« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 395978 times)

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2400 on: August 15, 2022, 03:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on August 15, 2022, 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Lets be honest if the upper tier could be extended and a new roof fitted
To match the 2 new stands it would be worth every penny, especially if it meant not having to buy homes
But working on the current footprint. And with regard right to light, if the club offered each home a
Decent sum for the right to light 99% of the homeowners would be open to that.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2401 on: August 15, 2022, 05:38:06 pm »
I have no construction knowledge but as I've mentioned before last season I sat, for the first time, at the very back of the Upper Kenny. And it was horrible. I won't do it again and so I wouldn't advocate the Upper Kenny going back even further than it does now
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2402 on: August 15, 2022, 05:47:41 pm »
Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised if some sort of increase to the Kenny and the Kop does happen one day. At the moment it's a non-starter because the costs and difficulties are deemed to be too much to consider tacklng.

But one day in the future if extra capacity is needed (not just desired, but needed) and there's literally nothing else that can be done except try and increase capacity in those two stands then suddenly the context changes. When your options are strictly circumscribed it tends to focus your attention on whatever is left that's theoretically possible, even if extremely difficult. 
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,235
  • Legacy fan
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2403 on: August 15, 2022, 06:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on August 15, 2022, 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Nice one, cheers
Logged

Online The Lord Admiral

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 05:00:28 am »
Great stuff Alan, thanks for doing those. Hadn't realised it already failed the right to light, that's interesting.

Purely as an eyeball, how many seats do you think that might add? It looks like another 30% or so, which might just wash its face.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:02:05 am by The Lord Admiral »
Logged

Offline Macred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 07:58:31 am »
If the right to light has been impeded already, then the right does not exist; the property seeking the benefit must have had  benefit of light  enjoyed through defined apertures of a building for an uninterrupted period of 20 years. That being the case, then there would be no legal right to make the claim and thus no issue in taking the SKDS higher. The house likely had no rights to light either in their original guises give the proximity of the backs of the properties to one another and likely those houses on the stadium side only got any reasonable light when the club knocked down the houses in Kemlyn Road. Alongside all those they have demolished on Anfield Road, the back of the Main Stand (including those demolished by the council for a non existent hotel) and commercial premises and houses on Walton Breck Rd...  but now, no other houses can be knocked down... not going to happen. Ok then.

Flying taxis, it was a facetious comment notably taken out of context by the poster on here. In answer to Meady, they are not a means of mass transport but they will happen, there is talk so some being in use at the Paris Olympics in 2024. How likely that is, no idea. Electric cars are happening and have a bearing on the transport issues as will self driving cars/vehicles. You are in denial if you do not think these things will be with us within the decade which is likely the same timescale before any further Anfield development and therefore must have a bearing on the transport issue. If congestion is an issue, is that not partly an air quality issue due to ICE vehicles sitting with engines running?
Logged

Offline Macred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 am »
Alan, roughly how many seats would that add doing something like you have sketched?
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 11:20:35 am »
Quote from: Macred on Yesterday at 08:18:09 am
Alan, roughly how many seats would that add doing something like you have sketched?

I was going to ask the same thing, and lets be honest even if its just 3-4K extra seats the matching the roof to the new roof would look
Much better
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 11:22:50 am »
Alan, draw me like one of your french girls
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,813
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 11:23:02 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:20:35 am
I was going to ask the same thing, and lets be honest even if its just 3-4K extra seats the matching the roof to the new roof would look
Much better

3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.

What if they just charged each person 19k for a season ticket?
They're already paying 500k per house on Skerries Road for peoples right to light.
Typical RAWK. Such narrow thinking.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.

I was purely guessing the number I wouldnt have a clue but lets say its 5k and it did cost
Ball park £60mil, the cost of one player I think it would be money well spent, and lets be honest we
Spend fuck all on players anyway lol.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:25:53 am
What if they just charged each person 19k for a season ticket?



For that price Id want a flying taxi trip thrown in.
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm »
A further lift is underway

https://youtu.be/HDFmM8TMfoQ
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 02:16:33 pm »
Anyway, Alan is wrong. There'd be no need for concourses or stairwells or anything like that. By the time the build is complete people will simply be ferried to their seats by flying taxi and you're in denial if you think it won't happen
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:23:02 am
3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.

And as someone put on skyscraper city rangers added 7000 seats on their main stand just but going up not adding to the footprint of the stand, so lets be honest weve paid £80ish mil to add 7000 extra seats if we could do the same again definitely worth it. If anyone knows how to put the pictures on here that they show what rangers did with the main stand its definitely worth a look.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,813
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 02:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 02:26:09 pm
And as someone put on skyscraper city rangers added 7000 seats on their main stand just but going up not adding to the footprint of the stand, so lets be honest weve paid £80ish mil to add 7000 extra seats if we could do the same again definitely worth it. If anyone knows how to put the pictures on here that they show what rangers did with the main stand its definitely worth a look.

The 7k extra included adding to the corporate offering though, it wasn't all just GA as the top of the Upper Kenny would be.

Also, Rangers haven't expanded anything have they?
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 02:30:36 pm
The 7k extra included adding to the corporate offering though, it wasn't all just GA as the top of the Upper Kenny would be.

Also, Rangers haven't expanded anything have they?

Youve lost me there, that added 7000 seats without adding to the footprint of the stand that ls the point in making, Im not getting involved in ga seats thats not the point Im making my point is that its possible to add seats to the KD stand without enlargement of the footprint of the stand beyond the entrance tower, something which Alan confirmed in his sketches.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:40:47 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,464
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm »
Rangers, many years ago now, added a terrifying overhanging top deck on their main stand. Ive no idea how that was achieved, but they certainly didnt rebuild that stand or add space to the rear of it as we did with the main stand and are now doing at the ARE.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 02:38:39 pm
Youve lost me there, that added 7000 seats without adding to the footprint of the stand that ls the point in making, Im not getting involved in ga seats thats not the point Im making my point is that its possible to add seats to the KD stand without enlargement of the footprint of the stand beyond the entrance tower, something which Alan confirmed in his sketches.

It's sort of pointless having the debate without discussing the financial side of it though, which is where the GA/corporate seats stuff comes in. It's theoretically possible to do loads of things in the world, but if the finances don't make sense it's unlikely. John Henry isn't in this to make sure we all have a lovely time, he wants to make money.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 04:18:55 pm »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 03:50:38 pm
It's sort of pointless having the debate without discussing the financial side of it though, which is where the GA/corporate seats stuff comes in. It's theoretically possible to do loads of things in the world, but if the finances don't make sense it's unlikely. John Henry isn't in this to make sure we all have a lovely time, he wants to make money.

Absolutely but lets be honest this problem is here because of years of being stagnant and getting left behind, the club need to in my humble opinion build on the success we have, demand for tickets is still crazy and lets not forgot the Americans paid £300 million for a club that is now reportedly worth between £4-£5billion so they are in it to make money point is kind of mute.
Logged

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Yesterday at 02:12:10 pm
A further lift is underway

https://youtu.be/HDFmM8TMfoQ

He was so busy talking that he didn't realise it was happening until the very end. Then his drone ran out of battery!  :duh
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:23:01 pm by kopdude81 »
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
He was so busy talking that he didn't realise it was happening until the very end. Then his drone ran out of battery!  :duh

I like the way his unique take on drone filming is to talk live about the build, history of the stadium and to answer peoples questions, but gets 80% of it wrong.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,047
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 08:04:13 pm
He was so busy talking that he didn't realise it was happening until the very end. Then his drone ran out of battery!  :duh


I don't think it was being lifted in place. It wasn't long enough. Porbably just being moved to make space.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,431
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 04:18:55 pm
Absolutely but lets be honest this problem is here because of years of being stagnant and getting left behind, the club need to in my humble opinion build on the success we have, demand for tickets is still crazy and lets not forgot the Americans paid £300 million for a club that is now reportedly worth between £4-£5billion so they are in it to make money point is kind of mute.
Honestly this is a bit of a red herring. It's true that demand for tickets is currently quite high - though that may not last if the cyclical nature of football takes us away from top level success to a more top 6 type position again - but satisfying demand is not as much of a priority for owners as the pure financials are. Indeed, it often works in owners' favour to keep the demand unsatisfied so that there's a tension there and people continue to pay whatever the prices are because they know there're queues of people willing to pay if they don't.

Meanwhile gate and matchday receipts are a shrinking proportion of the club's earnings. The extra revenue from a few thousand extra seats would be a drop in the ocean compared to the amounts being earned from other sources. It just wouldn't make sense to go down prohibitively expensive expansion routes at the moment.

But I think it probably will happen one day if contexts change.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2425 on: Today at 02:56:02 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:17:21 pm
Rangers, many years ago now, added a terrifying overhanging top deck on their main stand. Ive no idea how that was achieved, but they certainly didnt rebuild that stand or add space to the rear of it as we did with the main stand and are now doing at the ARE.

Rangers main stand has a capacity of 21000 with an almost identical footprint to the Kenny.  Third tier of 7000 on top of existing structure dating from about 1930.  I think one of the problems with the Kenny is the lower tier being too steep. Add on the corporate boxes and the upper tier must be near to as steep as is allowed so a third  tier is out of the question. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 