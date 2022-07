Close up of the shoulder truss on the flat bed truck. A & B are the top connections. Bolts on the shoulder section mostly in place and these splices would be the first to be assembled, although not tightened. C&D Bracing loosely assembled to allow for adjustment while A & B are assembled. E is the bottom splice (F not visible), again loosely assembled to allow adjustment.



On D you can see there's only one bolt and the plates have been swung out of the way to ease location and assembly.