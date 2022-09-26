I was referencing ours compared to Tottenhams & Aston Villa. The Kop may be smaller but it certainly does it better than those two (when it can be arsed).

Of course it would be better if it was bigger, but at the moment (and one check through the atmosphere thread backs it up) we could be getting the SKD, the Kop and the bloody corners done and the atmosphere would still be shit. Can be as big as you want, but if the right people aren't in it...



Back in the day, when "The Kop" was mentioned, it was about the people, not the structure. For me, the Kop will always be the culture rather than the concrete and the brick.I remember standing on the Holte End in 1989 and I was impressed with the size of it, but it's never really had any kind of reputation and if you asked 100 people if they could name Villa's end, most couldn't tell you. Same with Spurs. I couldn't even name their home end at WHL and I've no idea what their new end is called. It's big, but has no reputation at all. The Kop? Well even non football fans the world over know it by name and reputation. It's dead today compared to its past, but can still blow away every other home end in the country when it can be bothered, and that's despite the demographic being far different to what it used to be.I'd love the Kop to be bigger, but I could have lived with it being even smaller just so long as the culture on it had been preserved and the hardcore could sit/stand together and sing their lungs out.Some of the best times in my life were had on the standing Spion Kop, and not a single one of them was because if the size or aesthetic of the terrace. It was because of the experience of culture meeting footballing artistry and interacting spontaneously. The result was often a thing of extraordinary beauty.Oh, and if we ever redevelop the Kop, we need to bin off this 'Kop Grandstand' thing. It's the 'Spion Kop'.