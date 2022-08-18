I like to class myself as a kopite (although Im old now) Im the only person whos had my seat since the stand was built, and many years in the terrace before that, so I like to think my opinion is reasonable, that stand has always been average at best in its design it was never groundbreaking even in the way the stand wasnt and still isnt completely squared off at the back. I was absolutely gutted when I stood on the old kop for the last time against Norwich but I can honestly say I wouldnt if this stand was updated, and with regard size it will also soon be smaller than Evertons single tier stand which Ive already been told umpteen times by annoying evertonians.
I don't think your opinion is unreasonable at all.
For me, there should be a real desire within the club to extend the Kop. We've committed to Anfield now, and we knew full well expansion was necessary but would be expensive. If the desire is there, it can be done.
The Spion Kop was the most famous terrace in world football. It still is too. Bitter bluenoses can say whatever they like about their new big stand and its capacity, but that's irrelevant. For many decades their ground had a much bigger capacity than ours, but it's never been as famous or as iconic as Anfield and its Kop. Their new stand/ground won't be either.
We have, as we all know, the most famous stand in the world. Even at just 12,000+ capacity it still is the most iconic stand in the game. However, I think it deserves to be expanded regardless. Personally, I'd love to see it done long before there is any desire to extend the Sir Kenny.
The damn thing is as famous as the Beatles. I'd love its size to reflect its reputation once more.