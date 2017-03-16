Sound lad, a blue as well. He has loads of respect for us.



Yes, and at a time when the overall reputation of the Everton fanbase is at an all-time low, it's refreshing to know people like him are still out there. I have a lot of time for this guy.Regarding the truss, I assume they managed to connect it up before this wind kicked in? I've had to close some windows over because things are getting blown over in the living room now. Hopefully the early lift meant they got it in place while it was calm.