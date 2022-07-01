« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 355736 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 02:22:17 pm »
If it's Sat, I live close to the ground so I'll go watch some of that!

Get some footage for us all 😊
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 04:46:44 pm »
I really dont know what to think about that roof truss to be honest. Its messing with my head as I quite liked the original render without it.
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm »
Not sure if all the drone footage has been deceiving, but that truss on the render looks a lot bigger than what they have built on that platform to me?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 05:11:26 pm »
Not sure if all the drone footage has been deceiving, but that truss on the render looks a lot bigger than what they have built on that platform to me?
Agreed

I have no problem with it being exposed.  I like the brutalist nature if the ground. Its not some cosy bowl with a cheese room.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 05:35:23 pm »
So the truss is now going to be external to the roof structure?

Mind you, I love the one on the MS, and the fact you can see it from space.  ;D

I don't want pretty and cozy. I like imposing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm »
Help!....I'm only getting a blank space with a small blue question mark on the latest picture.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm »
Got no problem with the truss being exposed.

Pity the poor sod(s) who have been tasked with putting the 25 THOUSAND bolts in though  ;D
« Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »
This is interesting. The drawings and elevations submitted with the planning application show the truss and supporting structure forming part of the internal roof structure and side structure. That artist impression shows it as being an external structure like the MS.

Interested to hear Alan_Xs take on this. I know the original outline PP for the ARE had a large external roof structure proposed but that was overridden by the most recent permission. Unless there were revisions made to the final plans in the meantime??
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
 Im 99% sure thats not right that picture.
The truss built already looks NOTHING like that.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm »
Because Im such a sad bastard Ive just gone back through videos and plans, the truss will be internal. Im sure as eggs is eggs.
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 12:19:54 am »
Im 99% sure thats not right that picture.
The truss built already looks NOTHING like that.

Yeah I agree with that. Think someone has simply photoshopped the MS truss and just plonked it on top of the new ARE roof in that image. No idea why they've done that really. The 2 side truss structures that link the central main roof truss with the two structural supports in place at either side look nothing like the truss shown in that most recent image. I know images can be deceiving and not very accurate as well. I guess we'll find out for sure come Sunday evening!

« Reply #2092 on: Today at 12:26:09 am »
Because Im such a sad bastard Ive just gone back through videos and plans, the truss will be internal. Im sure as eggs is eggs.

Yep I think you're right. That truss in that image looks exactly like the MS truss. The truss being constructed for the ARE looks totally different in terms of materials and finish. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 04:04:52 am »
Mr Drone was on site yesterday to catch the shoulder sections being made ready for todays liftsmain truss lift starts Sunday 8am. Great lad Mr Drone.

https://youtu.be/jEfAHEaQAVU

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 08:03:05 am »
Mr Drone is an absolutely sound guy.
