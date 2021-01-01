« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:38:06 am
Long time ago mate

It could have been different rules then.

It might not be allowed host games in euro 2028 though.
Euro 96 was 4 years ago. Common knowledge!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Anfield hosting a liverpool team is all i care about. don't want them changing small pitch with stand closer to the pitch at all
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 01:43:19 pm
Anfield hosting a liverpool team is all i care about. don't want them changing small pitch with stand closer to the pitch at all
yep

It will make a fortune of a lot of concerts anyway

certainly more than 18000 at euro 2028 when its Albania vs Hungary
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Seem to recall matches at Anfield in Euro 96 presume they have changed the rules since?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Seem to recall matches at Anfield in Euro 96 presume they have changed the rules since?
Went to see Italy Czech Republic  terrific game that was.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 01:59:46 pm
yep

It will make a fortune of a lot of concerts anyway

certainly more than 18000 at euro 2028 when its Albania vs Hungary
You'd expect BMD to take most if not all of Anfield's concerts when (or even if) it opens due to it's better location / facilities.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:22:29 am
You'd expect BMD to take most if not all of Anfield's concerts when (or even if) it opens due to it's better location / facilities.
possibly

But if I was an Everton fan i wouldnt hold my breath on that being built any time soon

and even if it does it could break them
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Seem to recall matches at Anfield in Euro 96 presume they have changed the rules since?
without googling it was used for the Germany, Italy, Russia and Czech republic group

Italy had two games there, their match against Germany was at Old trafford, Germany had all their games at OT

Czech Republic - Russia was a good one, finished 3-3. Sort of remember some really good goal from distance. Think Vladimir Smicer might have scored in that game.

It was used in the Quarters for a match too, possibly Holland-France. Think France won on penalties after 0-0 draw.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:22:29 am
You'd expect BMD to take most if not all of Anfield's concerts when (or even if) it opens due to it's better location / facilities.

Manchester has major acts at Etihad, Old Trafford football ground, Old Trafford cricket ground and MEN Arena every summer and are now building an even bigger arena by City's ground.

Anfield will still be able to host a few concerts in the summer (it's not like they're a regular thing, it's 3-5 at most) even though it'll be competitive for the top names, which it already is with Manchester down the road.

BMD/Anfield and the Arena strengthens Liverpool's pull for the big artists. While BMD might be slightly better located, they're both the same distance to Lime Street anyway and BMD will have severe access issues to get in and out of there with just the one road. Anfield stadium has that pull due to its name and history.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
I would say Anfield is the better location for Summer Concerts, it's far morse accessible than the BMD and has the larger capacity. The surrounding area suits a big outdoor event too, it's got all the fast food shops, pubs etc and the park on its doorstep to chill out in before the gig.

Plus as Fromola says, Anfield due to its history and name alone has the pulling power. Anfield has the experience too of holding these major events, I've been around the area for the most of them, superbly organised and run like clockwork.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:13:42 am
without googling it was used for the Germany, Italy, Russia and Czech republic group

Italy had two games there, their match against Germany was at Old trafford, Germany had all their games at OT

Czech Republic - Russia was a good one, finished 3-3. Sort of remember some really good goal from distance. Think Vladimir Smicer might have scored in that game.

It was used in the Quarters for a match too, possibly Holland-France. Think France won on penalties after 0-0 draw.

Yeah, Vladi scored his first of many a few goals at Anfield at Euro 96!

And youre right, the France v Netherlands QF was there. Should have been a belter but think it was a crap 0-0 with France winning on penalties. Vaguely remember Christian Karembeu consoling Clarence Seedorf (wonder what he said etc etc). And Edgar Davids had possibly stormed out of the Dutch camp just before the game having fallen out with the coach (Van Gaal?).
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:02 am
Yeah, Vladi scored his first of many a few goals at Anfield at Euro 96!

And youre right, the France v Netherlands QF was there. Should have been a belter but think it was a crap 0-0 with France winning on penalties. Vaguely remember Christian Karembeu consoling Clarence Seedorf (wonder what he said etc etc). And Edgar Davids had possibly stormed out of the Dutch camp just before the game having fallen out with the coach (Van Gaal?).

Guus Hiddink... dispute over pay at Ajax and Hiddink being up "too deep in the ass of DannyBlind..."
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Still no erection?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Hi all, does anyone know what the breakdown will be of the added capacity in the anfield road end? 7000 new seats correct? Curious to know what that will breakdown as for members/ST/hospo. Cheers
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Still no erection?

Everton are refusing to hand over the blue pills.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:54:54 am
I would say Anfield is the better location for Summer Concerts, it's far morse accessible than the BMD and has the larger capacity. The surrounding area suits a big outdoor event too, it's got all the fast food shops, pubs etc and the park on its doorstep to chill out in before the gig.
There were some great pictures of people having picnics in the park before the Elton John concert - some who had tickets and others who stayed on to listen to the music from outside. If BMD had a central location like the Kings Dock then maybe it could claim to be superior. But it's a fair walk from all the pubs and restaurants in town and who wants to loiter for a few hours in an area that will undoubtedly stink a bit when the weather's calm and warm?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:24:33 pm
Still no erection?

Speak for yourself
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:22:29 am
You'd expect BMD to take most if not all of Anfield's concerts when (or even if) it opens due to it's better location / facilities.

I don't really see it like that. BMD can never hope in a million years to have the prestige of Anfield as a venue. We have a handful of concerts at the stadium each summer, and I can't see us struggling for big names who want to play Anfield simply because it's Anfield.

As far as locations are concerned, I'm not sure BMD is better in any meaningful way. It's an industrial, smelly area and if their stadium is ever completed it will be shoulder to shoulder with a massive sewage farm. Granted, it could be a nice place to look across to the Wirral on a calm, warm day/evening, but pretty dire if the weather is not good.

Facilities? Anfield seems to cater just fine on that score.

I must add, I don't really have any interest in concerts at Anfield or any other stadium, so it's not bias talking here. Also, the Dock Road is my favourite road in the City, but for its docks, its history and heritage, certainly not for leisure facilities and suchlike. Personally, I hate seeing our docks being filled in.
