And as someone put on skyscraper city rangers added 7000 seats on their main stand just but going up not adding to the footprint of the stand, so let’s be honest we’ve paid £80ish mil to add 7000 extra seats if we could do the same again definitely worth it. If anyone knows how to put the pictures on here that they show what rangers did with the main stand it’s definitely worth a look.
The extra tier at Ibrox didn't just go up. It went back over the roof of the club offices. You can see the cantilever structure from the road. The stands were all rebuilt in the 1970s based on the 1974 version of Dortmund's ground.
The rake of the lower tiers and the brick facade behind meant a new tier was feasible. That has no bearing on what we can do.
Skyscraper City is full of people who fuck around on Photoshop or SketchUp without looking at context, regulations, site history or any of the thousand and one factors that define what is or isn't possible, let alone feasible.
The lesson to learn from Ibrox are to rebuilding your ground based on what someone else has done isn't always a good idea. Dortmund increased capacity in 1974 and it became a positive. Rangers used the same design but reduced capacity and changed the atmoisphere.
Another lesson is to have a massive brick facade that hides what's actually gong on from the boys on Skyscraper City.
Liverpool seem to have a great design team on board who are exploring all the possibilities and have come up with two great solutions so far to expand the ground by 16,000 i the same location. If there are ways to squeeze more capacity then I have no doubt they will come up with someothing better than a lad on SSC.