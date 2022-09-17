« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:26:09 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 17, 2022, 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
I presume you're talking about the old Park End?
Massive woodworm caused the terracing to be unsafe, so rather than try and fix it, they took all the rotting wood out and painted the wall that was left blue.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:27:17 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 17, 2022, 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
At the Park End you mean? I've heard various theories. Mostly likely to close off the decrepit wooden terracing there as a safety feature. Another time I heard that for some reason Everton had to reduce capacity so they bricked off that bit. But I've also read elsewhere that there was a technical set up for television behind the wall and doorway on the side to get into it. So maybe it was to accomodate TV as broadcasting became more important 

tl;dr: woodworm
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:31:58 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 17, 2022, 09:26:09 pm
I presume you're talking about the old Park End?
Massive woodworm caused the terracing to be unsafe, so rather than try and fix it, they took all the rotting wood out and painted the wall that was left blue.

Haha, no way.
Seems with Ghost towns theories theres a bit of an urban legend going on. Just googled it and someone was saying they took it down after the Bradford fire.

Theres loads of bits of old Goodison that fascinate me, the semi circular bit behind the goal. The little wedge cut out of the back of the 60s park end where the houses butted up. Mad old ground really.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:35:59 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 17, 2022, 09:31:58 pm
Haha, no way.
Seems with Ghost towns theories theres a bit of an urban legend going on. Just googled it and someone was saying they took it down after the Bradford fire.
I prefer my theory.   ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:37:26 pm
Shame they hide the church away as that bit looked good back in the day. Of course they also hide views of Big Stand...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 17, 2022, 09:39:05 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 17, 2022, 09:37:26 pm
Shame they hide the church away as that bit looked good back in the day. Of course they also hide views of Big Stand...
With the World's biggest USB. Sad twats.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 18, 2022, 01:23:45 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 17, 2022, 08:47:51 pm
Not many talking points at the moment, so I have a random question.
Why was there that big blue wall at Goodison behind the goal for a while?
The lower part of the Park End underneath the upper was condemned and blocked off. This was because the terrace steps were wooden, thus deemed a fire hazard.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
September 18, 2022, 08:45:13 am
Quote from: meady1981 on September 17, 2022, 09:31:58 pm


Theres loads of bits of old Goodison that fascinate me, the semi circular bit behind the goal.

They where introduced after somebody lobbed a dart at the Spurs goalie in 1963, though EFC claimed the keeper picked it up from the pitch as he ran towards the goal in the 2nd half.

Luckily The Kop didn't suffer the same fate, as around the same time the stuff we threw on to the pitch included a massive half chewed pork chop!
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 01:10:02 pm
I've attached Paul Frosts latest video below. He's by far and away the best of all the lads providing regular build updates. Shows some great detail on what's being done especially when there are no major lifts going on. He also just keeps the videos simple with no bullshit and no shameless self promotion of his Instagram accounts etc!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wis7kPGK5iE
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 01:48:35 pm
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 01:10:02 pm
I've attached Paul Frosts latest video below. He's by far and away the best of all the lads providing regular build updates. Shows some great detail on what's being done especially when there are no major lifts going on. He also just keeps the videos simple with no bullshit and no shameless self promotion of his Instagram accounts etc!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wis7kPGK5iE

The Mr Drone videos of him attempting to answer peoples questions when he hasn't got a clue are painful!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 02:15:54 pm
Jesus Christ the questions from people. I shouldnt but I cant help myself reading them. Some guy asked if they could just make the Kop and SKD roof the same height as the other two so they dont look weird.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 02:18:46 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Jesus Christ the questions from people. I shouldnt but I cant help myself reading them. Some guy asked if they could just make the Kop and SKD roof the same height as the other two so they dont look weird.

Leave Peter alone.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 02:23:08 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:18:46 pm
Leave Peter alone.

Havent heard from him in a while. Probably somewhere banging on about how much things cost and sight lines and engineering constraints. Bore off Pete ya square.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:00:50 pm
With regards to the actual build, it looks like the concrete pouring has been finished on the SKD side so I'd expect the steelwork to fly up at that end now with another roof section too. They have started building the frame for the concrete pour at the Main stand side so that will probably follow shortly afterwards
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:13:18 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 01:48:35 pm
The Mr Drone videos of him attempting to answer peoples questions when he hasn't got a clue are painful!

Yeah he's a sound fella and most of the visual content is perfectly fine but he hasn't a clue really.
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:15:26 pm
RAWK should put Craig out there with a desk, a chair and a cone to answer everyone's questions.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:52:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:26 pm
RAWK should put Craig out there with a desk, a chair and a cone to answer everyone's questions.

You would get more sense from the cone.











Only kidding ;)
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 03:59:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:52:33 pm
You would get more sense from the cone.



Only kidding ;)

Could be worse, they could put you there and everyone that asked about the types of crane being used would end up with an hour long lecture into the debt levels of FSG.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 04:05:16 pm
Stop flirting you two
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 05:54:22 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:23:08 pm
Havent heard from him in a while. Probably somewhere banging on about how much things cost and sight lines and engineering constraints. Bore off Pete ya square.
Your're just sore because he dissed your donuts Kop expansion.

I thought it would work, personally.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 05:55:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:15:26 pm
RAWK should put Craig out there with a desk, a chair and a cone to answer everyone's questions.
No point asking Craig. He can't even get the colour of the socks on the new kit right.   :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 05:59:14 pm
Quote from: kopdude81 on Today at 03:13:18 pm
Yeah he's a sound fella and most of the visual content is perfectly fine but he hasn't a clue really.
Droney is great. The original trailblazer. He admits he's no authority on the build too, but still has a go when people ask difficult questions.

Him and Paul Frost are brilliant.

Just out of interest, I'd like to know the respective height of the new ARE and the South Stand at BMD. If I'm not mistaken, their South Stand supposed to be their big, home end. Thing is, I drive past BMD a few times a week but don't normally have a look as I pass. The other night the traffic lights there were on red, so I slowed right down and had a glance over. It looks like the concrete steps on that side are at their maximum height now, but the stadium doesn't look that high at all to me. I thought it was going to be much higher. Of course, the roof will add height if/when it goes on. Given the site is so compact and small, I thought it would be more imposing height-wise.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:09:53 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 06:12:26 pm
Looks great doesn't it. I think when watching these videos what Shanks would say if when it's finished he could see it. Its Anfield on steroids.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 08:43:45 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:12:26 pm
Looks great doesn't it. I think when watching these videos what Shanks would say if when it's finished he could see it. Its Anfield on steroids.

Hasn't changed that much

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 09:26:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:59:14 pm
Droney is great. The original trailblazer. He admits he's no authority on the build too, but still has a go when people ask difficult questions.

Him and Paul Frost are brilliant.

Just out of interest, I'd like to know the respective height of the new ARE and the South Stand at BMD. If I'm not mistaken, their South Stand supposed to be their big, home end. Thing is, I drive past BMD a few times a week but don't normally have a look as I pass. The other night the traffic lights there were on red, so I slowed right down and had a glance over. It looks like the concrete steps on that side are at their maximum height now, but the stadium doesn't look that high at all to me. I thought it was going to be much higher. Of course, the roof will add height if/when it goes on. Given the site is so compact and small, I thought it would be more imposing height-wise.

From SC...

The West, South, and East stands at Everton stadium are 28.8m to the back of the terracing. I think that is a similar height to the back of the Goodison Top Balcony, but getting detailed plans of Goodison is difficult. Maybe Tom Hughes may be able to help us with that.

New ARE is 36m to the highest point of the roof. So quite a noticeable difference.
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 10:37:49 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on Today at 09:26:21 pm
From SC...

The West, South, and East stands at Everton stadium are 28.8m to the back of the terracing. I think that is a similar height to the back of the Goodison Top Balcony, but getting detailed plans of Goodison is difficult. Maybe Tom Hughes may be able to help us with that.

New ARE is 36m to the highest point of the roof. So quite a noticeable difference.
Thanks for that.

So, my eyes weren't deceiving me after all.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
