« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 354347 times)

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2040 on: June 23, 2022, 12:13:20 pm »
Alan, you're correct you can see the assembled sections with in the site office compound at 3 minutes 30 seconds in Mr Drones latest vid above.
« Last Edit: June 23, 2022, 12:25:44 pm by kopite321 »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,904
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2041 on: June 23, 2022, 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on June 23, 2022, 12:13:20 pm
Alan, you're correct you can see the assembled sections with in the site office compound at 3 minutes 30 seconds in Mr Drones latest vid above.
Thanks.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2042 on: June 23, 2022, 02:35:40 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on June 23, 2022, 12:13:20 pm
Alan, you're correct you can see the assembled sections with in the site office compound at 3 minutes 30 seconds in Mr Drones latest vid above.

Old demolition Dan went a bit off piste over on SSC didn't he.
I'd love to see him getting in to it with Al.

Hold the phone.
They definitely could be the same person.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2043 on: June 23, 2022, 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 23, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
Thanks.



They didn't see that on Barrelscraper City.
A RAWK EXCLUSIVE.
Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2044 on: June 23, 2022, 03:17:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 23, 2022, 02:35:40 pm
Old demolition Dan went a bit off piste over on SSC didn't he.
I'd love to see him getting in to it with Al.

Hold the phone.
They definitely could be the same person.

I was deeply offended my family has suffered greatly. You read the post and my reaction.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2045 on: June 23, 2022, 03:46:55 pm »
Ah, didn't see that, think it all got deleted - thought it was out of order myself.
Sorry for dragging it in here - lets leave it at that.

Seems we have a imminent truss lift to look forward to!!

Logged

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2046 on: June 23, 2022, 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on June 23, 2022, 03:46:55 pm

We do ..happy days
Ah, didn't see that, think it all got deleted - thought it was out of order myself.
Sorry for dragging it in here - lets leave it at that.

Seems we have a imminent truss lift to look forward to!!


Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2047 on: June 23, 2022, 04:31:21 pm »
When you quote mate make sure you type after the last [/quote] tag :D
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2048 on: June 23, 2022, 04:32:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on June 23, 2022, 04:31:21 pm
When you quote mate make sure you type after the last  tag :D

Haha i like it
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2049 on: June 23, 2022, 07:24:46 pm »
When the stands finished will they remove the rail fence currently separating the park from the stadium? Anyone know?
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2050 on: June 27, 2022, 09:36:53 am »
This is excellent footage from Paul Frost showing ground-level activity and the truss interconnection sections under fabrication at the Stanley Park site office laydown area.

https://youtu.be/fkOmZDajLjM
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2051 on: June 29, 2022, 05:23:56 pm »
Mr Drone has flown today I asked him to fly over the site office carpark to film the interface sections for the truss  and he delivered ..cheers son.

https://youtu.be/GqUgro1WCe0
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,904
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2052 on: June 30, 2022, 09:41:50 am »
That's great. The side sections of the truss look like they've been assembled on some kind of trolley. I assume they'll be wheeled into range of the big cranes. I didn;t see any sign of the trusses that connect the back of the seating to the main roof truss. I'd expect some of those to be on site soon to stabilise everything.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2053 on: July 5, 2022, 12:34:16 am »
A nice bit of aerial drone footage taken on 03/07/22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3kXWITe3vTY&t=12s
« Last Edit: July 5, 2022, 12:35:58 am by kopdude81 »
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2054 on: July 5, 2022, 12:38:39 am »
Video from Paul Frost taken on 03/07/22 of some up close ground footage of the two side trusses being constructed in the builders compound in stanley park car park.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfYiK1Ik9SU
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2055 on: July 5, 2022, 12:39:34 am »
Another walk around the site video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_OS6Y7Nl54
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2056 on: July 5, 2022, 12:40:28 am »
And finally another drone video from Drone Captured Moments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ObJ0AHWD6U
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2057 on: July 5, 2022, 11:50:57 am »
@ChrisKirkland43
Little video for the fans from Anfield today Cant wait for Anfield road end to be finished
@LFC
 
https://twitter.com/ChrisKirkland43/status/1544253427693375489
Logged

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2058 on: July 5, 2022, 12:01:15 pm »
Quote from: btroom on July  5, 2022, 11:50:57 am
@ChrisKirkland43
Little video for the fans from Anfield today Cant wait for Anfield road end to be finished
@LFC
 
https://twitter.com/ChrisKirkland43/status/1544253427693375489

Wow that looks like it shows the final stages of development where the new structure is in place and the current upper tier is removed along with the current roof and roof truss/supports. Haven't seen anything like this available online anywhere. I wonder should I ask Chris does he know where the full video might be available?1 :-) It'd be great to see the full video!

Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
  • Seis Veces
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2059 on: July 5, 2022, 12:11:34 pm »
Does Kirkland mean that the video will be coming out via the club? Hopefully as we might get a longer video and a better quality picture.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,192
  • kopite
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2060 on: July 5, 2022, 03:46:59 pm »

 My crappy old iPad won't let see that latest Twitter footage.

Love watching the progress of this work, and as ever living by the ground I go up once or twice a week to have a look first hand at how things are developing  (just like I did with The Kop and Main Stand work)

I look forward to the experts views and opinions as well you see on here, very informative, so this next question is for those people please.

We never see much footage of the dismantling of the old structure, and its always intrigued me how difficult a job this must be. I mean, was the current Annie Rd built with the possibility of future expansion in mind, so therefore the roof, the supporting truss and upper tier could be removed without much hassle?

You see, I would think if that was not the case, and the structure was 'made to last' as it were, it would be a difficult task in removing the best part of it.





Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2061 on: July 6, 2022, 01:04:09 pm »
Them two crawler cranes have been on site for over two weeks now must be costing a fortune. Hope its not coming out of the Bellingham transfer kitty.
With the support towers and side trusses almost complete .There is still no sign of the roof trusses this must holding things up. Will they have to be assembled on site like the side trusses ?
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,093
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2062 on: July 6, 2022, 01:39:09 pm »
Not been keeping up with this at all

Is it due to be ready for the start of the season, or will they use the seats already there til it's completed?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,904
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2063 on: July 6, 2022, 02:33:13 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on July  6, 2022, 01:04:09 pm
Them two crawler cranes have been on site for over two weeks now must be costing a fortune. Hope its not coming out of the Bellingham transfer kitty.
With the support towers and side trusses almost complete .There is still no sign of the roof trusses this must holding things up. Will they have to be assembled on site like the side trusses ?

My guess is they wanted to get them in, assembled and parked at the back of the site while they finish off the roof truss supports and other preliminary works and before the site was too crowded. Quick sketch showing what I think is going on.



The gaps left at either side are for the two crawler cranes to allow them to lift the roof truss sections. Centre section (sketched green) is on the first floor slab behind the Anfield Road Stand. Two ebd sections (blue( will be wheeled across from the car park. three or four rafters (orange) will be installed between the roof truss and the back of the seating to stabilise the whole thing.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,711
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2064 on: July 6, 2022, 02:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  6, 2022, 01:39:09 pm
Not been keeping up with this at all

Is it due to be ready for the start of the season, or will they use the seats already there til it's completed?

Start of season 23/24. Will be same as normal until then.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2065 on: July 6, 2022, 04:10:46 pm »
Were paying for them with the coutinho money
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2066 on: July 6, 2022, 05:15:40 pm »
Mr Drone says a surprise in the next couple of days maybe the Big lift.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2067 on: July 6, 2022, 06:21:28 pm »
It is amazing how many people on Mr Drones videos seem to be experts on industrial crane hire now.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,904
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2068 on: July 6, 2022, 08:56:46 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on July  6, 2022, 01:04:09 pm
There is still no sign of the roof trusses this must holding things up. Will they have to be assembled on site like the side trusses ?

Just noticed this - which trusses are you talking about? The side sections and centre section are all on site. Do you mean the rafters that connect the main truss to the seating tiers?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2069 on: July 6, 2022, 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July  6, 2022, 08:56:46 pm
Just noticed this - which trusses are you talking about? The side sections and centre section are all on site. Do you mean the rafters that connect the main truss to the seating tiers?

Probably.
They are on site, at the main stand end - one looks nearly made.
Logged

Offline The Lord Admiral

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 342
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 02:55:29 am »
Thanks for the sketch Alan, great stuff.

Sounds like we'll be seeing the roof go on this week.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2071 on: Yesterday at 09:56:49 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on July  6, 2022, 08:56:46 pm
Just noticed this - which trusses are you talking about? The side sections and centre section are all on site. Do you mean the rafters that connect the main truss to the seating tiers?

The rafters but like meady said they are assembling something at the main stand end.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline kopdude81

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 02:52:57 am »
Looks like one of the cranes on site is about to lift one of the side trusses in the stanley park compound on to a truck.

The first photo also shows one of the roof truss's that will connect the back of the upper tier to the main roof truss.

https://twitter.com/mattladson/status/1545063376375623681?s=20&t=_a_tVoTxK82r7Bc3T3iLHw
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:56 am by kopdude81 »
Logged
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 737
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July  6, 2022, 01:39:09 pm
Not been keeping up with this at all

Is it due to be ready for the start of the season, or will they use the seats already there til it's completed?

Yeah, although to many it may look ambitious for next August/ September a big plus for the build schedule and programme is the World Cup in November and December, effectively gives them a straight 6 week run without the disruption of having to accommodate games in what is usually a very busy stage of the season
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Lifts start today at midday...first procedure will last five hours...
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 10:03:42 am »
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Online 1club1loveLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • Lets Challenge Everyone, Lets Fight For Everything
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 10:33:31 am »
If you read the comments on her tweet. She actually says that she got the dates wrong and its Saturday the do the lift
Logged
"We don't have any splits here. The players country is Liverpool Football Club and their language is football."

(Follow me on twitter @1club1loveLFC)

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #2077 on: Today at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: kopite321 on Today at 10:01:02 am
Lifts start today at midday...first procedure will last five hours...

The first time I've wished there was a live cam.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 