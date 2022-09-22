All depends whether the extra seats on the boat justify the building costs of extending the hull or if the stern needs a corporate section to facilitate financing its new bigness. In which case the boat might just be staying the size that it already is to keep the demand for people who need to travel in water high.



It's not happening.The cost per seat on the boat rises the bigger the boat gets. It's just not financially viable. Also, you can't forget about right to light issues. The bigger the boat, the bigger the shadow cast over neighbouring boats in the harbour. It's also worth bearing in mind that boat traffic congestion has vastly increased in modern times, so new shipping channels would have to be dredged before we were ever given the ok to expand the boat further. Of course, cost and logistical considerations make this highly unlikely.Plus, do we really want to be called FC Bigboat?Nope. This is a non starter for me Jeff.