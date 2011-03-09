If the right to light has been impeded already, then the right does not exist; the property seeking the benefit must have had benefit of light enjoyed through defined apertures of a building for an uninterrupted period of 20 years. That being the case, then there would be no legal right to make the claim and thus no issue in taking the SKDS higher. The house likely had no rights to light either in their original guises give the proximity of the backs of the properties to one another and likely those houses on the stadium side only got any reasonable light when the club knocked down the houses in Kemlyn Road. Alongside all those they have demolished on Anfield Road, the back of the Main Stand (including those demolished by the council for a non existent hotel) and commercial premises and houses on Walton Breck Rd... but now, no other houses can be knocked down... not going to happen. Ok then.



Flying taxis, it was a facetious comment notably taken out of context by the poster on here. In answer to Meady, they are not a means of mass transport but they will happen, there is talk so some being in use at the Paris Olympics in 2024. How likely that is, no idea. Electric cars are happening and have a bearing on the transport issues as will self driving cars/vehicles. You are in denial if you do not think these things will be with us within the decade which is likely the same timescale before any further Anfield development and therefore must have a bearing on the transport issue. If congestion is an issue, is that not partly an air quality issue due to ICE vehicles sitting with engines running?