:34 am
That's it in one lad! I love it.

Mmmm. A dropped bolt (or spanner) can close a site.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:13:09 pm by Peter McGurk »
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,205
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:11:07 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:07:15 am
I know nothing about construction and the assumption is that it's all hi tech which it is, but good to see hand tightening bolts and twatting stuff with a hammer still has its place.

Good shots of how to use a podger spanner.



The spiked end goes into the holes on each flange to guide it in place:

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,466
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:32:49 pm
I swear you make up some of these terms ;D
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,205
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 07:37:22 pm
https://leachs.com/products/open-ended-podger-spanner-choose-your-size?variant=40105276768455&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=PM+|+Ratchets&utm_agid=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&placement=&adtype=pla&product_id=40105276768455&gclid=CjwKCAjw7p6aBhBiEiwA83fGuo3JCnc3MOORdKjClt60V3gbTYiaUWfExfH9WN3xJGyTqRI2_prtCxoCzFkQAvD_BwE
