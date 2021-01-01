« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 395153 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 03:06:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Lets be honest if the upper tier could be extended and a new roof fitted
To match the 2 new stands it would be worth every penny, especially if it meant not having to buy homes
But working on the current footprint. And with regard right to light, if the club offered each home a
Decent sum for the right to light 99% of the homeowners would be open to that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 05:38:06 pm »
I have no construction knowledge but as I've mentioned before last season I sat, for the first time, at the very back of the Upper Kenny. And it was horrible. I won't do it again and so I wouldn't advocate the Upper Kenny going back even further than it does now
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 05:47:41 pm »
Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised if some sort of increase to the Kenny and the Kop does happen one day. At the moment it's a non-starter because the costs and difficulties are deemed to be too much to consider tacklng.

But one day in the future if extra capacity is needed (not just desired, but needed) and there's literally nothing else that can be done except try and increase capacity in those two stands then suddenly the context changes. When your options are strictly circumscribed it tends to focus your attention on whatever is left that's theoretically possible, even if extremely difficult. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Nice one, cheers
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 05:00:28 am »
Great stuff Alan, thanks for doing those. Hadn't realised it already failed the right to light, that's interesting.

Purely as an eyeball, how many seats do you think that might add? It looks like another 30% or so, which might just wash its face.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 07:58:31 am »
If the right to light has been impeded already, then the right does not exist; the property seeking the benefit must have had  benefit of light  enjoyed through defined apertures of a building for an uninterrupted period of 20 years. That being the case, then there would be no legal right to make the claim and thus no issue in taking the SKDS higher. The house likely had no rights to light either in their original guises give the proximity of the backs of the properties to one another and likely those houses on the stadium side only got any reasonable light when the club knocked down the houses in Kemlyn Road. Alongside all those they have demolished on Anfield Road, the back of the Main Stand (including those demolished by the council for a non existent hotel) and commercial premises and houses on Walton Breck Rd...  but now, no other houses can be knocked down... not going to happen. Ok then.

Flying taxis, it was a facetious comment notably taken out of context by the poster on here. In answer to Meady, they are not a means of mass transport but they will happen, there is talk so some being in use at the Paris Olympics in 2024. How likely that is, no idea. Electric cars are happening and have a bearing on the transport issues as will self driving cars/vehicles. You are in denial if you do not think these things will be with us within the decade which is likely the same timescale before any further Anfield development and therefore must have a bearing on the transport issue. If congestion is an issue, is that not partly an air quality issue due to ICE vehicles sitting with engines running?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 08:18:09 am »
Alan, roughly how many seats would that add doing something like you have sketched?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 11:20:35 am »
Quote from: Macred on Today at 08:18:09 am
Alan, roughly how many seats would that add doing something like you have sketched?

I was going to ask the same thing, and lets be honest even if its just 3-4K extra seats the matching the roof to the new roof would look
Much better
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 11:22:50 am »
Alan, draw me like one of your french girls
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 11:23:02 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:20:35 am
I was going to ask the same thing, and lets be honest even if its just 3-4K extra seats the matching the roof to the new roof would look
Much better

3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 11:25:53 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:23:02 am
3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.

What if they just charged each person 19k for a season ticket?
They're already paying 500k per house on Skerries Road for peoples right to light.
Typical RAWK. Such narrow thinking.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:23:02 am
3-4k new seats, at a cost of £75m+, would be (best case) nearly £19k a seat to build. Given they'd all be GA seats it's just not going to happen at that price.

I was purely guessing the number I wouldnt have a clue but lets say its 5k and it did cost
Ball park £60mil, the cost of one player I think it would be money well spent, and lets be honest we
Spend fuck all on players anyway lol.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 12:41:46 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 11:25:53 am
What if they just charged each person 19k for a season ticket?



For that price Id want a flying taxi trip thrown in.
