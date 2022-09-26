« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 10:49:09 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 26, 2022, 07:30:48 am
Whats next Pete, the Kop, Kenny or korners.
All 3. Call it the KKK proposal.  We should all be supporting the KKK.

Might have to look at that branding though.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 10:58:55 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on September 26, 2022, 10:44:07 am
Im no engineer but Im able to draw a blue line in MS Paint all the way to Anfield from the docks, if I can do that easily then surely its just using a bit of imagination to get it done?

If FSG werent such tight arses theyd have built a canal up to the ground by now. Fans travelling to the game by automated boats and flying cars would allow for the higher capacity.

You sound like you might have studied extensively in the SkyScraperCity guild of architects?? They seem to also have vast amounts more experience than the shoddy outfit that FSG hire.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 11:21:18 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 26, 2022, 07:37:54 am
All depends whether the extra seats on the boat justify the building costs of extending the hull or if the stern needs a corporate section to facilitate financing its new bigness. In which case the boat might just be staying the size that it already is to keep the demand for people who need to travel in water high.
It's not happening.

The cost per seat on the boat rises the bigger the boat gets. It's just not financially viable. Also, you can't forget about right to light issues. The bigger the boat, the bigger the shadow cast over neighbouring boats in the harbour. It's also worth bearing in mind that boat traffic congestion has vastly increased in modern times, so new shipping channels would have to be dredged before we were ever given the ok to expand the boat further. Of course, cost and logistical considerations make this highly unlikely.

Plus, do we really want to be called FC Bigboat?

Nope. This is a non starter for me Jeff.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 11:40:52 am
Quote from: kopdude81 on September 22, 2022, 03:13:18 pm
Yeah he's a sound fella and most of the visual content is perfectly fine but he hasn't a clue really.
yeah maybe loses the run of himself with the hits

but needs to stick to what he is good at

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 11:42:08 am
Quote from: Al 666 on September 22, 2022, 03:52:33 pm
You would get more sense from the cone.



Only kidding ;)
:lmao :lmao

Quote from: CraigDS on September 22, 2022, 03:59:33 pm
Could be worse, they could put you there and everyone that asked about the types of crane being used would end up with an hour long lecture into the debt levels of FSG.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 11:54:20 am
If we carefully plan phase 2 and three, extending the boat sides - we can then fill in the corner (phase C) with a trussed roof and site lines should be fine for seeing the captain and the shark. I think sharks are exempt from right to lite as they are typically nocturnal. Though Im no expert.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 12:59:58 pm
^
That's all well and good, but you haven't considered the considerable input you will attract from the aesthetics police. They will demand that all sides of the boat must be of equal height and the roof seamlessly blended together so they can brag to rival fans over its good looks.

Of course, you've also failed to factor in the fact that new shipping lanes will need to be dredged anyway, before such expansion is deemed acceptable. I fear you have strayed into Skyscraper Cityesque territory here, by ignoring the wider issues and simply posting fantasy builds.

That shark is in heavy shadow there. I cannot see the local shark community taking these proposals lying down. Contrary to your deliberate misinformation, sharks are very active in daylight hours and their right to light should be respected.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 26, 2022, 03:53:22 pm
Our new sponsor can be Standard unchartered waters

Can resign Luis Suarez for a bit more bite, I look forward to the cold winter nights and nipping off for some port, warm the aul cockles when its all hands on deck and your heart stops cos the ball runs across the bow of the penalty area, you let out a shriek and get some stern looks.

Be plenty of teams shipping goals because they will be all at sea.

Then celebrate by heading to the uncle albert pub near the kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 27, 2022, 09:50:57 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 23, 2022, 03:29:42 pm

Bit of an idea of how the stadium has grown over the last 30 years...


That's a great graphic. It clearly shows that the 'impossible' was in fact, possible.

It also shows that the Kop is bigger front to back than the Spion Kop (but the roof is 'atmospherically' disappointing to say the least). What's also true is it isn't as wide. And the Spion Kop had standing.


.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 09:36:32 am
Thats actually my illustration, the plan is to take it all the way back to 1892.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 09:44:55 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 28, 2022, 09:36:32 am
Thats actually my illustration, the plan is to take it all the way back to 1892.
That would be great to see meady, might I suggest adding the year on to see the timeline of the progression.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 11:54:58 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 28, 2022, 09:36:32 am
Thats actually my illustration, the plan is to take it all the way back to 1892.
That would be fantastic. I know very little about this sort of thing, how much work work that be for you?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 02:34:08 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 28, 2022, 11:54:58 am
That would be fantastic. I know very little about this sort of thing, how much work work that be for you?

Im doing all four views at the same time (NSEW). So its quite a long process 😄 Especially as Im also doing 3d versions. Maybe by the time the stand is ready!

https://pin.it/41MrgX6
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 05:00:37 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 28, 2022, 09:36:32 am
Thats actually my illustration, the plan is to take it all the way back to 1892.
Nice one.  Just stick a giraffe or two in there, for scale.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 05:23:33 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 28, 2022, 09:36:32 am
Thats actually my illustration, the plan is to take it all the way back to 1892.

Yes, I quoted your whole post. The point I was making is that impossible is nothing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 05:30:56 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on September 28, 2022, 05:23:33 pm
Yes, I quoted your whole post. The point I was making is that impossible is nothing.

I know!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 05:38:06 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 28, 2022, 02:34:08 pm
Im doing all four views at the same time (NSEW). So its quite a long process 😄 Especially as Im also doing 3d versions. Maybe by the time the stand is ready!

https://pin.it/41MrgX6
Just had a quick look. Love what you're doing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 28, 2022, 06:26:57 pm
Meady, I hope we get a section on the corners.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 30, 2022, 04:44:37 pm
Paul Frost video of the build from 28th Sept.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IGJrrCzxkOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IGJrrCzxkOk</a>
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 1, 2022, 09:23:07 pm
Quote from: andy07 on August 20, 2022, 09:58:31 pm


Whatever the limitations of the current Kop it is far better than the equivalent at any other ground.
The Holte end is bigger, Spurs' North tier is a larger single structure.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 1, 2022, 09:27:45 pm
Quote from: whiteboots on October  1, 2022, 09:23:07 pm
The Holte end is bigger, Spurs' North tier is a larger single structure.

Nothing to do with literal size
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 1, 2022, 09:29:55 pm
I envy you guys. I'm Liverpool born and bred and about to hit my half century in age, but I've yet to see a competitive game at Anfield. It just wasn't something that popped into my mind as a kid. I wasn't quite from a mixed marriage, although my mum was LFC leaning and my dad was a full on Evertonian. He said he never took us the game because he feared the sectarian abuse; but I think we just couldn't afford it (I have a stark memory of our local priest turning up to give my mum £5 from the poor fund).

I just never made much of an effort to get into Anfield at a youth, and I definitely regret that as I know I've missed out on some amazing experiences in recent years. Trying to get a ticket via the LFC membership is virtually useless.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 1, 2022, 09:49:24 pm
Mate thats incredible. I dont think you missed much in the 70s and 80s though  :D
Such a shame the ticket exchange went from here - was a relatively easy way to get mid table/bottom half teams home tickets. I did ok the first couple of seasons with memberships but its spiralled out of control now, havent bothered for years.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 2, 2022, 07:21:00 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October  1, 2022, 09:27:45 pm
Nothing to do with literal size

Sounds a bit like it doesn't matter what the stadium is, it's the people in it argument.

Fact of the matter is, twice the number of people more closely together is more intimidating than not.

i will never be convinced that 12,000 sit/standing is as effective or enjoyable a kop as 26,000 jammed to the ginnels.

Quote from: andy07 on August 20, 2022, 09:58:31 pm
Whatever the limitations of the current Kop it is far better than the equivalent at any other ground.

Sure?

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 2, 2022, 08:11:08 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on October  2, 2022, 07:21:00 pm
Sounds a bit like it doesn't matter what the stadium is, it's the people in it argument.

I was referencing ours compared to Tottenhams & Aston Villa. The Kop may be smaller but it certainly does it better than those two (when it can be arsed).
Of course it would be better if it was bigger, but at the moment (and one check through the atmosphere thread backs it up) we could be getting the SKD, the Kop and the bloody corners done and the atmosphere would still be shit. Can be as big as you want, but if the right people aren't in it...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 2, 2022, 08:19:45 pm
Look at the corner job on that stand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 2, 2022, 08:57:49 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on October  2, 2022, 08:11:08 pm
I was referencing ours compared to Tottenhams & Aston Villa. The Kop may be smaller but it certainly does it better than those two (when it can be arsed).
Of course it would be better if it was bigger, but at the moment (and one check through the atmosphere thread backs it up) we could be getting the SKD, the Kop and the bloody corners done and the atmosphere would still be shit. Can be as big as you want, but if the right people aren't in it...
Back in the day, when "The Kop" was mentioned, it was about the people, not the structure. For me, the Kop will always be the culture rather than the concrete and the brick.

I remember standing on the Holte End in 1989 and I was impressed with the size of it, but it's never really had any kind of reputation and if you asked 100 people if they could name Villa's end, most couldn't tell you. Same with Spurs. I couldn't even name their home end at WHL and I've no idea what their new end is called. It's big, but has no reputation at all. The Kop? Well even non football fans the world over know it by name and reputation. It's dead today compared to its past, but can still blow away every other home end in the country when it can be bothered, and that's despite the demographic being far different to what it used to be.

I'd love the Kop to be bigger, but I could have lived with it being even smaller just so long as the culture on it had been preserved and the hardcore could sit/stand together and sing their lungs out.

Some of the best times in my life were had on the standing Spion Kop, and not a single one of them was because if the size or aesthetic of the terrace. It was because of the experience of culture meeting footballing artistry and interacting spontaneously. The result was often a thing of extraordinary beauty.

Oh, and if we ever redevelop the Kop, we need to bin off this 'Kop Grandstand' thing. It's the 'Spion Kop'.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 3, 2022, 08:54:11 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 23, 2022, 03:29:42 pm

Bit of an idea of how the stadium has grown over the last 30 years...

Top work mate.

Defintely have a timeline on that and it will be boss... Please don't take offence, but you have the main stand showing as being extended before the Kop. What would also be great to see if for some version of it to show the Kemlyn morphing in the KD stand...

In all honesty, I reckon that you could pitch your work to the club and see if the Anfield museum would have it running on a loop alongside the older pictures as part of the history of the ground story? (Not been on the tour for many years now, so that may well already be done in some way?)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 3, 2022, 11:18:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  2, 2022, 08:57:49 pm
Back in the day, when "The Kop" was mentioned, it was about the people, not the structure. For me, the Kop will always be the culture rather than the concrete and the brick.

I remember standing on the Holte End in 1989 and I was impressed with the size of it, but it's never really had any kind of reputation and if you asked 100 people if they could name Villa's end, most couldn't tell you. Same with Spurs. I couldn't even name their home end at WHL and I've no idea what their new end is called. It's big, but has no reputation at all. The Kop? Well even non football fans the world over know it by name and reputation. It's dead today compared to its past, but can still blow away every other home end in the country when it can be bothered, and that's despite the demographic being far different to what it used to be.

I'd love the Kop to be bigger, but I could have lived with it being even smaller just so long as the culture on it had been preserved and the hardcore could sit/stand together and sing their lungs out.

Some of the best times in my life were had on the standing Spion Kop, and not a single one of them was because if the size or aesthetic of the terrace. It was because of the experience of culture meeting footballing artistry and interacting spontaneously. The result was often a thing of extraordinary beauty.

Oh, and if we ever redevelop the Kop, we need to bin off this 'Kop Grandstand' thing. It's the 'Spion Kop'.

Definitely need to be careful about 'people' versus 'building'. The truth is the one feeds off the other - they are not separate.

To be utterly honest, the Kop as a building is a long way from what it was. Pathetic roof. Loosely packed. Exits every 28 seats one way and so many rows the other, breaks up the unity of the 'crowd'. When it's great, it's great despite what it is. The 'stand' doesn't help atmosphere. It fights against it. it's not intimidating. It looks puny.

Back in the day... as we can see in Meady's graphic, the Spion Kop was actually smaller back to front but the back was buried in the dark (that roof again) - like a brooding monster. And it was wider - it filled your field of vision. When you looked at it all you saw was Kop. You were trapped by it, sucking in goals. Packed in, you were part of a single animal, speaking with one voice, one mind, telepathic.

Quote from: Samie on October  2, 2022, 08:19:45 pm
Look at the corner job on that stand.

The people in it have changed. Got older. More sanguine. Hot blooded youth is what it needs. Cheaper prices accordingly. A bigger (Spion) Kop is needed. Standing. Packed. Local lads giving it bifters. And yes. there can be wings again - even if it is a bit like Dortmund. After all, they learnt it from us.



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 3, 2022, 11:32:41 pm
^
I wouldn't really argue against any of that.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 4, 2022, 04:15:44 pm
If Americans owners wanted to do corners they would have done it already with main stand and anfield road stand. but they are commited to keeping anfield unique with 4 seperate stands
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 4, 2022, 06:24:24 pm
One of the journos posting pics tonight of how it's taking shape.



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 4, 2022, 11:28:28 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 23, 2022, 03:29:42 pm

Bit of an idea of how the stadium has grown over the last 30 years...


Love this - once you've done the history will you go into the future to include the helter skelter corners and wormhole on Walton Breck?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
October 4, 2022, 11:49:51 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on October  4, 2022, 11:28:28 pm
Love this - once you've done the history will you go into the future to include the helter skelter corners and wormhole on Walton Breck?
Not the aubergines?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 06:51:12 am
Quote from: btroom on October  4, 2022, 04:15:44 pm
If Americans owners wanted to do corners they would have done it already with main stand and anfield road stand. but they are commited to keeping anfield unique with 4 seperate stands

I was once told that no less an authority than Ged Poynton (Anfield Stadium Manager) had said that redeveloping Anfield couldnt be done the easier bits have or are being done. Times change. People change.

I think youll also find that in-principle decisions (to redevelop and how to pay for it) are made by the owners, whereas how its done is down to the club.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:29:18 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 06:51:12 am
I was once told that no less an authority than Ged Poynton (Anfield Stadium Manager) had said that redeveloping Anfield couldnt be done the easier bits have or are being done. Times change. People change.

I think youll also find that in-principle decisions (to redevelop and how to pay for it) are made by the owners, whereas how its done is down to the club.
I would well believe it hence why a new stadium was announced more than once

Glad that never went ahead in the end, although an awful lot wasted id imagine
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 10:18:56 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 06:51:12 am
I was once told that no less an authority than Ged Poynton (Anfield Stadium Manager) had said that redeveloping Anfield couldnt be done the easier bits have or are being done. Times change. People change.

I think youll also find that in-principle decisions (to redevelop and how to pay for it) are made by the owners, whereas how its done is down to the club.

FSG have form in redeveloping stadium as evidenced by Fenway. Built in 1912 and suggested it will remain useful until 2062.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 07:32:30 pm
Quote from: btroom on October  4, 2022, 04:15:44 pm
If Americans owners wanted to do corners they would have done it already with main stand and anfield road stand. but they are commited to keeping anfield unique with 4 seperate stands

I think having 4 distinct stadium adds to the uniqueness and charm. But the inner OCD in me would love the roof to be consistent and homogeneous
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:08:22 am
Great that Meady.

I loved the look of that old Kop, still do. What Peter says about the width of it is spot on, and if they ever re-do it, that should be one of the focuses.
