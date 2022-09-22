« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 420571 times)

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 189
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 02:08:02 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.,,,

We're going to need a bigger boat!
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 07:30:48 am »
Quote from: Peter McGurk on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.,,,

Whats next Pete, the Kop, Kenny or korners.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:32 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 07:37:54 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 02:08:02 am
We're going to need a bigger boat!

All depends whether the extra seats on the boat justify the building costs of extending the hull or if the stern needs a corporate section to facilitate financing its new bigness. In which case the boat might just be staying the size that it already is to keep the demand for people who need to travel in water high.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,128
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:44:07 am »
Im no engineer but Im able to draw a blue line in MS Paint all the way to Anfield from the docks, if I can do that easily then surely its just using a bit of imagination to get it done?

If FSG werent such tight arses theyd have built a canal up to the ground by now. Fans travelling to the game by automated boats and flying cars would allow for the higher capacity.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,855
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 10:49:09 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:30:48 am
Whats next Pete, the Kop, Kenny or korners.
All 3. Call it the KKK proposal.  We should all be supporting the KKK.

Might have to look at that branding though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:44:07 am
Im no engineer but Im able to draw a blue line in MS Paint all the way to Anfield from the docks, if I can do that easily then surely its just using a bit of imagination to get it done?

If FSG werent such tight arses theyd have built a canal up to the ground by now. Fans travelling to the game by automated boats and flying cars would allow for the higher capacity.

You sound like you might have studied extensively in the SkyScraperCity guild of architects?? They seem to also have vast amounts more experience than the shoddy outfit that FSG hire.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,678
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 11:21:18 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:37:54 am
All depends whether the extra seats on the boat justify the building costs of extending the hull or if the stern needs a corporate section to facilitate financing its new bigness. In which case the boat might just be staying the size that it already is to keep the demand for people who need to travel in water high.
It's not happening.

The cost per seat on the boat rises the bigger the boat gets. It's just not financially viable. Also, you can't forget about right to light issues. The bigger the boat, the bigger the shadow cast over neighbouring boats in the harbour. It's also worth bearing in mind that boat traffic congestion has vastly increased in modern times, so new shipping channels would have to be dredged before we were ever given the ok to expand the boat further. Of course, cost and logistical considerations make this highly unlikely.

Plus, do we really want to be called FC Bigboat?

Nope. This is a non starter for me Jeff.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,996
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Quote from: kopdude81 on September 22, 2022, 03:13:18 pm
Yeah he's a sound fella and most of the visual content is perfectly fine but he hasn't a clue really.
yeah maybe loses the run of himself with the hits

but needs to stick to what he is good at

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,996
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 11:42:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September 22, 2022, 03:52:33 pm
You would get more sense from the cone.



Only kidding ;)
:lmao :lmao

Quote from: CraigDS on September 22, 2022, 03:59:33 pm
Could be worse, they could put you there and everyone that asked about the types of crane being used would end up with an hour long lecture into the debt levels of FSG.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,581
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 11:54:20 am »
If we carefully plan phase 2 and three, extending the boat sides - we can then fill in the corner (phase C) with a trussed roof and site lines should be fine for seeing the captain and the shark. I think sharks are exempt from right to lite as they are typically nocturnal. Though Im no expert.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 