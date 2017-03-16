« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 371220 times)

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
Who says print advertising is dead.
Next time I get a massive stadium-sized truss made, I'm going to J&D Pierce. Structural steelwork specialists.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 10:41:37 am »
I prefer coverage of this truss to the alternative one  ;)
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,183
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 10:48:02 am »
Not sure what any of that has to do with our new stand?
Logged
Fuck the French

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 10:57:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:48:02 am
Not sure what any of that has to do with our new stand?

The coverage on Liz Truss?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 12:11:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:21:02 am




Only just thinking about how good this might look from sitting/standing on the Kop
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,645
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 12:16:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Only just thinking about how good this might look from sitting/standing on the Kop

Hope it puts an end to the annoying badly positioned lights in the roof of the current ARE which shine right in your face in certain parts of the Kop. Some of them seem to be askew like when your car headlamps aren't aligned.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,913
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:42:25 am
Intrussting.
Very intrussting.

Can't truss it
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,577
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Only just thinking about how good this might look from sitting/standing on the Kop

Will look even better once the corners are filled in.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,862
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 01:55:38 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 09:15:13 am
The lad is there... doing his duty...
Good stuff.

Mr Drone, if you ever pop in here and read this thread, I just want to say thanks for your coverage on the build and for being an all round great fella.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,700
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 02:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:55:38 pm
Good stuff.

Mr Drone, if you ever pop in here and read this thread, I just want to say thanks for your coverage on the build and for being an all round great fella.
Sound lad, a blue as well. He has loads of respect for us.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,862
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:06:55 pm
Sound lad, a blue as well. He has loads of respect for us.
Yes, and at a time when the overall reputation of the Everton fanbase is at an all-time low, it's refreshing to know people like him are still out there. I have a lot of time for this guy.

Regarding the truss, I assume they managed to connect it up before this wind kicked in? I've had to close some windows over because things are getting blown over in the living room now. Hopefully the early lift meant they got it in place while it was calm.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,707
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:16:20 pm
Hope it puts an end to the annoying badly positioned lights in the roof of the current ARE which shine right in your face in certain parts of the Kop. Some of them seem to be askew like when your car headlamps aren't aligned.

Lovely use of the word askew. Textbook.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,645
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 02:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:36:49 pm
Lovely use of the word askew. Textbook.

Why thank you.

*doffs cap*
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,549
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 04:09:40 pm

Looks great, what a milestone moment
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,630
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
Mr Drone has the video up, looks ace

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2A5H03NV0os" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2A5H03NV0os</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:23 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,548
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 05:26:09 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 04:33:20 pm
Looks great, what a milestone moment
Mate, he's mowing the grass, it probably happens every other day  :P
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:26:09 pm
Mate, he's mowing the grass, it probably happens every other day  :P
Mow Salah, mow salah mowing down the pitch...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,577
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:06:55 pm
Sound lad, a blue as well. He has loads of respect for us.

I'm relieved he's not Davek in his spare time. ;D

Seriously though, the stadium looks majestic from the air. If the stadium were not landlocked on two sides it could easily top out at 75k capacity. Maybe one day it will.

What's the capacity threshold for a Europa League/Conference final?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,698
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
Took these today
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,548
  • Truthiness
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 08:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:00:59 pm
I'm relieved he's not Davek in his spare time. ;D

What's the capacity threshold for a Europa League/Conference final?
105 metres is the threshold, unfortunately for us.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 