Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised if some sort of increase to the Kenny and the Kop does happen one day. At the moment it's a non-starter because the costs and difficulties are deemed to be too much to consider tacklng.



But one day in the future if extra capacity is needed (not just desired, but needed) and there's literally nothing else that can be done except try and increase capacity in those two stands then suddenly the context changes. When your options are strictly circumscribed it tends to focus your attention on whatever is left that's theoretically possible, even if extremely difficult.