Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Lets be honest if the upper tier could be extended and a new roof fitted
To match the 2 new stands it would be worth every penny, especially if it meant not having to buy homes
But working on the current footprint. And with regard right to light, if the club offered each home a
Decent sum for the right to light 99% of the homeowners would be open to that.
I have no construction knowledge but as I've mentioned before last season I sat, for the first time, at the very back of the Upper Kenny. And it was horrible. I won't do it again and so I wouldn't advocate the Upper Kenny going back even further than it does now
Having said that, I wouldn't be surprised if some sort of increase to the Kenny and the Kop does happen one day. At the moment it's a non-starter because the costs and difficulties are deemed to be too much to consider tacklng.

But one day in the future if extra capacity is needed (not just desired, but needed) and there's literally nothing else that can be done except try and increase capacity in those two stands then suddenly the context changes. When your options are strictly circumscribed it tends to focus your attention on whatever is left that's theoretically possible, even if extremely difficult. 
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:37:05 pm
Extending Upper Tier sideways and/or filling in the corners would need a new roof truss with the same span as the Main Stand:



Extending SKD upwards would require buyiong up Skerries Road. The rule of thumb for Right of Light takes a line 25 degrees form the top of the ground floor windows. The SKD stand already fails that and any extension back or up would be unlikely to get approval.

Third Tier on the SKD makes no sense at all as far as I can see. There's no back of house infrastructure at that level to connect into. To get a small extra tier (which may fail anyway on steepness) you would have to create a new concourse at high level and extend the stair towers, possibly build new?.



What might make sense would be extending the Upper SKD backwards with a new roof and extended concourse. I can't see how it could be built without losing the Upper Tier for part of the season. 



Nice one, cheers
Great stuff Alan, thanks for doing those. Hadn't realised it already failed the right to light, that's interesting.

Purely as an eyeball, how many seats do you think that might add? It looks like another 30% or so, which might just wash its face.
